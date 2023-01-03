Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pokesreport.com
Trying to Make Sense of This as Two More Oklahoma State Players Go Portal
STILLWATER – Two more Oklahoma State players have entered the transfer portal, the second and third in two days. Sophomore receiver Bryson Green and red-shirt senior defensive tackle Samuela Tuihalamaka are the latest Cowboys to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, joining receiver John Paul Richardson, who entered into the portal on Tuesday.
footballscoop.com
Sources: Kevin Wilson making defensive additions from Big Ten and Big 12 staffs
Sources tell FootballScoop that Kevin Wilson is adding two defensive staff members at Tulsa. Koy McFarland will be joining the staff to coach the linebackers, sources share. McFarland spent the 2022 season at Ohio State as a defensive graduate assistant working with the linebackers, and was at Oklahoma State from 2019-21.
pokesreport.com
There Goes Another in the Portal in Speedster Stephon Johnson Jr.
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State football continues to see its receiver corps continue to be dismantled as Tuesday Oklahoma State lost John Paul Richardson and early Wednesday outside receiver Bryson Green. Now, the Cowboys have lost speedy freshman Stephon Johnson Jr., who helped provide the biggest play offensively for the Pokes in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl as he took a quick pass and serpentined his way 84-yards for a Guaranteed Rate Bowl record scoring pass of 84-yards.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Picks Up Another Cabbiness
STILLWATER – With three starting caliber wide receivers having gone in the NCAA Transfer Portal in the past 24 hours as of midday on Jan. 4 there likely weren’t going to be any trumpets for the commitment from a preferred walk-on candidate at the position. I can tell you that Cason Cabbiness is quality prospect that did have offers from multiple Division II schools and if his brother is an indicator then he will be welcomed and appreciated inside the Cowboys program.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Extends PWO Offer to In-State Standout Kirk Francis
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State has extended a preferred walk-on offer to Metro Christian standout quarterback, Kirk Francis. He currently holds offers from UCO, Drake, East Central, Fort Hays State, Houston Christian, Missouri Southern and Southeast Missouri State. He also holds a PWO offer from Memphis, which was extended on...
Oklahoma State Athletics
2023 Oklahoma State Position Preview - Infield
Fresh off a third-consecutive trip to the NCAA Women's College World Series, Oklahoma State has reestablished itself among the nation's elite softball programs. As the 2023 Cowgirls prepare for their chance to play on the sport's biggest stage, check back in regularly at okstate.com for a breakdown of the OSU roster by position group. This week we breakdown the OSU infield.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Receiver John Paul Richardson Enters Transfer Portal
STILLWATER – Another Oklahoma State starter has entered the transfer portal. Pokes Report has confirmed that Cowboy sophomore receiver John Paul Richardson has entered his name into the transfer portal. The news was first reported by 247Sports. This comes exactly one week after the Cowboys’ 24-17 loss to Wisconsin...
wvsportsnow.com
Ex-WVU G Joe Mazzulla in Attendance for West Virginia-Oklahoma State Game
Former WVU G Joe Mazzulla is in attendance for the West Virginia-Oklahoma State game in Stillwater on Monday night. Mazzulla’s Celtics are in the area to play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. Celtics G Marcus Smart is also in attendance, being an Oklahoma State great.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Claims Team Title, Three Champions at Southern Scuffle
Chattanooga, Tenn. – The Oklahoma State wrestling team captured its third team Southern Scuffle title in program history, led by the three top-seeded Cowboys who won individual titles, including Daton Fix, Dustin Plott and Travis Wittlake. The Cowboys' 181 points is the third most OSU has ever scored at...
Marcus Smart Plays Role in Outcome of WVU/Oklahoma State Game
The Oklahoma State Cowboys needed a win in the worst way to avoid falling to 8-6 on the season and 0-2 in Big 12 Conference play. So who did they turn to help right the ship? Former Cowboy guard and current member of the Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart. Well, sort...
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Loss to Oklahoma State
West Virginia lost their second-straight game to begin Big 12 play, falling to Oklahoma State 67-60. WVU head coach Bob Huggins and forward Tre Mitchell met with the media to discuss the loss and what’s next. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis...
Edmond North basketball player Laci Steele is the Oklahoma High School Athlete of the Week (Dec. 19-25)
By Buck Ringgold Laci Steele will definitely remember what a year 2022 was for herself. In March, the Edmond North senior basketball standout helped the Huskies win the first state championship in program history with their dramatic overtime win against Bixby for the Class 6A ...
Kansas college football player shot and killed in Oklahoma
A football player at Fort Hays State University was shot and killed outside an Oklahoma City bar on New Year’s Day.
Frozen pipes burst in Oklahoma City University’s athletic facility, destroys basketball court
An old man win winter is causing an unexpected and costly surprise for Oklahoma City University as the institution becomes the latest victim of a frozen pipe burst.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma firefighters and police compete in annual Smoke & Guns MMA event
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma firefighters and police are competing for charity this April at the 8th annual Smoke & Guns MMA event hosted at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa. On Saturday, April 22, Oklahoma’s finest and bravest will go head-to-head In this one-night only event. They will go toe-to-toe in the ring to benefit the Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp and Oklahoma Special Olympics. In the previous year, more than $50,000 was donated to the two organizations.
ocolly.com
Spring semester shows at Tumbleweed
Music never stops at the Tumbleweed. Stillwater, the birthplace of red dirt music, consistently attracts the genre’s top talents for shows and the annual Calf Fry music festival. As of Jan. 1, five shows are set for the spring. Some of red dirt’s biggest names are Stillwater bound.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to hold vote on controversial project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is preparing to vote on whether to spend millions of dollars on design plans that the agency may never use.
mvskokemedia.com
Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
‘Still surreal, unnecessary,’ Beloved football player and father dies in OKC shooting
Oklahoma City Police are searching for a suspect, while four people recover from gunshot wounds in the hospital, and a family reels from an unimaginable loss.
okcfox.com
8 new Oklahoma laws to go into effect Jan. 1
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight laws will go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2023:. Senate Bill 418 - This law creates the Oklahoma Inform Act, which ensures online stores make sure third-party sellers are authentic. The specific target is people trying to sell stolen goods. House Bill...
Comments / 0