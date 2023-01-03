The 2022-23 Boston Celtics have become the basketball equivalent of a rollercoaster ride. Just over a week after their biggest win of the season, 139-118 over Milwaukee, sparked some momentum, they’ve once again found themselves at a low point. The Oklahoma City Thunder may not be nearly as bad right now as they’ve been in recent seasons, but in their listless 150-117 defeat to the young squad, the Celtics recorded their most frustrating loss of the season.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO