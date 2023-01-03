Read full article on original website
Judy Linnemann
Judy Linnemann was born Judith Mary Sedlacek in Marysville, Kansas, to Frank and Eileen Sedlacek August 27, 1949. She passed away peacefully in her sleep December 31, 2022, in Manhattan, Kansas, in the company of her family. Judy spent her childhood outdoors, hunting for arrowheads and running the fields and...
Cheryl Marie Matthews
Cheryl Marie Matthews, 76, of Milford, KS, passed away Monday morning, December 26th, at the Wakefield Care and Rehab Center, Wakefield, Kansas. Cheryl was born in Great Bend, KS on January 3, 1946, the daughter of the late Elsie Mae (Robertson) and Ervin James Pettit. She was the wife of Roger Marion Matthews. and they were married in Great Bend June 5, 1978. Cheryl graduated from Great Bend High School in 1964 and from Emporia State University in 1968. She was a lifelong middle school English teacher that took great pride in her career and her students were forever in her heart. Her career began at James Bridger Junior High, in Independence, MO, followed at Roosevelt Junior High School in Great Bend, Maize, KS middle school, Pretty Prairie, KS middle school and where she retired from Abilene Middle School, in Abilene, KS.
William Lindsey
William Lindsey, 84, of Junction City, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 09, 2023, at Johnson Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A graveside service with full military honors will take place on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Kansas Veterans' Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the William Lindsey Memorial Fund.
Jo Ann Kearney Grady
Jo Ann Kearney Grady, age 90 of Manhattan died on January 2, 2023, at Via Christi Village in Manhattan. Jo Ann was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Doris (Nave) Kearney and Fabian Earl Kearney. Jo attended Marquette School in Tulsa, graduating in 1950. She graduated from St. Mary University in Leavenworth, KS with a degree in Art in 1954.
Gloria Jean Didas
Gloria Jean Didas, 81, of Manhattan, KS, passed away Monday, December 26th, at Ascension Via Christi Health Hospital. Gloria was born in Russell, NY on July 6, 1941, the daughter of the late Beulah (VanHouse) and Franklin Mackin. She was married to Carl Didas on May 12, 1962 in Russell NY, who passed away on January 22, 2022. She and Carl owned and operated the Greenwood Falls Tavern for many years in upstate New York.
