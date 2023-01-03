ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westford, MA

wgbh.org

The post-holiday COVID surge is here

As health experts had feared, COVID-19 numbers are spiking again as Massachusetts comes out of the holiday season. In the Boston area, wastewater COVID-19 levels increased nearly 80% in just the last two weeks. Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations are also up, with the seven-day average increasing 43% in the last two weeks.
BOSTON, MA
capeandislands.org

COVID cases on the rise around Massachusetts

Covid-19 numbers are spiking again in Massachusetts as the holidays come to an end. Statewide, hospitalizations are up, with the seven-day average increasing nearly 60 percent over the last month. Cape Cod is considered Medium Risk for COVID. 11 percent of residents who recently tested had the virus, according to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

First-of-its-kind MRI machine promises to ease anxiety, save lives in Boston

BOSTON — An MRI can be a critical tool to help doctors diagnose health issues. But, for many patients, it can also be a nerve-wracking and uncomfortable experience. "I said, 'If I'm going to get an MRI, you're going to have to put me under because of what happened last time,'" said Amy Paige, who explained she didn't realize she was claustrophobic until she got her first scan.
BOSTON, MA
beckersasc.com

Gut disorders caused by rumination often go misdiagnosed, study says

Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston have found that rumination syndrome, which may cause gastrointestinal issues, often goes undiagnosed, The Print reported Jan. 3. The study, which was published in Neurogastroenterology and Motility in March 2021 and surveyed 242 individuals referred to specialists based on gastric issues, notes that...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Massachusetts Pickle-Maker Sues Wahlburgers Chain

Needham-based Grillo’s Pickles has a beef with the way the famous Wahlberg family’s namesake burger chain markets its pickles. Wahlburgers is known best for its burgers and fries — as well as the Dorchester-bred family behind the company. However, it also sells packaged pickles as part of its grocery store lineup, marketing the pickles as “fresh,” “all natural,” and containing “no preservatives.”
NEEDHAM, MA
whdh.com

At home with the Bakers: Couple reflects on time in office

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of the Baker era at the State House. The governor has left the building. Jadiann Thompson sat down with Governor Baker and his wife Lauren to reflect on the past eight years. For eight years we’ve seen Governor Baker signing bills into...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
WMUR.com

Late-December storm reveals remnants of 1905 shipwreck in Rye

RYE, N.H. — A ferocious coastal storm in late December revealed a piece of history at an area known as Pirate’s Cove in Rye. A u local New Hampshire user snapped a photo of some remnants of the Lizzie Carr, a ship that was carrying a load of lumber to New York when it broke apart in 1905 during a winter storm, killing one crew member.
RYE, NH
CBS Boston

Scientists at Brigham and Women's Hospital are using cancer to fight cancer

BOSTON -- Local scientists have found a way to fight brain cancer with cancer. Scientists at Brigham and Women's Hospital are using living brain tumor cells to stimulate a patient's own immune system to both destroy tumors and prevent cancer.  They say living tumor cells will travel long distances across the brain to return to the site of their fellow tumor cells, similar to homing pigeons returning to roost. To take advantage of that behavior, they engineered living tumor cells to release a tumor cell-killing agent as well as factors that allow the body's immune system to spot, tag, and remember tumor cells in the future.  They found the approach was both safe and effective in mice models.  Now they hope to develop a cancer-killing vaccine for use in humans with brain and other solid organ tumors.  
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Soggy Weather To End The Week

Temperatures will hold steady or gradually drop through the day. It will be cool, drizzly and foggy most of Thursday. The ice threat doesn’t look as great as it did yesterday, but we still have a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect north and west of Worcester starting at noon. Some communities, especially those at higher elevations, will be near the freezing point this afternoon with patchy ice developing. Untreated roads along the MA/NH border may experience some additional glaze or black ice overnight, but Metro West and Boston will simply stay damp.
WORCESTER, MA
WMUR.com

Family welcomes first reported New Hampshire baby born in 2023

KEENE, N.H. — The new year promptly brought a new baby for the Thibault family. Chelsie and Jeffery Thibault welcomed the first reported New Hampshire baby of 2023. The Jaffrey couple introduced Cayson Thibault at 12:36 Sunday morning, weighing in at 8 pounds and 10 ounces out of Cheshire Medical Center.
JAFFREY, NH
CBS Boston

"Teammates," Maura Healey reflects on basketball, relationship with Kim Driscoll

BOSTON -- Long before she became the people's lawyer and the soon-to-be governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey's first passion was basketball."It's my happy place," Governor-elect Healey said from Suffolk University's Smith Court in Boston.She lit up while playing with her former teammates from the all-women's Kevin Honan Basketball League."They're my teammates, but they're my friends," Healey told WBZ-TV. "They've been with me through everything. I think having the chance to be around people who knew you long before anything is important to me. It's really grounding."Like Charlie Baker, Healey played basketball at Harvard University. Her running mate, Kim Driscoll, was...
BOSTON, MA

