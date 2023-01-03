Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Nahant, Massachusetts Asked the Government to Cull the Coyotes that Have 'Invaded' Their Small TownZack LoveNahant, MA
Red Sox Come To Agreement With Star PlayerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
wgbh.org
The post-holiday COVID surge is here
As health experts had feared, COVID-19 numbers are spiking again as Massachusetts comes out of the holiday season. In the Boston area, wastewater COVID-19 levels increased nearly 80% in just the last two weeks. Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations are also up, with the seven-day average increasing 43% in the last two weeks.
nbcboston.com
Boston Doctors Explain ‘Dramatic Uptick' in COVID Wastewater Levels as XBB Subvariant Spreads
Massachusetts COVID-19 wastewater levels have reached heights not seen since last winter's omicron surge in what Boston doctors are calling a "dramatic" and "striking" increase. Virus levels started rising at the end of November and have now reached their highest point in about a year, data from the Massachusetts Water...
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Thursday morning because of potentialy icy road conditions.Check the latest list here.
UPDATED: MetroWest Medical Recruiter Offering $20,000 Signing Bonus for Labor & Delivery Nurse; Offering $100 an Hour
FRAMINGHAM – For the last two weekends in 2022, MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham was “diverting’ ambulances” from its labor & delivery unit at Framingham Union Hospital. The hospital was short-staffed registered nurses (RNs) for the unit. The CEO of the hospital told the Framingham Mayor,...
capeandislands.org
COVID cases on the rise around Massachusetts
Covid-19 numbers are spiking again in Massachusetts as the holidays come to an end. Statewide, hospitalizations are up, with the seven-day average increasing nearly 60 percent over the last month. Cape Cod is considered Medium Risk for COVID. 11 percent of residents who recently tested had the virus, according to...
WCVB
First-of-its-kind MRI machine promises to ease anxiety, save lives in Boston
BOSTON — An MRI can be a critical tool to help doctors diagnose health issues. But, for many patients, it can also be a nerve-wracking and uncomfortable experience. "I said, 'If I'm going to get an MRI, you're going to have to put me under because of what happened last time,'" said Amy Paige, who explained she didn't realize she was claustrophobic until she got her first scan.
beckersasc.com
Gut disorders caused by rumination often go misdiagnosed, study says
Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston have found that rumination syndrome, which may cause gastrointestinal issues, often goes undiagnosed, The Print reported Jan. 3. The study, which was published in Neurogastroenterology and Motility in March 2021 and surveyed 242 individuals referred to specialists based on gastric issues, notes that...
nbcboston.com
Massachusetts Pickle-Maker Sues Wahlburgers Chain
Needham-based Grillo’s Pickles has a beef with the way the famous Wahlberg family’s namesake burger chain markets its pickles. Wahlburgers is known best for its burgers and fries — as well as the Dorchester-bred family behind the company. However, it also sells packaged pickles as part of its grocery store lineup, marketing the pickles as “fresh,” “all natural,” and containing “no preservatives.”
National Spaghetti Day: Who serves the best pasta in western Massachusetts?
22News narrowed the list to the top 10 best places to get pasta in western Massachusetts.
whdh.com
At home with the Bakers: Couple reflects on time in office
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of the Baker era at the State House. The governor has left the building. Jadiann Thompson sat down with Governor Baker and his wife Lauren to reflect on the past eight years. For eight years we’ve seen Governor Baker signing bills into...
WMUR.com
Late-December storm reveals remnants of 1905 shipwreck in Rye
RYE, N.H. — A ferocious coastal storm in late December revealed a piece of history at an area known as Pirate’s Cove in Rye. A u local New Hampshire user snapped a photo of some remnants of the Lizzie Carr, a ship that was carrying a load of lumber to New York when it broke apart in 1905 during a winter storm, killing one crew member.
WCVB
More Massachusetts communities encourage students to mask upon return from winter break
NEWTON, Mass. — At least two more communities in Massachusetts are joining the city of Boston by asking their students, teachers and staff to wear masks during school after they return from winter break. Arlington Public Schools and Newton Public Schools, like Boston Public Schools, are not mandating that...
Winter weather advisory issued for all of New Hampshire, parts of Massachusetts
BOSTON — A winter weather advisory has been issued for all of New Hampshire and parts of Massachusetts because dropping temperatures and freezing rain could make for slick travel beginning Thursday morning. In New Hampshire, the advisory is in effect for parts of Carroll, Coos, Grafton, Belknap, Merrimack, Strafford,...
Scientists at Brigham and Women's Hospital are using cancer to fight cancer
BOSTON -- Local scientists have found a way to fight brain cancer with cancer. Scientists at Brigham and Women's Hospital are using living brain tumor cells to stimulate a patient's own immune system to both destroy tumors and prevent cancer. They say living tumor cells will travel long distances across the brain to return to the site of their fellow tumor cells, similar to homing pigeons returning to roost. To take advantage of that behavior, they engineered living tumor cells to release a tumor cell-killing agent as well as factors that allow the body's immune system to spot, tag, and remember tumor cells in the future. They found the approach was both safe and effective in mice models. Now they hope to develop a cancer-killing vaccine for use in humans with brain and other solid organ tumors.
Teacher in Mattapan sent to hospital when intervening in fight between girls at Boston school
BOSTON — A Boston school teacher was hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon after intervening in a fight between a group of girls, according to police. The fight happened after school near the campus of the Young Achievers Science And Math Pilot School on Outlook Road in Mattapan. Officials said the...
Soggy Weather To End The Week
Temperatures will hold steady or gradually drop through the day. It will be cool, drizzly and foggy most of Thursday. The ice threat doesn’t look as great as it did yesterday, but we still have a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect north and west of Worcester starting at noon. Some communities, especially those at higher elevations, will be near the freezing point this afternoon with patchy ice developing. Untreated roads along the MA/NH border may experience some additional glaze or black ice overnight, but Metro West and Boston will simply stay damp.
WMUR.com
Family welcomes first reported New Hampshire baby born in 2023
KEENE, N.H. — The new year promptly brought a new baby for the Thibault family. Chelsie and Jeffery Thibault welcomed the first reported New Hampshire baby of 2023. The Jaffrey couple introduced Cayson Thibault at 12:36 Sunday morning, weighing in at 8 pounds and 10 ounces out of Cheshire Medical Center.
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce THREE Sobriety Checkpoints For January 6-January 8
Listen up, fellow Berkshire County residents. You may have already heard about a sobriety checkpoint scheduled by the Mass State Police for this coming weekend. Well, here's some news for you. That's only one of at least THREE that have been announced!. That's right. Yesterday, news came out regarding a...
"Teammates," Maura Healey reflects on basketball, relationship with Kim Driscoll
BOSTON -- Long before she became the people's lawyer and the soon-to-be governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey's first passion was basketball."It's my happy place," Governor-elect Healey said from Suffolk University's Smith Court in Boston.She lit up while playing with her former teammates from the all-women's Kevin Honan Basketball League."They're my teammates, but they're my friends," Healey told WBZ-TV. "They've been with me through everything. I think having the chance to be around people who knew you long before anything is important to me. It's really grounding."Like Charlie Baker, Healey played basketball at Harvard University. Her running mate, Kim Driscoll, was...
Comments / 1