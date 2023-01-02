Read full article on original website
Related
Why roundtrip flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Vegas, NYC, Hawaii are suddenly crazy cheap
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
ucsf.edu
ucsf.edu
Launching the Digital Health Humanities Pilot
We are excited to launch digital health humanities pilot programming starting January 2023! Digital health humanities (DHH) is an emerging discipline that utilizes digital methods and resources to explore research questions investigating the human experience around health and illness. The Digital Health Humanities Pilot (DHHP) will facilitate new insights into historical health data. Participants will learn how to evaluate and integrate digital methods and “archives as data” into their research through a range of offerings and trainings.
California storm updates: What to expect overnight
Get the latest information on the bomb cyclone slamming California.
California storm causes delays, cancellations at SFO
Air travel is expected to take a hit from the tempest.
Totally Flooded Parking Lot in San Francisco Bay Area Is Just Wild
These storms are no joke.
beckersdental.com
California Dental Association takes legal action against Delta Dental of California: 4 things to know
The California Dental Association has taken legal action against Delta Dental of California challenging the insurer's adjustments to its Premier and PPO provider agreements that went into effect Jan. 1, according to a Jan. 3 article on the CDA website. Four things to know:. 1. Delta Dental's adjustments to its...
Storm leaves more than 130,000 California customers without power
PG&E says to prepare for "potential extended outages."
KTVU FOX 2
Tesla faces employee discrimination claims at Fremont factory
Big changes could be coming to the Tesla plant in Fremont after accusations of discrimination. A state appeals court ruled the company acknowledge a climate of discrimination and take actions to end it.
S.F. might not dry off anytime soon, new federal forecast warns
The San Francisco Bay Area might not dry off anytime soon, according to a new federal forecast. As a bomb cyclone converged on San Francisco and the rest of the region on Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center said that the wet, windy conditions are "likely" to continue through the middle of January. "High chances of above normal precipitation along the West Coast are expected to increase...
wtmj.com
Evacuations ordered as California storm knocks out power
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evacuations have been ordered in high-risk coastal areas of California as a huge storm bears down on the state. It’s bringing heavy winds and rain, knocking out power to more than 76,000 customers in the San Francisco Bay Area alone and flooding roadways Wednesday evening. People have been told to evacuate in part of Santa Barbara County where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018. County officials estimate hundreds of people have been told to leave their homes. The storm is expected to intensify through Wednesday evening and into Thursday. It follows two other atmospheric rivers that recently brought heavy rain and snow to the drought-stricken state.
Closures on numerous Bay Area roads as storm wreaks havoc
Mudslides, fallen trees, downed wires and flooded roadways have led to road closures in the Bay Area.
Blocking San Francisco's ‘sitting and sleeping laws' defies logic, city attorney says
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — City Attorney David Chiu filed a motion Tuesday seeking clarification on a judge's order that barred San Francisco from enforcing “sitting, lying, and sleeping laws” against unsheltered people. Judge Donna Ryu’s ruling was made on December 23 in response to a lawsuit, Coalition on Homelessness v. City and County of San […]
Salesforce, San Francisco’s largest private employer, lays off 10% of staff
This layoff round comes after a chaos-riddled month for the corporate tech giant.
Santa Cruz reeling from bomb cyclone as piers are broken, wharf is evacuated
SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) -- Santa Cruz evacuated its wharf Thursday as the bomb cyclone continued to bear down on the coastal city, massively damaging piers and other structures along the way.City officials posted about the evacuation on Facebook at around 9 a.m. Thursday morning. They asked that residents stay inside during the storm to stay safe and not to stand outside to watch the storm-drive chaos."Strong waves are crashing on West Cliff Dr., and West Cliff Dr. will be closed from Pelton to Almar. These intense waves are pushing large rocks onto the road as well. Please be careful...
sfstandard.com
Order Banning Homeless Sweeps Puts SF in ‘Impossible Situation,’ Says City Attorney
San Francisco’s city attorney filed a motion pushing back on a federal judge’s recent order prohibiting the city from destroying homeless encampments unless there are sufficient shelter options. In the filing, City Attorney David Chiu asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu to clarify what it means to be...
beyondchron.org
San Francisco Must Close Drug Markets in 2023
How’s this for a New Year’s Resolution for San Francisco in 2023: the city comes together to close open air drug markets. We’ve had plenty of strong talk but drug markets remain pervasive. Consider:. In December 2021 Tenderloin families met with Mayor Breed and urged her to...
San Jose declares state of emergency, some unhoused residents told to evacuate
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Jose declared a state of emergency Tuesday due to the massive storm set to hit the Bay Area on Wednesday. As part of the declaration, the city told unhoused people who live near creeks to evacuate. After heavy rains battered the area over the weekend, there […]
SF Bay Area storm turns deadly as winds up to 101 mph topple numerous trees
A California storm whipped up winds that knocked over trees across the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday night.
Man accused of intentionally driving car off California cliff with another adult, 2 children inside
MONTARA, Calif. — A man in California is accused of intentionally driving off a cliff with another adult and two children inside the car at the time, officials say. According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol - San Francisco Area, officers were called out to an area south of the Tom Lantos tunnel for a report of a car over the cliff side on State Route 1 on Monday just before 11 a.m.
Comments / 0