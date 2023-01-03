ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
New York Post

When Bills’ Dion Dawkins knew something was ‘really, really wrong’ with Damar Hamlin

In what is believed to be the first public comments on Damar Hamlin by a Bills teammate, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins appeared on CNN and relived the horrifying moment the safety collapsed on the field in cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the team’s game against the Bengals on Monday night. Speaking to Wolf Blitzer, Dawkins recalled the moment he knew something was wrong with Hamlin, who took a big hit while tackling Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins, collapsed and had to have CPR performed on him for several minutes in a frightening scene that ended with the game being postponed. “You...
thesource.com

Stephen Jackson Threatens to Slap Skip Bayless: ‘All Respect Gone’

Skip Bayless is in hot water with many in the sports community after an insensitive tweet following the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. In the aftermath, former NBA player and current sports analyst Stephen Jackson hit Twitter with a direct threat to Bayless. “Ima slap the shit outta...
Us Weekly

Kelly Stafford Sends Emotional Message to Fellow Football Wives After Damar Hamlin Collapse: We Don’t Always Have to Be ‘Strong’

Speaking out. Kelly Stafford, who is married to Los Angeles Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford, sent an emotional message to her fellow football significant others in the wake of Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the field. “It’s ok not to be ok,” the 32-year-old registered nurse — who has frequently spoken out about the dangerous impact of […]
Larry Brown Sports

Bills share encouraging Damar Hamlin update

Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized and in critical condition, but there has been some positive news about his health over the past two days. The Buffalo Bills provided the latest. The Bills said in a brief statement on Wednesday that Hamlin has shown “signs of improvement” while in intensive care at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.... The post Bills share encouraging Damar Hamlin update appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Saints make awesome donation in wake of Damar Hamlin’s injury

The football and sports world stood still on Monday Night when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin needed medical assistance on the field. It was one of the most terrifying moments in sports history. The medical work done by the professionals at the field as well as at the hospital...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

