STILLWATER – With three starting caliber wide receivers having gone in the NCAA Transfer Portal in the past 24 hours as of midday on Jan. 4 there likely weren’t going to be any trumpets for the commitment from a preferred walk-on candidate at the position. I can tell you that Cason Cabbiness is quality prospect that did have offers from multiple Division II schools and if his brother is an indicator then he will be welcomed and appreciated inside the Cowboys program.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO