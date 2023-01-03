Read full article on original website
Emporia man transported after evading animal on US-56
An Emporia man was hospitalized following a single vehicle wreck on Highway 56 Saturday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Mark Hanson was traveling westbound on Highway 56 when, in the 300 block, an animal ran out in front of him causing Hanson to run his 2019 Nissan Sentra off the road. The car traveled into the ditch and struck a tree.
Contracts awarded on upcoming Turnpike projects
WICHITA — The Kansas Turnpike Authority announced several projects have been approved and contracts awarded, including in the Lyon County area. A.M. Cohron & Son Inc. out of Atlantic, Iowa, won a $10.3 million contract to redeck and widen a bridge at mile marker 125.22 southbound on the KTA. They are also charged with rehabilitating the bridge in the same location. Work will take place during the 2023 and 2024 construction seasons.
Coffey County native looks to make an impact as Emporia's ACO
Emporia’s new animal control officer is ready to make a difference in the community by bringing compassion and understanding into her role. Chaney Besack joined the Emporia Police Department as the new ACO last month, ending a long search for the right candidate.
Lyon County in 'Millionaire' raffle zone
The section of the state that includes northern Lyon County has hit the “Holiday Millionaire” jackpot. The Kansas Lottery announced Thursday morning that this year's million-dollar grand prize ticket in the Holiday Millionaire raffle is 054327. It was sold in northeast Kansas.
Hay load destroyed in Osage County fire
Osage County authorities had to battle a fire that developed on a hay-hauling truck Thursday. The incident developed along US Highway 75 about six miles north of Lyndon. Osage County Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Bret Lewis says nobody was hurt, but a load of 30-plus bales was destroyed as was the trailer. The estimated loss is anywhere from $4,500 to $9,000 just for the bales, depending on the type of hay involved.
County Commission approves truck purchases, prepares for new year
The Lyon County Commission had a short meeting Thursday morning to start off the new year. Commissioners approved the purchase of six 2023 Ram double cab 4x4 trucks from Clint Bowyer Autoplex for a total of $237,713.70 for the Sheriff’s Office. Tobey Kelly with the Sheriff’s Office said the...
Emporia driver uninjured after semi rear-ended
An Emporia semi-truck driver escaped injuries after their rig was rear-ended by another semi on W. US Highway 50 Thursday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Shannon Owen of Emporia was heading westbound in the 300 block of US-50 in a 2013 Peterbilt, pulling a tanker trailer.
Car flips into ditch near Bushong
A driver was found upside-down early Friday along U.S. 56 northwest of Bushong. He received minor injuries.
City officials ready to vote on proposed catalytic converter theft ordinance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On January 10, city officials will meet to discuss the new proposed ordinance to crack down on the rising number of catalytic converter thefts. With the rise in catalytic converters in Topeka. In 2021, TPD reported 123 thefts, and this year they are seeing a weekly trend. These valuable parts can be quickly removed from a vehicle, but the damage done can be costly. Doug Chilson, Big O Tires manager, said his shop has been dealing with this ongoing issue.
Investigation underway after rollover crash near Bushong early Friday
An investigation continues into a reported injury crash in northwest Lyon County from early Friday. Deputy Robert Miller says deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of US Highway 56, or about two miles west of Bushong, and arrived at the wreck site just after 2:15 am. They found a car driven by 37-year-old Bryan Herde upside down in a ditch. That discovery prompted an emergency response from Emporia and Allen-Admire first responders, but he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and ultimately declined additional treatment.
Briggs retires after 16 years on Lyon County Commission
Thursday marked the last meeting for former Lyon County Commissioner Scott Briggs after 16 years of service. County employees and community members celebrated Briggs’ retirement at a reception Thursday afternoon at the Lyon County Courthouse.
“It shook our entire house”: Witness of massive structure fire outside El Dorado speaks out
In the eight years she's lived in the area, Heather Griffith says she's never seen a structure fire like the one that destroyed a barn outside El Dorado Wednesday. On scene were 38 firefighters from 10 different fire departments.
Southeast KANSASWORKS will be hosting an informational session for Laid-Off Workers
Southeast KANSASWORKS, in partnership with Flint Hills Technical College, will be presenting about career and training resources and unemployment benefits available to those who have lost employment due to mass layoff or permanent closing. We invite all individuals recently affected by job loss to attend this event. The session will...
Catalytic converter thefts surge in Topeka, police offer solution
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s City Council will soon consider a new ordinance to combat catalytic converter thefts. Those behind the proposal hope it will give police the tools they need to stop what’s becoming one of the most common and expensive property crimes in recent history. Topeka police say the city has seen a steady […]
Emergency crews respond to crash early Friday in south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash early Friday in south Topeka, authorities said. The crash was reported around 2:45 a.m. in the 4500 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard. Initial reports indicated a vehicle left the roadway and entered a ditch. There were no immediate reports...
Lease for Iola Lake in Allen County not renewed
Iola, Kan. - Iola Lake in Allen County faces a change in their long term lease with a local organization. Iola Industries, owners of the lake, has came to a decision of not renewing the lease on the property for Iola Elks. The local organization Iola Elks #569 has been a long term lessee of the lake for 40 years.
Two injured after pickup, SUV crash in Pottawatomie Co.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Friday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Toyota Tundra driven by Terry Dean Nelson, 65, Westmoreland, was northbound on Flush Road at U.S. 24. The driver failed to yield right of way. A...
Water main break closes portion of Topeka street
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A portion of a Topeka street is closed as water is restored to the area following a water main break. The City of Topeka says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that a water main break has closed southbound Adams St. between 37th and 38th. Officials noted that...
Topeka man ordered to repay bank $185K for failing to pay back loans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been ordered to pay $185,000 in restitution for failing to repay loans to a Shawnee Co. bank. Justin Vasquez, 41, of Topeka, was sentenced on three felony counts of impairing a security interest by the Shawnee Co. District Court. A judge sentenced Vasquez to pay a Shawnee Co. Bank $184,936 and 12 months of probation.
Emporia bowling teams begin season in Wichita
The Emporia High School bowling teams will begin their seasons today when it travels to Northrock Lanes in Wichita. Head coach Amy Martin is excited to get the season started.
