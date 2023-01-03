ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

247Sports

How Florida coach Billy Napier voted in final AFCA Coaches Poll

Georgia's 65-7 win over TCU on Monday night means the 2022 college football season is officially in the rearview mirror, and the 'Dawgs once again enter the offseason as national champions. The Gators, meanwhile, finished the season on the outside looking in, and the offseason heading into Year 2 for head coach Billy Napier has begun with much attrition from last season's roster, though Florida does currently have momentum on the recruiting trail with the No. 11 class in 247Sports' 2023 Team Rankings.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Georgia football: Kirby Smart explains decision to honor players by calling timeouts

LOS ANGELES — Early in the fourth quarter of Monday’s national title game, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett stepped into the huddle with no play call and no plan to get his offense lined up one more time. The bizarre situation was the brainchild of head coach Kirby Smart, who called a timeout to let the fans celebrate Bennett then did the same thing minutes later for several Bulldogs defenders.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Free throws haunt Bulldogs again in 58-50 loss at Georgia

Once again free throws determined Mississippi State's fate on the basketball court. And that was not a kind fate on the road at Georgia Wednesday evening. Mississippi State made just 7 of 22 at the line while Georgia made 14 of 14 in the final 3:45 to walk away with a 58-50 victory in Athens, Ga. Mississippi State fell to 12-4 overall and 1-3 in the SEC while Georgia improved to 12-4 and 2-1.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Louisville now 0-6 in ACC play after 83-70 loss at Clemson

The University of Louisville basketball team got off to a solid start on Wednesday night and the Cardinals had a very competitive segment or two late in the second half. But the rest of the game it was all Clemson as the Tigers rallied from a 16-7 deficit with a 17-2 run and then forged ahead and won 83-70 before 7,789 fans at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. The Tigers led 40-28 at halftime and outscored the Cardinals 43-42 in the second 20 minutes.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

