Walnut Creek, CA

San Francisco Examiner

Storm prompts evacuations, road closures throughout Bay Area

Evacuation warnings and road-closing landslides plagued several Bay Area cities on Wednesday as an atmospheric river brought historic rains and intense winds to the region. Richmond Mayor Tom Butt announced "a potential geologic hazard" on a slope above a Seacliff neighborhood development in Point Richmond led engineers and city officials to recommend an evacuation of 15 homes in the area below the "incipient slide." Displaced Seacliff residents who had no...
oaklandside.org

Stay off Oakland’s roads during the ‘bomb cyclone’ if you can

East Bay residents are being urged to stay home over the next few days in order to avoid the “bomb cyclone” storm that could cause tragedies on rain-soaked roads. In a public safety statement yesterday, the city of Oakland said residents should avoid “walking, riding or driving across standing water” as this can cause someone to become stranded or drown. “If possible, stay indoors and off the road. If you need to travel anywhere, be extra cautious: slow down, avoid hard braking or turning sharply and allow ample stopping distance between you and the cars and other vehicles in front of you.”
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area Apple stores close early due to storm

(KRON) — Apple stores in the Bay Area are closing their doors early on Wednesday due to the storm set to slam the region. Apple’s website shows that its Bay Area stores shut down by 3:00 p.m. Some other retail stores in the area making the same decision. Clothing store Oaklandish tweeted that its Downtown […]
KRON4 News

Wind gusts of up to 85 mph hit North Bay

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday’s major storm is beginning to hit parts of the Bay Area, with strong winds coming to the North Bay Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, gusts of wind up to 85 miles per hour were recorded in Marin County, just east of the Nicasio Reservoir. Much of […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Martinez Tribune

Parks to close Wednesday and Thursday due to extreme Storms

Due to expected storm conditions and high winds, all East Bay Regional Parks will be closed Wednesday, January 4, 2023, through Thursday, January 5, 2023. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch and high wind warning for the San Francisco Bay Area with flooding, landslides, and rapidly rising rivers and creeks possible.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mudslides block travel, cause headaches for East Bay residents

FREMONT, Calif. - Mudslides and flooding are wreaking havoc for residents in southern Alameda County. The California Highway Patrol closed CA-84, also known as Niles Canyon Road, Wednesday morning because of landslides and flooding. All lanes are closed between Mission Boulevard in Fremont to Pleasanton-Sunol Road in Sunol. Residents who...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Bay Area city urges residents to be ready to evacuate ahead of storm

As the Bay Area faces multiple winter storms, the city of San Jose said that residents should be ready to evacuate if necessary by packing a bag with important documents, medicine and spare clothes. Homeowners can protect their property with sandbags and raise their ground floor furniture if flooding occurs...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Wednesday's storm expected to impact all forms of travel

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The approaching atmospheric river is certain to make travel challenging, no matter how a person plans to get around. Tuesday night travel on Hwy. 101 saw traffic moving slowly over mostly dry pavement. But Wednesday, experts said the commute is likely to be more of a slog than a crawl.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

North Bay business closes Wednesday due to storm

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, concerns about the impending storm prompted a business to shut down for the day, and the CHP issued a warning: If you don't have to go out, don't.   One section of Highway 101 in Larkspur right before the turn-off for the San Rafael-Richmond Bridge is always […]
LARKSPUR, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Activates Emergency Operations Center Ahead of Storm

After residents called out San Francisco for being unprepared for last Saturday's storm, city officials on Tuesday said they will be ready for the next round of heavy rain later this week. Mayor London Breed was joined by city officials to announce the activation of the city's emergency operations center...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Snow Piles Up at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort

If it's raining in the Bay Area, that usually means in it’s snowing in Tahoe. Palisades Ski Resort just had a record amount of snowfall over the weekend, and it got even more Wednesday. In the past seven days, nearly 5 feet of snow has piled up in Tahoe.
beyondthecreek.com

Five Little Monkeys Closes in Downtown Walnut Creek

After twelve years, the toy store Five Little Monkeys has closed in downtown Walnut Creek. For many families, this store was a go-to destination for toys, gifts, and special occasions. I remember visiting many times with my young children whenever we found ourselves in downtown Walnut Creek, and it was always a fun experience.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Richmond neighborhood being evacuated due to landslide threat

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — A neighborhood in Point Richmond is being evacuated due to a potential slide, city officials have confirmed to KRON4. The Seacliff neighborhood near Brickyard Cove in Point Richmond has been evacuated. Richmond Mayor Tom Butt described the threat as “the beginning of a landslide” and said that 15 homes had been […]
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fresh snow falls in Napa County

NAPA, Calif. - Fresh snow fell Monday night on Highway 29 in Napa County. The snowflakes were captured in this video taken on the Mount St. Helena grade above Calistoga, 2,000 feet above sea level. Some drivers were caught off guard and tow trucks had to be brought in to...
NAPA COUNTY, CA

