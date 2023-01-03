Read full article on original website
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Utah Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Adults, 5 Children Dead Weeks After Wife Files For Divorce
The national response continues after Michael Haight allegedly fatally shot his wife, mother-in-law and five children in the close-knit community of Enoch, Utah, before turning the gun on himself. An apparent murder-suicide that left eight family members dead in southwestern Utah reverberates around the country. Michael Haight, 42, is identified...
NPR
Trump and two rioters are sued over the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick
The longtime partner of a U.S. Capitol Police officer who died following the Jan. 6. insurrection has sued former President Donald Trump and two rioters for wrongful death. Sandra Garza, who is representing the estate of Brian Sicknick, claims her partner's death was "a direct and foreseeable consequence" of Trump's words that day. She also assigns liability to Julian Elie Khater and George Pierre Tanios, two men accused of assaulting Sicknick with chemical spray during the breach.
NPR
New U.S. border plan may lead more Cubans to attempt the risky journey by sea
Authorities in the Florida Keys are struggling to respond to a surge in migrants landing in boats from Haiti and Cuba. The largest numbers are from Cuba where economic conditions are desperate. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Several hundred migrants, most of them Cuban, have landed in the past week. The...
NPR
How Biden plans to persuade migrants not to risk coming to the U.S.-Mexico border
President Biden's administration wants to stop migrants from traveling overland to the U.S.-Mexico border. Their new plan attempts to shift the incentives. Yesterday, the president said the U.S. will make it harder for people to get in if they show up at the border and make it easier for some to get in if they stay in their home countries and apply from there. Thirty thousand people per month will be admitted that way. These new rules apply to people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas joins us now.
NPR
Biden shares his border security plan ahead of trip to Mexico
President Biden laid out his vision on border security ahead of a trip next week to the southern U.S. border and talks with Mexico. President Biden is set to visit El Paso, Texas, on Sunday, a city that has struggled with growing numbers of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. That issue has also been causing a massive political headache for the president. And now he says he has a new plan that will help. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith reports.
NPR
People who use illegal drugs in New York City can now find out exactly what's in them
Overdose deaths have soared in recent years, in part to the rise of fentanyl. A pilot program uses spectrometry to tell users of illegal drugs what, exactly, is in the drugs they are planning to take. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. People who use illegal drugs in New York City can...
