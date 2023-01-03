"Wednesday" is the new Netflix series taking over the airwaves. The show is a spinoff of the "Addams Family" where Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega, is now a much older teen sent away to school at Nevermore Academy. In episode four, Wednesday attends a school dance where she has some...interesting dance moves.This dance seems to be occupying everyone's free time as they learn to perfect it. Celebrities from Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West to Camila Cabello and Lady Gaga have all tried their hand at recreating this now iconic dance. But Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva added a new spin to the dance—literally.

7 DAYS AGO