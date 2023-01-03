ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

TheDailyBeast

Marjorie Taylor Greene Comes to George Santos’ Rescue: He Might Still Be ‘Sincere’

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wants Republicans to give GOP congressman-elect George Santos the benefit of the doubt after he was caught telling a string of lies about his professional and personal life—because he might still be “sincere,” she says. In a Tuesday evening Twitter thread, Greene bizarrely came to Santos’ defense after he gave a painful-to-watch interview to Fox News trying to explain away all his lies. Greene, apparently swayed by Santos’ flimsy excuse that “we all make mistakes,” wrote that he “is admitting and apologizing for lying about his resume,” while stand-in Fox host Tulsi Gabbard and Democrats “are giving [him] zero grace.” They are even “demanding he resign,” she complained, before laying into Gabbard. “I think we Republicans should give George Santos a chance and see how he legislates and votes, not treat him the same as the left is,” Greene wrote, adding that she hopes he “is sincere.” That message might be confusing for some who read Greene’s op-ed for The Daily Caller last week, where she said “lying to the base is a red line for me.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
People

Embattled Rep. George Santos Reportedly Called a Liar on House Floor During Rough First Day in Congress

Inside the House chamber, Santos was seen "sitting alone toward the back" and "busying himself on his phone," Fox News reports Incoming Rep. George Santos faced a rocky first day in Congress on Tuesday, with reports surfacing that he dodged reporters outside his office and was called a liar by at least one of his colleagues on the House floor. Various outlets report that the embattled newcomer approached his Capitol Hill office early Tuesday and turned in the opposite direction when he spotted reporters waiting for him. Though...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Landlord Casts Doubt on Yet Another Claim by George Santos

Congressman-elect George Santos’ list of alleged fibs is somehow still growing. In a report published Friday, The New York Times cast doubt on his claim that his New York home was vandalized after he and his husband returned from a New Year’s Eve bash at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. In March, Santos claimed to Newsday and on his Twitter account that the Queens home was pelted with stones and eggs in January 2021, which he suggested was a blowback to negative publicity about the mask-free Mar-a-Lago bash. But the home’s owner, Nancy Pothos, who also lived on the floor below Santos, told the Times she couldn’t recall any such incident. The NYPD also had no reports of violence, vandalism, or disputes at the address that January, despite Santos’ claim that he spent four and a half hours filing police and insurance reports. Santos told Newsday the incident prompted him to move out—but Pothos said he only left in August, leaving behind $17,000 worth of damage. Read it at The New York Times
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Advocate

George Santos Appears to Flash White Power Symbol on House Floor

Instead of keeping a low profile after admitting to lying about significant portions of his biography, New York Republican Congressman-elect George Santos has put himself front and center in photos from the floor of the House of Representatives, including one in which he appears to flash a white power symbol.
NEW YORK STATE
TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
Architectural Digest

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s Oceanfront Miami Condo to Be Listed for $18.8 million

According to the NY Post, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s 7,000-square-foot unit in Miami’s super luxe Arte building will be put up for sale next year. The family has been renting the seven-bedroom spread in Surfside since leaving Washington D.C. right after Joe Biden became president in early 2021. The offer price for the luxury digs is said to be set at $18.8 million.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Biden has tense exchange with reporter over Pope Benedict's funeral

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he is staying away from the funeral of the late Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI because his attendance would necessitate a massive and disruptive entourage of security and other personnel.Benedict, who died on 31 December, was elected to the papacy in 2005 following the death of Pope John Paul II. Eight years later he became the first pope to resign from office since 1415. His funeral is set for Thursday and will be conducted by his successor, Pope Francis. It’s not unheard of for US presidents to attend the funeral of a deceased pope,...
INDIANA STATE

