Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock?
Investors who have held shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) over the past year are in quite a bit of pain, with shares declining 70% 2022. In December alone, the share suffered near 40% losses, netting its fifth straight month of declines. As evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter...
NASDAQ
Are These 2 Dividend Stocks in Danger of Cutting Their Payouts?
A dividend is only as good as the strength of the business that's paying it. If a company isn't in strong financial shape, investors shouldn't expect the dividend to last. Two stocks that income investors are showing some concern about right now are CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA). The concern stems from the fact that their payout ratios are alarmingly high, and both companies are coming off some tough earnings reports.
NASDAQ
5 Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy at Bargain Prices for 2023
The U.S. stock market was off to a weak start in the New Year, extending the last year’s worst decline since 2008. Concerns over higher inflation and rising rates continued to weigh on investors’ sentiments. This has provided a compelling opportunity for investors to buy cheap heading into 2023.
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. American Airlines AAL: This company that provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo in major cities across the globe, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 day.
NASDAQ
MAC Dividend Yield Pushes Above 6%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $11.31 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Suze Orman Likes These Types of Stocks. Should You Buy Them?
Building an investment portfolio is really a work in progress. And when you're first starting out as an investor, the idea can seem daunting. When you put money into stocks, you're not guaranteed they'll gain value over time. But that's obviously the hope -- otherwise, what would be the point of investing?
NASDAQ
Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Novo Nordisk a Decade Ago
How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well. The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing,...
NASDAQ
The Dow's Biggest Dividends: Here Are 2023's Dogs.
Looking for the Dogs of the Dow, 2023 edition? You came to the right place. We'll explore these 10 blue-chip dividend bargains in a moment. Collectively, they are yielding 4.5%! But first, a quick recap of the strategy and homage to its 2022 "mini miracle." Last year was a dumpster...
NASDAQ
Is Columbia Seligman Technology & Information A (SLMCX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Mutual Fund Equity Report fund seekers may want to consider taking a look at Columbia Seligman Technology & Information A (SLMCX). SLMCX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. SLMCX finds itself...
NASDAQ
6 ETF Predictions for 2023
Wall Street had a shaky start to 2023 after the S&P 500’s worst year since 2008. As inflation continued to ride northward, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates seven times throughout the year, sending stocks and bonds both into a tailspin. Tech shares were in even worse shape. No wonder investors are looking for ETF investment ideas for 2023. For them, we have jotted down a few predictions.
NASDAQ
Vyant Bio To Explore Strategic Alternatives; Stock Doubles
(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company Vyant Bio, Inc. (VYNT) more-than-doubled in extended session on Wednesday after the biotechnology company announced that it is exploring a range of strategic alternatives. Vyant Bio said it has engaged LifeSci Capital as its financial advisor to assist in exploring a range of strategic...
NASDAQ
EPR Properties Passes Through 9% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $3.3), with the stock changing hands as low as $36.20 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/20/2016. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are...
NASDAQ
American Airlines (AAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
American Airlines (AAL) closed at $14.18 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.36% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.02%. Heading into today, shares of the world's largest...
NASDAQ
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) closed the most recent trading day at $31.80, moving +1.05% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
Is Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market, the Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 12/28/2015. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by...
NASDAQ
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH) closed the most recent trading day at $28.35, moving +1.83% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Gelesis Stock Gets An 87% Boost On Activist Campaign From KLP Enterprises (SSD2 LLC)
Weight loss biotech Gelesis (US:GLS) led US equity markets on Tuesday, rising 87% higher and closing with a 52 cent share price on news of a new joint activist campaign from holders SSD2 LLC (BomsMaster LLC) and KLP Enterprises LLC. Fintel reports that SSD2 LLC has filed a 13D form...
NASDAQ
How I'd Invest $10,000 Today If I Had to Start From Scratch
I would start by creating a list of stocks to buy, like the one I have included in this video -- an excellent group of stocks including the Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS). The video also presents a strategy for how and when to buy these stocks to reduce the risk of buying at higher prices.
NASDAQ
CVR Energy (CVI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CVR Energy (CVI) closed the most recent trading day at $31.87, moving +1.66% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the diversified holding company had...
Comments / 0