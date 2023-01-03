LANARK—Sandra Kay Witt, 81, of Lanark, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Allure of Mount Carroll Nursing Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Lanark First Brethren Church. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at First Brethren Church as well as one hour prior to Saturday's service. Burial will follow at Lanark Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to share in Sandy's life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.

