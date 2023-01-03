ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

National park closed following arrival of 300 migrants

The National Park Service (NPS) closed a park in the Florida Keys on Monday after about 300 migrants arrived there over the weekend. The temporary shutdown at Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles from Key West, Fla., could stretch through the week as police and emergency responders assist the migrants, park officials said. “The […]
KEY WEST, FL
New York Post

Nearly 500 migrants come ashore in Florida Keys, forcing major park to close

A massive wave of migrants arrived in the Florida Keys over the weekend, as some 500 people believed to be from Cuba and other parts of the Caribbean came ashore in what local officials described as a major “crisis.” The arrivals forced authorities to close Dry Tortugas National Park, where some 300 migrants arrived over New Year’s and were met by first responders who did their best to provide aid, including food and water. At about the same time, another 160 migrants landed by boat in other parts of the Florida Keys, officials said. Then on Monday, two new groups of migrants...
TravelPulse

The Safest Islands in the Caribbean

There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
FOX 28 Spokane

Wave of migrants in Florida Keys is a crisis, sheriff says

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — At least 500 migrants have arrived in the Florida Keys over the last several days in what the local sheriff’s office describes as a “crisis.” Over the weekend, 300 migrants arrived at the sparsely populated Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Key West. The park was closed so that law enforcement and medical personnel could evaluate the migrants before moving them to Key West. Separately, 160 migrants have arrived by boats in other parts of the Florida Keys over the New Year’s Day weekend. On Monday, two new groups of migrants with 31 people were found in the Middle Keys.
KEY WEST, FL
TravelPulse

Carnival, Royal Caribbean to Appeal Massive Cuban Cruise Port Fines

Officials from the Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean Cruises announced plans to appeal a fine issued by a United States court related to the usage of a port in Havana confiscated by the Cuban government in 1960. According to Reuters.com, District Judge Beth Bloom said in a Miami court last...
nationalparkstraveler.org

Several Hundred Cuban Migrants Land At Dry Tortugas National Park

Approximately 300 migrants hoping to reach the United States by boat landed the past few days at Dry Tortugas National Park in Florida, where authorities plan to close the park Monday while law enforcement and medical personnel evaluate the individuals, provide care where necessary, and coordinate their transport to Key West.
GEORGIA STATE
WSVN-TV

Officials: Four more migrant landings in the Florida Keys

ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - The migrant crisis in the Florida Keys is showing no signs of slowing down. Monroe County officials confirmed four more landings, Wednesday. Now, two senators from the Sunshine State are demanding action from the federal government. The numbers are unprecedented as more migrants arrived in Islamorada.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
NPR

Migrating bird, a bar-tailed godwit, flies from Alaska to Australia without stopping

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Flying direct from Los Angeles to Australia means at least 15 hours on a plane. But a bird named the bar-tailed godwit smashed the Guinness record by flying the 8,400-mile journey from Alaska to the Australian state of Tasmania nonstop. Tracked by a satellite tag, the bird began the migration on October 13 and flew for 11 days straight without stopping for food or rest. I don't know how funny the godwit is, but it definitely has got stamina.
ALASKA STATE
NPR

Marine Corp, despite a mandate, resists fully opening boot camp to women

The corps is under a congressional mandate to integrate boot camp in line with the other services. Critics say it isn't moving fast enough. (Story aired on All Things Considered on Jan. 2, 2023.) STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The U.S. Marines are under a congressional mandate to end gender segregation in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy