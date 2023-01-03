Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
Nags Head eliminates multifamily dwellings in C-2 Zoning District
By a 4-1 vote at their Dec. 4 meeting, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners approved a zoning text amendment to remove multifamily residences as a permitted use in the town’s C-2 General Commercial District. This followed an Oct. 19 vote that established a 150-day moratorium on development in...
outerbanksvoice.com
‘I want to see this town…be exceptional’
New Kitty Hawk Town Manager Melody Clopton on the tasks ahead. Kitty Hawk has a new town manager, although with 12 years in town government, Melody Clopton is probably as familiar with the requirements of her new position as anyone could be. “Until recently, my title was management assistant, which...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Alligator River Bridge replacement project receives federal grant
A replacement for the 60-year-old Lindsay C. Warren Bridge over the Alligator River between Tyrrell and Dare counties is a step closer to reality. The proposed $268 million project will receive a $110 million federal Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, according to a press release from Governor Roy Cooper’s office.
Residents without water after water main break in Camden
Some residents in Camden County are without water following a water main break Tuesday.
outerbanksvoice.com
Theresa P. Barber of Elizabeth City, January 1
Theresa Pritchard Barber, age 93, of Elizabeth City, NC left us on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at her home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on November 15, 1929 to the late Jesse Langley Pritchard and Pauline Garrett Pritchard, she was the widow of Lindsey Earl “Red” Barber, her husband of fifty-eight years. She was a lifelong member of Corinth Baptist Church and also a member of the Golden Circle S. S. Class. Theresa was a fifty-year member of Elizabeth City Chapter No. 44 Order of the Eastern Star. She graduated from Central High School and Campbell College and worked in insurance and law before taking employment with the U. S. Department of Agriculture, Pasquotank County ASCS (now FSA) until her retirement. After retirement, she joined her husband with the River City Auction Company.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Theresa P. Barber
Theresa Pritchard Barber, 93, of Elizabeth City, died January 1, 2023 at home. She was born in Pasquotank County on November 15, 1929. uneral service will be held at 11 a.m. on January 5 at Corinth Baptist Church with burial in West Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Corinth Baptist Church, Benevolence Fund, 1035 US 17 South, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
WAVY News 10
Water main break repaired in Kill Devil Hills
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – A county line water main break on West Carlton Avenue in Kill Devil Hills has been repaired as of late Wednesday afternoon. West Carlton Avenue had been closed since 8 a.m. due to the water main break, and crews were on scene assessing the situation, and then repairing the break.
islandfreepress.org
Dare County Launches new online Recreation Map and Community Map
The Dare County Geographical Information Systems (GIS) Department has announced that its Community Map which is located on the Dare County website, www.DareNC.gov, has now been divided into two new maps: a revamped Community Map as well as a newly created Recreation Map. Recreation Map. The brand-new Recreation Map—which can...
violetskyadventures.com
Dare to Venture into the Great Dismal Swamp
Over 14,000 acres comprise the dense forest and swamp land of Great Dismal Swamp State Park. The area is known for its abundant wildlife and outdoor adventures. One of the most popular things to do at the park is to paddle the 22-mile long canal!. About. This state park first...
obxtoday.com
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for December 2022
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Larceny. 100 block of Joclar Lane, Roanoke Island. Utility trailer stolen from a vacant lot. Under investigation. December 7, 2022. Larceny. 100 block of Soundview Drive, Colington. Medication and jewelry missing from a. residence after a house...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Salvo woman arrested on drug charges after Kitty Hawk traffic stop
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Salvo woman on drug charges after a Kitty Hawk traffic stop. According to a December 29 DCSO press release, on December 20, 2022 at around 6:50 p.m., a deputy working the A-District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on NC Hwy 158 near Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Special delivery: Baby Brick Anderson makes his debut on New Year’s Day
The Outer Banks Hospital has announced its first baby born in 2023. Ignoring his December 29, 2022 due date, Brick Eric Michael Anderson instead decided to join the world on January 1 at 5:43 a.m., thus earning the coveted title of first baby born in 2023 at The Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head. He weighed in at 7 lbs. 20 oz. and measured 20 inches long.
