Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Lopez Chopped Her Hair Off For An ‘Old Hollywood Glamour’ Look And Fans Are Going Crazy
Jennifer Lopez, 53, really embraced the “new year, new me” mantra. The “Jenny from the Block” singer recently cut off her signature long locks for a new cropped ‘do to ring in the new year. Fans couldn’t help but note that this cut was really d...
Selena Gomez Flaunts Her Famous Curves In A Plunging Black Dress On 'Jimmy Fallon'
Selena Gomez stunned in a chic and timeless little black dress while stopping by Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show set in New York City this week. The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, discussed her recently released documentary, My Mind & Me and teased new music during her appearance, all while showing off her sculpted figure in the plunging midi item.
North West Adorably Dresses Up Younger Sister Chicago Like Her in Sweet Video: Watch
A miniature North! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter, North West, enlisted younger sister Chicago West for a sweet collaboration. “Turning my sister to me [sic],” North, 9, captioned a Wednesday, December 28, TikTok video of her sister, 4. In the clip, Chicago waved to her sister’s camera in her Batgirl dress — with a […]
Britney Spears Shows Off Weird Dance Moves In Confusing Clip As Fans Grow Concerned Of Endless Social Media Rants
The saga of Britney Spears' weird social media posts continue. On Tuesday, December 20, the pop star took to Instagram to share more odd dancing videos and naked photos, both of which were accompanied by equally strange captions about her recent trip to Mexico. "Nights in Mexico - I’ve been there alone a couple of times and honestly have no idea how I did it … it’s a hot spot !!!" Spears began the caption of the video, which showed her grooving in a red and black mini dress, her messy blonde locks in her face. "But with what I’ve...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Madonna Faces Fan Backlash After Appearing Unrecognizable In Strange New Video
Fans of pop icon Madonna were left confused this week after the legendary songstress appeared nearly unreognizable in a bizarre clip posted to social media.On Wednesday, December 7, the “Like A Virgin” artist took to Instagram with a strange video depicting her looking like an entirely different person, donning bold red rocks and a series of odd accessories, including a lace face mask, black sunglasses, and what appears to be a riding crop and tooth gems.”Only You……… (Me) 🖤” the 64-year-old songstress captioned the lip syncing clip, shared with her 18.6 million followers. Though her post garnered upwards of 56,000...
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Heidi Klum Looks Ethereal in Sheer White Dress at ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ U.S. Premiere
Heidi Klum made an ethereal arrival at the “Avatar: The Way of Water” U.S. movie premiere in Los Angeles on Monday. Klum wore a sheer white gown by Lever Couture for the soirée. Her one-shoulder gown was adorned with a wispy fabric, creating an airy illusion with...
Delish
At 55, Pamela Anderson Flashes Her Super-Toned Legs And Sculpted Arms In A High-Slit Dress In New Pics
Lily James SHOCKS Fans With 'Pam & Tommy' Transformation! Lily James SHOCKS Fans With 'Pam & Tommy' Transformation!. Pamela Anderson is proving to everyone that she's just as iconic in 2022 as she was back in 1989. The actress and model, famous for her role on Baywatch, flashed her super...
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
North West Sings With Sia at Kardashian Christmas Party: WATCH
North West delivered a holiday treat when she joined singer Sia on stage during the Kardashian's Christmas party. During the celebration, the pair took the stage to perform Sia's seasonal classic, "Snowman" all the while they stood in a life-sized box. North's mom, Kim Kardashian, shared the series of videos...
Lindsay Lohan Beams in New Holiday Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas
Watch: Lindsay Lohan on Falling For Christmas SEQUEL Rumors!. Lindsay Lohan keeps gifting us holiday content. While we wish the Mean Girls alum would announce a Falling for Christmas sequel, we'll have to settle for a seasonal selfie of Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas. The Freaky Friday star, who was dressed in green satin, and her new husband, who donned a cream sweater, sweetly posed in front of a white Christmas tree.
Olympic figure skater takes viral Wednesday Addams dance for a spin
"Wednesday" is the new Netflix series taking over the airwaves. The show is a spinoff of the "Addams Family" where Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega, is now a much older teen sent away to school at Nevermore Academy. In episode four, Wednesday attends a school dance where she has some...interesting dance moves.This dance seems to be occupying everyone's free time as they learn to perfect it. Celebrities from Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West to Camila Cabello and Lady Gaga have all tried their hand at recreating this now iconic dance. But Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva added a new spin to the dance—literally.
realitytitbit.com
North West sings with Sia for ‘impressive’ cover at Kardashian holiday bash
North West shows off her singing skills by making a special duet with singer-songwriter Sia at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party. This year’s Christmas Eve party was hosted by Kourtney Kardashian. The famous Kardashian property turned into a magical Winter Wonderland. There were tons of red everywhere, lights, and gingerbread houses – no small detail was missed.
Britney Spears Channels ‘Baby One More Time’ School Girl Style In Plaid Skirt For Flight To NYC
Britney Spears took a note from her fashion past while getting ready for her latest trip. Making a fashion statement, the star donned a plaid miniskirt that looked like it could have been plucked off the set of her “Baby One More Time” music video. The pop star, 41, delighted fans as she showed off her Millenium-inspired travel ensemble in one of her zippy outfit videos posted to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 12.
Tristan Thompson Bonds With Daughter True, 4, As They Show Off Dance Moves In Adorable Video
Tristan Thompson appears to have all the right moves on the basketball court and at home! The NBA star took to his Instagram late Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share an adorable video of him dancing with his daughter True, whom he shares with Khloe Kardashian. The clip features Tristan showing off his smooth moves alongside the 4-year-old in a kitchen as he captioned it, “When my princess asks if daddy can dance…anything for my baby girl.”
Harper's Bazaar
Gigi Hadid Shares a Rare Photo Of 2-Year-Old Daughter Khai For New Year's
Gigi Hadid is very careful about how much she shares on social media when it comes to her two-year-old daughter Khai, but she gave fans a glimpse of her family's New Year's Eve plans this weekend. In a picture on her Instagram Stories, the toddler was show in her cute pajamas with one tiny hand through the strap of a sparkling gold Prada handbag.
Kim Kardashian Unveils Her Natural Shoulder-Length Hair Without Extensions
Au Naturale! Kim Kardashian gave fans a rare glimpse of what her hair looks like without a blowout and Rapunzel—like extensions. In a TikTok video shared via her joint account with her daughter, North West, on December 24, the mother-daughter duo is seen lip-syncing "Baby, It's Cold Outside," with Kardashian, 42, showing off a shoulder-length […]
Mariah Carey Cozies Up To Longtime Love Bryan Tanaka & Twin Children To Ring In Boxing Day
Christmas may be over, but Mariah Carey is still celebrating! On Monday, December 26, the chart-topping superstar rang in Boxing Day with longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan."Happy Boxing Day! ❄️🎄❤️ (Every day is a celebration! 🎉🎉🎁)," Carey, 52, captioned her Instagram carousel, featuring her getting cozy with her man, 39, and posing alongside the children she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon in front of twinkling lights. MARIAH CAREY DECLARES SHE WANTS HER 2 KIDS TO HAVE 'EVERYTHING THEY WANT' FOR CHRISTMASTanaka, whom Carey has been dating since 2016, made sure his girlfriend felt the...
KGUN 9
Photographer Works To Shift Perceptions Of Great White Sharks Through Stunning, Face-To-Face Images
How close would you dare to get to a great white shark? Most of us wouldn’t even dip a toe in the water if we knew a great white was lurking in the shadows, but some daring people actually desire this experience. Euan Rannachan is a California-based photographer who...
Comments / 0