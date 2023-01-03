Read full article on original website
National park closed following arrival of 300 migrants
The National Park Service (NPS) closed a park in the Florida Keys on Monday after about 300 migrants arrived there over the weekend. The temporary shutdown at Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles from Key West, Fla., could stretch through the week as police and emergency responders assist the migrants, park officials said. “The […]
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. national park comprising a cluster of uninhabited islands in the Florida Keys was closed Monday after 300 migrants made 10 landings there over the weekend, officials said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles...
A massive wave of migrants arrived in the Florida Keys over the weekend, as some 500 people believed to be from Cuba and other parts of the Caribbean came ashore in what local officials described as a major “crisis.” The arrivals forced authorities to close Dry Tortugas National Park, where some 300 migrants arrived over New Year’s and were met by first responders who did their best to provide aid, including food and water. At about the same time, another 160 migrants landed by boat in other parts of the Florida Keys, officials said. Then on Monday, two new groups of migrants...
Body of woman who went overboard a cruise ship found off Florida coast, Coast Guard says
An MSC Cruises passenger died Thursday after going overboard as a ship approached Port Canaveral, the cruise line confirmed.
A 36-year-old passenger on the MSC Meraviglia has been found dead after falling overboard on the ship's return to Port Canaveral in Florida.
The Dry Tortugas National Park announced that it would be closed Monday after seeing a sharp increase in Cuban migrant landings over the New Year's weekend.
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — At least 500 migrants have arrived in the Florida Keys over the last several days in what the local sheriff’s office describes as a “crisis.” Over the weekend, 300 migrants arrived at the sparsely populated Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Key West. The park was closed so that law enforcement and medical personnel could evaluate the migrants before moving them to Key West. Separately, 160 migrants have arrived by boats in other parts of the Florida Keys over the New Year’s Day weekend. On Monday, two new groups of migrants with 31 people were found in the Middle Keys.
Cruise ships rescue two probable migrant groups off Florida’s coast, companies say
Two cruise ships on New Year’s voyages in the Caribbean encountered two separate probable migrant boats on Monday, stopping to assist the people onboard the vessels, who cruise lines say were in distress.
Approximately 300 migrants hoping to reach the United States by boat landed the past few days at Dry Tortugas National Park in Florida, where authorities plan to close the park Monday while law enforcement and medical personnel evaluate the individuals, provide care where necessary, and coordinate their transport to Key West.
The United States Embassy in Cuba has reopened visa and consular services
Audio will be available later today. For the first time since 2017, the U.S. Embassy in Cuba has resumed full consular and visa services in Havana. The U.S. says the reopening is to ensure the safe and legal migration of Cubans.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said seven or eight groups arrived since the early morning Sunday.
Officials: Four more migrant landings in the Florida Keys
ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - The migrant crisis in the Florida Keys is showing no signs of slowing down. Monroe County officials confirmed four more landings, Wednesday. Now, two senators from the Sunshine State are demanding action from the federal government. The numbers are unprecedented as more migrants arrived in Islamorada.
Disney Dream Cruise Ship Turns Around to Rescue Man Floating in the Gulf of Mexico
It was a fairly routine sailing aboard the Disney Dream, with guests fresh off a stop in Cozumel, Mexico and on the way to Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island. Until a man was seen in the water far off the coast of Cuba. According to passengers aboard the Disney...
