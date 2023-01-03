Read full article on original website
Illinois representatives react to historic stalemate in House speaker vote
CHICAGO (CBS) – The standoff on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives continued on Wednesday as Republicans failed for a fourth, fifth and sixth time to rally around Rep. Kevin McCarthy for speaker.CBS 2's Noel Brennan was monitoring the historic battle.The House is adjourned until Thursday now. So how did we get here?Republicans have a slim majority in the House. About six GOP lawmakers are considered "never Kevin." They want someone more conservative. More than a dozen others are on the fence.The nominations kept coming, and votes did too, but round after round, McCarthy, the Republican leader, fell short...
Illinois House Passes Assault Weapons Ban: Gov Pritzker Releases Statement
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) The Illinois House passed a modified ban on high-powered weapons and large-capacity magazines early Friday. The late-night debate had the assault weapons legislation pass in the house by a vote of 64-43. Following the Illinois House of Representatives taking action on several bills today, Governor JB...
Illinois House Executive Committee passes assault weapons ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois House committee passed an assault weapons ban bill Thursday after hundreds of gun violence survivors, loved ones of victims, politicians and anti-violence activists gathered at the Illinois capitol calling for change. The proposal was approved by the House Executive Committee on a strict party-line vote,...
An Illinois Assault Weapons Ban Has Passed the House. Here's What The Bill Says, and What's Next
Hours after more than 100 gun safety supporters descended on Springfield, of the Illinois House of Representatives overnight passed a historic and sweeping piece of gun legislation that, among other things, would ban the sale, delivery and purchase of assault weapons ban across the state. "We know that this topic...
Coffey Chosen To Fill Butler’s Seat In Illinois House
A replacement has been named to fill Tim Butler’s seat in the Illinois House. Republican county chairs in the new 95th House District have chosen Mike Coffey, owner of Saputo’s restaurant in Springfield, to fill the two-year term in the new session of the General Assembly that begins next week. Coffey has served on the convention center board, and ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Springfield several years ago.
Lightfoot stands by campaign's attack ad of challenger Chuy Garcia
Mayor Lightfoot told WBBM the ad questions challenger Garcia’s relationships with indicted crypto currency magnate Samuel Bankeman-Fried and indicted former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Pritzker Administration announces agency leadership changes
The Pritzker administration is set to begin a second term. But Friday, the governor’s office announced some departures among agency heads. Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Colleen Callahan will step down from her position on January 16th. Since beginning her term in 2019, Director Callahan has guided the department through the formation of a new strategic plan focused on protecting Illinois’s natural resources and reducing the impact of climate change. Callahan also advocated for IDNR’s largest budget in decades to fund repairs and updates at state sites and led the successful re-brand of invasive carp to Copi. Prior to her appointment to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Callahan served as state director of Illinois’ Rural Development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and worked for over 30 years in agriculture communications for WMBD Radio in Peoria.
Illinois Democrats: No-cash bail ruling is unfair
(WTVO) — Illinois Democrats in the General Assembly who pushed for the abolishment of cash bail, aren’t happy with the court ruling that halts that portion of the SAFE-T Act. “The frivolous lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Pretrial Fairness Act is just the latest of many attempts by conservatives to prevent progress and preserve wealth-based […]
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Illinois
America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers. Between sporting arms and ammunition companies and supporting sectors, the American firearm industry generated $70.5 billion in...
Selwyn Rogers, other U. of C. doctors call on legislators to pass Protect Illinois Communities Act
As doctors, we have witnessed first hand the trauma that gun violence inflicts on communities and families across our state. The pervasiveness of weapons designed to kill multiple people quickly is a threat to everyone, regardless of where you live. And now, we have the ability to dramatically reduce the number of these senseless and brutal gun related deaths here in Illinois.
Democratic, Republican state lawmakers find some common ground on assault weapons ban
Whether the Illinois House and Senate can pass an assault weapons ban - or any other kind of gun control measure - during these few remaining lame duck days, members of both parties agree: the killing has to stop.
The constitutional argument over eliminating cash bail in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois was set to be in a new era for criminal justice with the elimination of cash bail on New Year’s Day. However, a Republican judge in Kankakee County ruled the law abolishing cash bail was unconstitutional. The Illinois Supreme Court then ordered a stay on the implementation of the Pretrial Fairness Act.
Why is Governor Pritzker so adamant on eliminating cash bail with the SAFE-T Act?
In a statement released on Wednesday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzer was confident that the Illinois Supreme Court would rule in favor of eliminating cash bail later on this year. A Kankakee County judge blocked the statute last month that would get rid of cash bail in the SAFE-T Act from going into full effect on Sunday.
Gov Pritzker says he feels comfortable Pre-Trial Fairness Act will be upheld as constitutional
Governor J.B. Pritzker says he feels comfortable the no-cash bail portion of the SAFE-T Act will be upheld by the Illinois Supreme Court. The Governor is expressing optimism that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act will be allowed to be implemented. But, if that doesn’t happen, he says they will be back at it.
217 Today: Self-proclaimed guardians of English language release annual list of banished words
A statewide ban on the sale and manufacture of assault weapons in Illinois is closer to passage. Illinois state representatives advanced on Thursday night a proposal meant to protect patients who get abortions and their providers who are targeted by states that have banned abortions. It’s been two years since...
Weed in the DMV: The Latest Laws
The law used to be simple: Marijuana was a no-no. But things have changed quickly, and it’s become hard to keep track. Here’s our handy guide to the latest on lighting up. The mayor signed a bill in October allowing adults to self-certify that they qualify for medical marijuana—no prescription needed. (Others can legally possess two ounces or no more than three mature plants at home.) In June, the DC Council also passed a bill that protects employees from getting fired if they fail a drug test. Meanwhile, the city has been wrestling with how best to handle “gifting” shops that exploit a legal loophole to peddle pot.
Democratic Colorado governor planning to send migrants to NYC, Mayor Eric Adams claims
DENVER (TND) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams claims Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis plans to send undocumented migrants who entered the U.S. via the southern border to cities like Chicago and New York City. “We were notified yesterday that the governor of Colorado is now stating that...
Illinois Statehouse to consider proposal to ban assault weapons when legislative session begins
With the Illinois Statehouse scheduled to begin its legislative session next week, all eyes are on what happens with a proposed gun control bill. The bill would outlaw the sale of assault weapons and prohibit residents under the age of 21 from buying a gun. The Protecting Illinois Communities Act is in response to the Highland Park shooting, which killed seven people.
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons bill
Henry County Courthouse, Cambridge, IllinoisPhoto bySusan DeVilder. In a statement released Wednesday, the Henry County Sheriff expressed his concern and opposition to an Illinois house bill that would ban assault-type weapons.
TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
