kccrradio.com
Harding To Seek Re-election As Pierre Mayor As Pierre, Fort Pierre Prep For Spring Elections
PIERRE — Pierre and Fort Pierre are already preparing for the possibility of municipal elections for their governing boards. Pierre Finance Officer Twila Hight says Pierre and the Pierre School Board are the only governing boards will elections in Hughes County this spring…. The Pierre Municipal Building would be...
kccrradio.com
Pierre Ready For Inauguration Weekend
PIERRE — Preparations continue for the 2023 Inaugural celebrations to be held in and around Pierre. Matt and Kim Brakke are co-chairs of the Inaugural Committee with Matt and Stephanie Judson requested the use of alcohol in the Capitol Building and Capitol Lake Visitor Center from the Pierre City Commission…
kccrradio.com
Hughes County Commission Approves Disaster Declaration For Blizzard Costs
PIERRE — The Hughes County Commission has taken steps to get ahead of any possible disaster declarations that might be made by Governor Kristi Noem regarding a series of December blizzards. County Manager Lori Jacobson says state emergency management officials encouraged the county to make the declaration…. The dates...
kccrradio.com
Pierre Girls Wrestling Hosts Harrisburg in ESD Dual
The Pierre Governor girls wrestling will finally get a chance to get back on the mat after nearly a month from its last competition as they host the Harrisburg Tigers. The Governors last competed in the Rapid City Invite on Dec. 9 and 10 and have not been able to be on the mat since. A positive though, is that most teams across the state have also not been able to compete often, if at all. The season will start to ramp up with next weekend’s tournament in Harrisburg.
KELOLAND TV
Flashback Friday: The 1985 snow storm in Pierre
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some snowfall records were set in Southeastern South Dakota earlier this week. Pickstown was one of them with 19 inches, breaking the previous record of 17 set in 2017. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1985 and show you that...
kccrradio.com
Pierre Regional Airport Finishes 2022 With Over 16,000 Enplanements
PIERRE — The City of Pierre released final enplanement numbers from Pierre Regional Airport Tuesday night. Airport Liaison to the Pierre City Commission Jamie Huizenga says 2022 was a great year…. December enplanement ended up at 1,141 which was 484 fewer than November’s 1,652. December was the third worst...
kccrradio.com
Retailers See Surprising Results From Holiday Season
PIERRE — With the holidays now wrapped up, many businesses may have had some surprising results for last year. Nathan Sanderson, Executive Director of the South Dakota Retailers Association, says they are getting positive reports…. Sanderson says most retailers dealt with familiar issues…. Sanderson says they will be...
kccrradio.com
Bright Energy Solutions Program Saves Pierre Residents Nearly $20,000 Last Year
PIERRE — The City of Pierre’s Bright Energy Solutions program continues to save residents and businesses money on electric use. Utilities Director Brad Palmer says the city rebated 118-thousand 438 dollars in 2022 for the purchase and use energy-efficient appliances and fixtures…. Palmer says the rebates can be...
kccrradio.com
Fort Pierre City Council Moves Forward Study Of City’s Electrical System
FORT PIERRE — The Fort Pierre City Council has approved moving forward with a study of the city’s electrical system to determine needs for the growing city. Public Works Director Rick Hahn says the proposal from D-G-R Engineering is in two tasks…. Task two includes addressing the city’s...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pierre area author, doctor pens “medical murder mystery” novel
FORT PIERRE, S.D. - Many people have heard of the “murder mystery” genre of books, but not as many have heard of the “medical murder mystery” genre. One author out of Fort Pierre is leaning his experience in the medical field to write just that. Doctor...
kccrradio.com
Stanley County Travels to McLaughlin for Doubleheader
The Stanley County Buffaloes will have to travel north tonight as they face a Region 6A foe in a doubleheader as the McLaughlin Mustangs will play host. The Lady Buffs will be looking for its second win of the season after narrowly falling to Highmore-Harrold on Tuesday night. The Mustangs are coming at 4-4 with its win over Cheyenne-Eagle Butte a couple of days ago and they currently sit in sixth place in the region standings, just one spot ahead of the Stanley County.
kccrradio.com
Governor Girls Move to 6-0 on Barry’s Career Night
Ryann Barry would drop in 30 points in a career high as the Pierre Governors would defeat the Lincoln Patriots 59-41 on Thursday night at home. Pierre would go down 5-0 and 8-3 early in the first quarter but would use a 11-3 run to close out the quarter to lead 14-11 at the break and would never trail again. Pierre opened up a 30-15 lead at half time as Barry would score 13 points in the quarter to outscore the Patriots herself 13-4. Barry would hit for another 16 points in the second half as she couldn’t miss from beyond the arc hitting six three’s in the game. Remi Price and Reese Terwilliger would add in 11 and 10 respectively for the unbeaten Govs. Pierre controlled the glass and frustrated the Patriots into 10 first half turnovers to open up the separation needed for the win and improve to 6-0. Charity Lemeir would have 14 points to lead the way for Lincoln as they drop to 2-4.
kccrradio.com
Post 8 Baseball to Host Four Pancake Feeds in 2023
The Post 8 Baseball program will again be having pancake breakfasts which will start next week and have one each month through April. All breakfast dates will be on Saturdays which will run from 7:00-10:45 AM at the American Legion Cabin in Pierre. As customary, there will be pancakes and sausage along with orange juice and coffee to drink. The four Saturday dates are:
kccrradio.com
Sully Buttes and Highmore-Harrold Clash in Onida
The Sully Buttes Charger Girls look to remain undefeated on the season as they host Region 6B foe in the Highmore-Harrold Pirates tonight in Onida. A day after the boys team played in Highmore, the girls will have their chance to compete in Onida. So far the Chargers are 4-0 on the year with three of the four games having a running clock. Meanwhile, the Pirates picked up its first win on Tuesday with a win over the Stanley County Lady Buffaloes to improve to 1-3 on the year.
kccrradio.com
Stanley County Swept in Doubleheader at Home against Highmore-Harrold
The Stanley County Buffaloes were unable to get a win over the Highmore-Harrold Pirates on Tuesday as both the boys and girls team would fall. The Stanley County girls were denied back-to-back wins in a 53-45 defeat by the Pirates on Tuesday as the record falls to 1-6 on the season. Highmore-Harrold picks up its first win to improve to 1-3 on the season before facing the Sully Buttes Chargers on Friday. The Lady Buffs will not have three games in six days with a road trip to McLaughlin, to the Redfield Holiday Classic on Saturday and then traveling to Phillip on Monday.
kccrradio.com
Charger Girls Hoops Team Scraps Out Victory on the Road
Tuesday night it was back on the road once again for the Sully Buttes Charger girls basketball team, and once again the Chargers came away with a 53-23 victory over Philip in yet another physical game. The Chargers blanked the Lady Scotties 13-0 after one, and led 21-6 at the...
