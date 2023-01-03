Richard Earl Grinage, 88 died January 4, 2023 in Clay Center, KS. He was born on August 24, 1934 in Salina, the son of Oscar and Iva (Brenner) Grinage. Richard was raised in Salina and was a graduate of the Class of 1952 from Salina High School. He received a Bachelor of Education degree from Kansas Wesleyan University. He married June Weckel on November 27, 1955. In 1963, they made their home in Clay Center and Richard taught 7th and 8th grade science. He also worked for Brenner Sheet Metal, Regnier Construction and spent many summers at Milford Lake as a park ranger for the Army Corps of Engineers. June preceded him in death on February 25, 2002. He was also preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Ethel Madison. He was a member of the NEA and the Clay Center Christian Church.

