Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Comes to George Santos’ Rescue: He Might Still Be ‘Sincere’
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wants Republicans to give GOP congressman-elect George Santos the benefit of the doubt after he was caught telling a string of lies about his professional and personal life—because he might still be “sincere,” she says. In a Tuesday evening Twitter thread, Greene bizarrely came to Santos’ defense after he gave a painful-to-watch interview to Fox News trying to explain away all his lies. Greene, apparently swayed by Santos’ flimsy excuse that “we all make mistakes,” wrote that he “is admitting and apologizing for lying about his resume,” while stand-in Fox host Tulsi Gabbard and Democrats “are giving [him] zero grace.” They are even “demanding he resign,” she complained, before laying into Gabbard. “I think we Republicans should give George Santos a chance and see how he legislates and votes, not treat him the same as the left is,” Greene wrote, adding that she hopes he “is sincere.” That message might be confusing for some who read Greene’s op-ed for The Daily Caller last week, where she said “lying to the base is a red line for me.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Embattled Rep. George Santos Reportedly Called a Liar on House Floor During Rough First Day in Congress
Inside the House chamber, Santos was seen "sitting alone toward the back" and "busying himself on his phone," Fox News reports Incoming Rep. George Santos faced a rocky first day in Congress on Tuesday, with reports surfacing that he dodged reporters outside his office and was called a liar by at least one of his colleagues on the House floor. Various outlets report that the embattled newcomer approached his Capitol Hill office early Tuesday and turned in the opposite direction when he spotted reporters waiting for him. Though...
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
"This must be stopped": Kevin McCarthy's first move is to "gut" congressional ethics watchdog
As a new session of Congress begins Tuesday, Republicans have already unveiled plans to change how Capitol ethics complaints can be independently investigated. One measure tucked into House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., proposed House Rules package would impose limits on the non-partisan Office of Congressional Ethics. The proposal comes...
Republican George Santos who ran as 'openly gay' was previously married to a woman: Report
Republican Rep.-elect George Santos, who ran as an "openly gay" man in the GOP, was married to a woman prior to the launch of his political campaign, according to a new report.
"I would drop him like a bag of dirt": House GOPer weighs in on House floor scuffle
Mike Rogers (R-AL) is restrained after getting into an argument with Matt Gaetz (R-FL) during in the 14th round of voting for speaker in a meeting of the 118th Congress, Friday, January 6, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) According to...
George Santos's Sister Is in Legal Trouble After Allegedly Failing to Pay Years of Rent
Even as the House of Representatives continues to struggle to name a Speaker of the House, plenty of attention is still focused on Representative-elect George Santos, who fabricated much of his personal experience on his way to Congress. Article continues below advertisement. Now, some of the spotlight is turning toward...
Mar-a-Lago guests were partying and taking dips in the pool only 60 feet away from classified docs, per new New York Times investigation
According to The New York Times, Trump hosted 50 political events in the first 19 months after leaving office with classified documents vulnerable.
Landlord Casts Doubt on Yet Another Claim by George Santos
Congressman-elect George Santos’ list of alleged fibs is somehow still growing. In a report published Friday, The New York Times cast doubt on his claim that his New York home was vandalized after he and his husband returned from a New Year’s Eve bash at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. In March, Santos claimed to Newsday and on his Twitter account that the Queens home was pelted with stones and eggs in January 2021, which he suggested was a blowback to negative publicity about the mask-free Mar-a-Lago bash. But the home’s owner, Nancy Pothos, who also lived on the floor below Santos, told the Times she couldn’t recall any such incident. The NYPD also had no reports of violence, vandalism, or disputes at the address that January, despite Santos’ claim that he spent four and a half hours filing police and insurance reports. Santos told Newsday the incident prompted him to move out—but Pothos said he only left in August, leaving behind $17,000 worth of damage. Read it at The New York Times
“What were they buying?”: Legal experts sound alarm over Kellyanne’s $1M+ deal while at White House
Conservative judicial activist Leonard Leo apparently helped Kellyanne Conway sell her consulting company while she was promoting his list of Supreme Court candidates as a White House senior adviser. Newly revealed financial documents reviewed by government ethics and finance experts show Leo, through one of his dark-money groups, helped finance...
Secret Service Members Found To Be Part of Far-Right Extremist Group—Report
A leaked membership list dating up to 2015 reportedly showed that seven Oath Keepers identified themselves as being part of the Secret Service.
Advocate
George Santos Appears to Flash White Power Symbol on House Floor
Instead of keeping a low profile after admitting to lying about significant portions of his biography, New York Republican Congressman-elect George Santos has put himself front and center in photos from the floor of the House of Representatives, including one in which he appears to flash a white power symbol.
Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained
After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s Oceanfront Miami Condo to Be Listed for $18.8 million
According to the NY Post, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s 7,000-square-foot unit in Miami’s super luxe Arte building will be put up for sale next year. The family has been renting the seven-bedroom spread in Surfside since leaving Washington D.C. right after Joe Biden became president in early 2021. The offer price for the luxury digs is said to be set at $18.8 million.
Kellyanne Conway Reveals Only Person Donald Trump 'Reserves Fear For'
Conway said she contacted Melania Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, to have her husband quell the growing mob — because Melania was the only person Trump feared.
Matt Gaetz says 'you cannot put the biggest alligator in charge' to 'drain the swamp' in opposing Kevin McCarthy's bid for speaker: 'I'm a Florida man and I know of what I speak'
The GOP-led resistance has so far left Rep. Kevin McCarthy short of the 218 votes he needs to become House speaker.
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
After the Justice Department filed a legal defense of its student-debt relief plan, Sen. Warren urged the Supreme Court to rule in Biden's favor.
MTG tears into the 19 Republicans who voted against McCarthy, calls their rebellion 'the worst thing that could possibly happen'
Rep. Kevin McCarthy's ailing campaign to be elected House Speaker has exposed deep rifts in the Republican Party.
Biden has tense exchange with reporter over Pope Benedict's funeral
President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he is staying away from the funeral of the late Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI because his attendance would necessitate a massive and disruptive entourage of security and other personnel.Benedict, who died on 31 December, was elected to the papacy in 2005 following the death of Pope John Paul II. Eight years later he became the first pope to resign from office since 1415. His funeral is set for Thursday and will be conducted by his successor, Pope Francis. It’s not unheard of for US presidents to attend the funeral of a deceased pope,...
