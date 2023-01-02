ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Berry, GA

dawgpost.com

Former 5-star Georgia Bulldog Target Jordan Burch Enteres Transfer Portal

ATHENS - Another former 5-star prospect has entered the transfer portal. This time it’s NOT someone jumping ship from Texas A&M. It’s Jordan Burch, a former Columbia, South Carolina native who has decided that he’s had enough of the Gamecocks. A multi-year starter for South Carolina, Burch...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Former UGA star has been there, done that

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — “I can hardly wait! My goodness,” Buck Belue exclaimed. When Buck talks, people listen. He’s been there and done that. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “1980, ‘81, and ‘82. We were in the mix three years in...
ATHENS, GA
nomadlawyer.org

The 10 Best Places to Live in Georgia

Best Places to Live in Georgia: Offering the quintessential small-town charm, a rich heritage, a vibrant food scene with affordable living, and a host of career opportunities, the beautiful state of Georgia is a great place to call home. The Peach State is steeped in history, being one of the...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Delta honors late legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley with plane

ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is honoring legendary Georgia Football coach and former UGA Athletics director Vince Dooley with his own plane. A Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer was dedicated on Tuesday. Dooley’s widow and son attended the ceremony that also saw notable...
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County and other parts of the region under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. tonight

The National Weather Service put Cobb County and other counties in the region under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. Tuesday evening January 3, 2023. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 8 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PEACHTREE CITY GA 444 PM EST TUE JAN 3 2023 GAC013-015-021-035-045-053-057-059-063-067-077-079-081-085-089- 093-097-113-115-117-121-123-129-135-139-143-145-149-151-153-157- 159-171-193-197-199-207-211-215-217-219-223-225-227-231-233-247- 249-255-259-261-263-269-285-293-297-307-040200- /O.CON.KFFC.TO.A.0008.000000T0000Z-230104T0200Z/ TORNADO WATCH 8 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 57 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL GEORGIA BIBB BUTTS CRAWFORD CRISP DOOLY HOUSTON JASPER MONROE PEACH IN NORTH CENTRAL GEORGIA BARROW CHEROKEE CLAYTON COBB DAWSON DEKALB DOUGLAS FAYETTE FORSYTH FULTON GILMER GWINNETT HALL HENRY MORGAN NEWTON PICKENS ROCKDALE WALTON IN NORTHEAST GEORGIA CLARKE JACKSON OCONEE IN NORTHWEST GEORGIA BARTOW CARROLL FLOYD GORDON HARALSON PAULDING POLK IN WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA CHATTAHOOCHEE COWETA HARRIS HEARD LAMAR MACON MARION MERIWETHER MUSCOGEE PIKE SCHLEY SPALDING STEWART SUMTER TALBOT TAYLOR TROUP UPSON WEBSTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMERICUS, ATLANTA, BARNESVILLE, BREMEN, BUENA VISTA, BUTLER, CALHOUN, CARROLLTON, CARTERSVILLE, CEDARTOWN, COLUMBUS, COMMERCE, CONYERS, CORDELE, COVINGTON, CUMMING, DALLAS, DAWSONVILLE, DECATUR, DOUGLASVILLE, ELLAVILLE, ELLIJAY, FORSYTH, FORT BENNING, FORT VALLEY, FRANKLIN, GAINESVILLE, GRIFFIN, JACKSON, JASPER, LAWRENCEVILLE, MACON, MADISON, MANCHESTER, MARIETTA, MONROE, MONTEZUMA, MONTICELLO, NEWNAN, PEACHTREE CITY, PINE MOUNTAIN, PRESTON, RICHLAND, RIVERDALE, ROBERTA, ROME, STOCKBRIDGE, TALBOTTON, THOMASTON, VIENNA, WARNER ROBINS, WATKINSVILLE, WEST POINT, WINDER, WINTERVILLE, WOODSTOCK, AND ZEBULON.
COBB COUNTY, GA
agdaily.com

Georgia farming accident hospitalizes 2 children

Just days after Christmas, a Georgia family experienced every parent’s worst nightmare: their three children were involved in a farming accident. On December 28, Briar and Bryce Rudeseal were life-flighted to Tift Regional Medical Center, then Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. According to local news reports, three...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
hudsonvalleypress.com

Joy Watson Captures National HBCU Queen Title

NEWBURGH – There was something just so “confirming” about the moment for Joy Watson…one that further seemed to symbolize the importance- beauty of her life-altering journey. Watson, representing her Virginia State University campus as the 94th elected Miss VSU, was in Atlanta, Georgia at the prestigious...
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

