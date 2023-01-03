Read full article on original website
Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Florida Panthers: Time, TV for Friday's game at LCA
Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.
Gamethread #37: Canucks vs Islanders
Hey Canucks...maybe you want to try that winning thing in 2023?. The playoffs are slipping away while J.T. doesn’t shit about what you think of him. I’m not sure I like the fact that the team still has Boeser, Bo, Miller and Demko. I still like Petey though.
Morning Skate: Wings vs New Jersey Devils
New year, new roster. It’s the return of Robby Fabbri to the Detroit lineup after offseason surgery kept him sidelined. Based on yesterday’s practice, Fabbri appears to be taking Adam Erne’s spot on the third line, as he skated with Tyler Bertuzzi (still “about a week” away) and Filip Zadina (who?).
Capitals vs. Jackets Recap: Country Roads Take the Caps to a 6-2 Victory
After a sloppy and somewhat disappointing overtime loss Tuesday night, the Caps headed to Columbus for their first meeting of the season with their Metro division rivals, the Blue Jackets. With some shuffled lines and without Nic Dowd, who stayed back with his family to celebrate the birth of his second child (congrats, Dowder!!), they looked to get back on track against a spiraling Jackets team missing plenty of big pieces of their own.
Wings vs. Panthers: Updates, Predicted Lineups, Keys to the Game
Söderblom and Oesterle are out, Erne and Lindström are in. Fabbri is expected in for tonight but not tomorrow. Robert Hagg is skating this morning in a blue non-contact jersey. He’s been out with an undisclosed injury. #LGRW. — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) January 6, 2023. Gus Lindstrom...
Canadiens @ Predators Top Six Minutes: Habs get mauled in Tennessee
Tonight we get the return of David Savard and a more offensive role for Anthony Richard. Will those changes help stop the losing streak?. The crowd doesn’t seem to be all that interested in watching the Montreal Canadiens play. No doubt there are some commenters in our game thread saying the same thing.
The Final Sunday: Vikings at Bears, Texans at Colts Predictions
With Justin Fields, who accounts for about 90% of the offense, not playing, and Nathan Peterman, one of the worst starting quarterbacks in modern NFL history, playing, the Vikings will have their starters on the bench by early third quarter. Vikings 33, Bears 9. Texans at Colts Prediction. Houston is...
Game Preview: Suns travel to Cleveland looking to break 3-game losing streak
Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — Cleveland, Ohio. The finale of a 6-game road trip comes to a close in Cleveland, Ohio, where the Phoenix Suns will take on Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers. It’s been a brutal stretch, with Phoenix dropping six of their last seven games and going 1-4 on the road trip thus far.
Islanders at Oilers: Clutter-return [Game #40]
The Islanders approach the halfway point in the season with their back-to-back in Alberta, starting with tonight in Edmonton. It sounds like they’ll have one injured forward back, Cal Clutterbuck:. Lane Lambert says Cal Clutterbuck a game time decision. But Ross Johnston remains on ice along with Kyle Palmieri...
Sidney Crosby named to NHL All-Star Game for ninth time
For the ninth time in his 18-year NHL career, Sidney Crosby has been named to the NHL All-Star Game. Hey now, you're an All-Star...again. Sidney Crosby has been named to his ninth career #NHLAllStar Game. Full details: https://t.co/D8ZwFmFHLk pic.twitter.com/dM6R2OPHqx— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) January 6, 2023. With this ninth selection...
Kulich Wins Silver at 2023 World Junior Championships
Buffalo Sabres prospect Jiu0159í Kulich won a silver medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships, as Czechia had an outstanding tournament but ultimately fell in overtime to Canada. Noah Östlund, Isak Rosén and Sweden finished fourth, dropping the bronze medal game to the United States in a thrilling...
Mavs hoping to extend top NBA winning streak to eight games
Going into a pivotal matchup tonight against the team with the best record in the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks can boast about currently being the. hottest team in the league. The Mavs enter tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics currently owning the NBA’s longest winning streak at seven games in a row. It’s the Mavs’ longest winning streak since they won eight consecutive games from Feb. 12-March 4, 2011 in the season they won their lone championship.
Boston Celtics embarrassed by Oklahoma City Thunder, 150-117
The 2022-23 Boston Celtics have become the basketball equivalent of a rollercoaster ride. Just over a week after their biggest win of the season, 139-118 over Milwaukee, sparked some momentum, they’ve once again found themselves at a low point. The Oklahoma City Thunder may not be nearly as bad right now as they’ve been in recent seasons, but in their listless 150-117 defeat to the young squad, the Celtics recorded their most frustrating loss of the season.
