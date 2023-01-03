Georgia's 65-7 win over TCU on Monday night means the 2022 college football season is officially in the rearview mirror, and the 'Dawgs once again enter the offseason as national champions. The Gators, meanwhile, finished the season on the outside looking in, and the offseason heading into Year 2 for head coach Billy Napier has begun with much attrition from last season's roster, though Florida does currently have momentum on the recruiting trail with the No. 11 class in 247Sports' 2023 Team Rankings.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO