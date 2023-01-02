Read full article on original website
Former 5-star Georgia Bulldog Target Jordan Burch Enteres Transfer Portal
ATHENS - Another former 5-star prospect has entered the transfer portal. This time it’s NOT someone jumping ship from Texas A&M. It’s Jordan Burch, a former Columbia, South Carolina native who has decided that he’s had enough of the Gamecocks. A multi-year starter for South Carolina, Burch...
Georgia Governor Takes Clear Shot at CFP Championship Game's Policy
Ever since the College Football Playoff announced on Wednesday that tailgating will not be allowed prior to Monday's national title game, college football fans have made their displeasure clear. Joining them Thursday was a particularly prominent figure. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp took a shot at Los ...
TCU vs. Georgia: Which team each state is rooting for in the 2023 CFP National Championship Game
ATLANTA - Most college football fans in the U.S. appear to be pulling for the TCU Horned Frogs to upset the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game. Sports gambling website BetOnline created a map of fans' rooting interest based on geo-tagged Twitter data and fan...
Former UGA star has been there, done that
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — “I can hardly wait! My goodness,” Buck Belue exclaimed. When Buck talks, people listen. He’s been there and done that. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “1980, ‘81, and ‘82. We were in the mix three years in...
Former football player paralyzed during UGA game sympathizes with Damar Hamlin’s family
ATLANTA — Watching the collapse of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin brought back painful memories for one local college student who was paralyzed while playing at a football game against UGA. Devon Gales has been working hard to walk since that game 7 years ago. Channel 2 Action News...
The 10 Best Places to Live in Georgia
Best Places to Live in Georgia: Offering the quintessential small-town charm, a rich heritage, a vibrant food scene with affordable living, and a host of career opportunities, the beautiful state of Georgia is a great place to call home. The Peach State is steeped in history, being one of the...
Delta honors late legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley with plane
ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is honoring legendary Georgia Football coach and former UGA Athletics director Vince Dooley with his own plane. A Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer was dedicated on Tuesday. Dooley’s widow and son attended the ceremony that also saw notable...
Cobb County and other parts of the region under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. tonight
The National Weather Service put Cobb County and other counties in the region under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. Tuesday evening January 3, 2023. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 8 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PEACHTREE CITY GA 444 PM EST TUE JAN 3 2023 GAC013-015-021-035-045-053-057-059-063-067-077-079-081-085-089- 093-097-113-115-117-121-123-129-135-139-143-145-149-151-153-157- 159-171-193-197-199-207-211-215-217-219-223-225-227-231-233-247- 249-255-259-261-263-269-285-293-297-307-040200- /O.CON.KFFC.TO.A.0008.000000T0000Z-230104T0200Z/ TORNADO WATCH 8 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 57 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL GEORGIA BIBB BUTTS CRAWFORD CRISP DOOLY HOUSTON JASPER MONROE PEACH IN NORTH CENTRAL GEORGIA BARROW CHEROKEE CLAYTON COBB DAWSON DEKALB DOUGLAS FAYETTE FORSYTH FULTON GILMER GWINNETT HALL HENRY MORGAN NEWTON PICKENS ROCKDALE WALTON IN NORTHEAST GEORGIA CLARKE JACKSON OCONEE IN NORTHWEST GEORGIA BARTOW CARROLL FLOYD GORDON HARALSON PAULDING POLK IN WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA CHATTAHOOCHEE COWETA HARRIS HEARD LAMAR MACON MARION MERIWETHER MUSCOGEE PIKE SCHLEY SPALDING STEWART SUMTER TALBOT TAYLOR TROUP UPSON WEBSTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMERICUS, ATLANTA, BARNESVILLE, BREMEN, BUENA VISTA, BUTLER, CALHOUN, CARROLLTON, CARTERSVILLE, CEDARTOWN, COLUMBUS, COMMERCE, CONYERS, CORDELE, COVINGTON, CUMMING, DALLAS, DAWSONVILLE, DECATUR, DOUGLASVILLE, ELLAVILLE, ELLIJAY, FORSYTH, FORT BENNING, FORT VALLEY, FRANKLIN, GAINESVILLE, GRIFFIN, JACKSON, JASPER, LAWRENCEVILLE, MACON, MADISON, MANCHESTER, MARIETTA, MONROE, MONTEZUMA, MONTICELLO, NEWNAN, PEACHTREE CITY, PINE MOUNTAIN, PRESTON, RICHLAND, RIVERDALE, ROBERTA, ROME, STOCKBRIDGE, TALBOTTON, THOMASTON, VIENNA, WARNER ROBINS, WATKINSVILLE, WEST POINT, WINDER, WINTERVILLE, WOODSTOCK, AND ZEBULON.
Georgia farming accident hospitalizes 2 children
Just days after Christmas, a Georgia family experienced every parent’s worst nightmare: their three children were involved in a farming accident. On December 28, Briar and Bryce Rudeseal were life-flighted to Tift Regional Medical Center, then Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. According to local news reports, three...
Joy Watson Captures National HBCU Queen Title
NEWBURGH – There was something just so “confirming” about the moment for Joy Watson…one that further seemed to symbolize the importance- beauty of her life-altering journey. Watson, representing her Virginia State University campus as the 94th elected Miss VSU, was in Atlanta, Georgia at the prestigious...
Powerful Storm Threatens Multiple Georgia Counties
See if your county will be affected.
New bishop, the Rev. Robin Dease, to deliver first sermon
The Rev. Robin Dease, the first African-American bishop of the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church, ...
Store’s “lucky” reputation brings in Mega Millions players
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — “Lucky” Leon’s is what the locals call it, because people who play the lottery and buy their tickets in this store have a habit of winning. The manager of the Forsyth County store, Ricky Patel, says reputation is everything. “People come from...
Georgia Lottery’s Mega Millions Kicks off New Year with $785M Jackpot
The new year is off to an exciting start with the Mega Millions jackpot for the Tues., Jan. 3 drawing at an estimated $785 million ($403.8 million cash). This is the fourth highest jackpot in the game’s history. The jackpot continues to grow after no ticket matched all six...
WEATHER UPDATE: 3 tornadoes confirmed in Georgia
Atlanta is waking up Wednesday to the same heavy rain it fell asleep to, but it won’t last all day.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp criticizes California over SoFi Stadium no tailgating policy
ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp criticized the College Football Playoff and the state of California after news broke fans won’t be able to tailgate at SoFi Stadium for the National Championship on Monday. Tailgating will not be allowed on-site before the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU...
School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
Georgia Today: An Augusta hospital merger, a Wheel of Fortune winner, a Savannah singing TikTok star
LISTEN: On the Tuesday Jan. 3 edition of Georgia Today: A big hospital merger is in the works for Augusta; A Georgia Tech sophomore shares his winning experience on Wheel of Fortune; and Savannah has a singing TikTok star. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
