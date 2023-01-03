Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerFort Worth, TX
Abduction and Murder of Child in 1996 was the Inspiration for the Amber Alert SystemTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Arlington, TX
FBI Most Wanted Fugitive "El Gato" Arrested in 2013 Southlake Murder for Hire CaseA.W. NavesSouthlake, TX
Leading Coffee Brand Set to Open In WataugaMadocWatauga, TX
Related
247Sports Composite five-star Edge Colin Simmons updates his recruitment
Duncanville (Texas) High 247Sports Composite five-star Colin Simmons will visit Georgia this weekend. The Bulldogs are fresh off a second-straight National Championship and Simmons is a prospect that would help keep UGA in contention for years to come. “With Georgia have you seen their d-linemen,” Simmons told 247Sports this past...
Kirby Smart: Darnell Washington’s efforts to play ‘will always hold a special place in my heart’
LOS ANGELES — The big question surrounding the Georgia Bulldogs entering Monday’s national title game revolved around one of the Bulldogs’ biggest players. Those questions subsided when Georgia tight end Darnell Washington took the field thanks to an effort in the lead-up to the game that will not be forgotten by his head coach.
How Florida coach Billy Napier voted in final AFCA Coaches Poll
Georgia's 65-7 win over TCU on Monday night means the 2022 college football season is officially in the rearview mirror, and the 'Dawgs once again enter the offseason as national champions. The Gators, meanwhile, finished the season on the outside looking in, and the offseason heading into Year 2 for head coach Billy Napier has begun with much attrition from last season's roster, though Florida does currently have momentum on the recruiting trail with the No. 11 class in 247Sports' 2023 Team Rankings.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart explains decision to honor players by calling timeouts
LOS ANGELES — Early in the fourth quarter of Monday’s national title game, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett stepped into the huddle with no play call and no plan to get his offense lined up one more time. The bizarre situation was the brainchild of head coach Kirby Smart, who called a timeout to let the fans celebrate Bennett then did the same thing minutes later for several Bulldogs defenders.
Free throws haunt Bulldogs again in 58-50 loss at Georgia
Once again free throws determined Mississippi State's fate on the basketball court. And that was not a kind fate on the road at Georgia Wednesday evening. Mississippi State made just 7 of 22 at the line while Georgia made 14 of 14 in the final 3:45 to walk away with a 58-50 victory in Athens, Ga. Mississippi State fell to 12-4 overall and 1-3 in the SEC while Georgia improved to 12-4 and 2-1.
Louisville now 0-6 in ACC play after 83-70 loss at Clemson
The University of Louisville basketball team got off to a solid start on Wednesday night and the Cardinals had a very competitive segment or two late in the second half. But the rest of the game it was all Clemson as the Tigers rallied from a 16-7 deficit with a 17-2 run and then forged ahead and won 83-70 before 7,789 fans at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. The Tigers led 40-28 at halftime and outscored the Cardinals 43-42 in the second 20 minutes.
Kirby Smart details funny text exchange with Mark Richt before national title game
LOS ANGELES — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has a unique relationship with the man he replaced, Mark Richt, given that Smart was an assistant at Georgia under Richt back in 2005. Smart shared after Monday’s national title game victory that he reached out to Richt earlier that day and that Richt had quite the message for Smart and the Bulldogs.
247Sports
69K+
Followers
417K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0