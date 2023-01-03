ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

pokesreport.com

Trying to Make Sense of This as Two More Oklahoma State Players Go Portal

STILLWATER – Two more Oklahoma State players have entered the transfer portal, the second and third in two days. Sophomore receiver Bryson Green and red-shirt senior defensive tackle Samuela Tuihalamaka are the latest Cowboys to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, joining receiver John Paul Richardson, who entered into the portal on Tuesday.
STILLWATER, OK
footballscoop.com

Sources: Kevin Wilson making defensive additions from Big Ten and Big 12 staffs

Sources tell FootballScoop that Kevin Wilson is adding two defensive staff members at Tulsa. Koy McFarland will be joining the staff to coach the linebackers, sources share. McFarland spent the 2022 season at Ohio State as a defensive graduate assistant working with the linebackers, and was at Oklahoma State from 2019-21.
TULSA, OK
pokesreport.com

There Goes Another in the Portal in Speedster Stephon Johnson Jr.

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State football continues to see its receiver corps continue to be dismantled as Tuesday Oklahoma State lost John Paul Richardson and early Wednesday outside receiver Bryson Green. Now, the Cowboys have lost speedy freshman Stephon Johnson Jr., who helped provide the biggest play offensively for the Pokes in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl as he took a quick pass and serpentined his way 84-yards for a Guaranteed Rate Bowl record scoring pass of 84-yards.
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Picks Up Another Cabbiness

STILLWATER – With three starting caliber wide receivers having gone in the NCAA Transfer Portal in the past 24 hours as of midday on Jan. 4 there likely weren’t going to be any trumpets for the commitment from a preferred walk-on candidate at the position. I can tell you that Cason Cabbiness is quality prospect that did have offers from multiple Division II schools and if his brother is an indicator then he will be welcomed and appreciated inside the Cowboys program.
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Extends PWO Offer to In-State Standout Kirk Francis

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State has extended a preferred walk-on offer to Metro Christian standout quarterback, Kirk Francis. He currently holds offers from UCO, Drake, East Central, Fort Hays State, Houston Christian, Missouri Southern and Southeast Missouri State. He also holds a PWO offer from Memphis, which was extended on...
STILLWATER, OK
Oklahoma State Athletics

2023 Oklahoma State Position Preview - Infield

Fresh off a third-consecutive trip to the NCAA Women's College World Series, Oklahoma State has reestablished itself among the nation's elite softball programs. As the 2023 Cowgirls prepare for their chance to play on the sport's biggest stage, check back in regularly at okstate.com for a breakdown of the OSU roster by position group. This week we breakdown the OSU infield.
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Receiver John Paul Richardson Enters Transfer Portal

STILLWATER – Another Oklahoma State starter has entered the transfer portal. Pokes Report has confirmed that Cowboy sophomore receiver John Paul Richardson has entered his name into the transfer portal. The news was first reported by 247Sports. This comes exactly one week after the Cowboys’ 24-17 loss to Wisconsin...
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Claims Team Title, Three Champions at Southern Scuffle

Chattanooga, Tenn. – The Oklahoma State wrestling team captured its third team Southern Scuffle title in program history, led by the three top-seeded Cowboys who won individual titles, including Daton Fix, Dustin Plott and Travis Wittlake. The Cowboys' 181 points is the third most OSU has ever scored at...
STILLWATER, OK
wvsportsnow.com

Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Loss to Oklahoma State

West Virginia lost their second-straight game to begin Big 12 play, falling to Oklahoma State 67-60. WVU head coach Bob Huggins and forward Tre Mitchell met with the media to discuss the loss and what’s next. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis...
MORGANTOWN, WV
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma firefighters and police compete in annual Smoke & Guns MMA event

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma firefighters and police are competing for charity this April at the 8th annual Smoke & Guns MMA event hosted at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa. On Saturday, April 22, Oklahoma’s finest and bravest will go head-to-head In this one-night only event. They will go toe-to-toe in the ring to benefit the Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp and Oklahoma Special Olympics. In the previous year, more than $50,000 was donated to the two organizations.
TULSA, OK
ocolly.com

Spring semester shows at Tumbleweed

Music never stops at the Tumbleweed. Stillwater, the birthplace of red dirt music, consistently attracts the genre’s top talents for shows and the annual Calf Fry music festival. As of Jan. 1, five shows are set for the spring. Some of red dirt’s biggest names are Stillwater bound.
STILLWATER, OK
mvskokemedia.com

Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
MUSKOGEE, OK
okcfox.com

8 new Oklahoma laws to go into effect Jan. 1

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight laws will go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2023:. Senate Bill 418 - This law creates the Oklahoma Inform Act, which ensures online stores make sure third-party sellers are authentic. The specific target is people trying to sell stolen goods. House Bill...
TULSA, OK

