Read full article on original website
Related
Viola Davis Gives Fans A Tour Inside Her LA Mansion That’s ‘Definitely A Sanctuary’: Watch
Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon opened up the doors of their immaculate Los Angeles home. The Oscar winning actress, 57, and her husband, 69, showed off the Michaela Cadiz designed residence to Architectural Digest, revealing a serene pool, high ceilings, plenty of greenery and unique art. Other eye catching bits include a black and white patterned couch in the living room, as well as a bold light fixture.
Harper's Bazaar
10 of the most talked-about celebrity wedding dresses of the year
Everybody loves an A-list wedding and, over the past year, we have seen some of the world's most talked-about celebrity couples tie the knot. 2022 has seen the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, and Britney Spears and Sam Asghari make things official, as well as many other famous faces in the entertainment and fashion worlds.
Bradley Cooper’s Daughter Lea, 5, Is A Princess In Pink As She Holds Dad’s Hand: Photos
Hollywood hunk Bradley Cooper, 48, looked as handsome as ever while on a walk in New York City with his daughter, Lea, 5, on Jan. 4. The toddler looked adorable in a lavish pink dress, which she accessorized with on-trend pink Sherpa booties. Lea opted to wear her blonde tresses down, as they flowed behind her while she held her dad’s hand in the streets of the Big Apple. Bradley, for his part, rocked a mauve pink t-shirt, grey pants, and a black beanie while spending time with his little one on Wednesday. In addition, the 48-year-old carried his black jacket (which he removed), along with Lea’s leopard-print coat and pink backpack.
Comments / 0