Bluffton, SC

live5news.com

VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
LEXINGTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Colleton Councilman Gene Whetsell passes away after illness

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Beloved Colleton County Councilman and one of the original Fire-Rescue Commissioners and Vice Chairman, Gene Whetsell, passed away Thursday night. Whetsell died in his home from a long-time illness. Colleton County Councilman Phillip Taylor's statement reads:. "There is no question that the late Mr....
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

UPDATE: Missing Burton man found

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A missing Burton man has been found, according to police. In a post on their social media page, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said that James Filiaggi, 38, had been returned home. ********************************************************************************************************************************************************************. {ORIGINAL STORY}. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help...
BURTON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Mayor's Memo: With Blueprint Bluffton, town looks to its future

Another year is ahead of us, and this year will be full of completing many of our capital projects and more. One item that is important to any town is an update of its comprehensive plan. The appropriately titled Blueprint Bluffton was adopted last month. Many residents are not sure about how towns in South Carolina operate; this plan is a major tool.
BLUFFTON, SC
southmag.com

Dr. Carl Pearl / Chatham Plastic Surgery

Dr. Pearl specializes in both aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, with a passion for providing patients with exquisite results and extraordinary care. The relationship between my patients and me is beyond special. We communicate with each other and reach common goals that we can achieve. We trust each other through the entire journey.
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Bulloch County Hiring, Many Job Opportunities Available

Bulloch County is hiring full and part-time positions throughout the county. All jobs will be open until filled. There is no deadline to apply. Applications are accepted online only. Positions listed include:. Animal Control Officer. Building Maintenance Technician. Deputy Clerk. Detention Officer. E-911 Communications Officer. Firefighter. Fleet Maintenance Technician. Human...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Man apologizes for shooting teen campaigning for Warnock: ‘I am sincerely ashamed to have hurt you … while you were out righteously serving our community’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The man accused of shooting a teenager campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock during the run-off election apologized to him. The teen was at the front door of Jimmy Paiz’s home on Dec. 1, 2022, when Paiz allegedly shot through the closed door and hit him. “Young man, that I could apologize […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Warrant scam alert: Caller impersonating Savannah Police officers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam. According to SPD, a caller is impersonating officers in an attempt to scam citizens out of money or personal information. The scam has surfaced in the past for SPD and has recently affected other law enforcement departments in the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Final defendant sentenced in 35-person local meth trafficking operation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The final sentencing in Operation Stranded Bandit, a major methamphetamine trafficking operation, has come to a close. Nearly three dozen defendants were sent to prison after pleading guilty. The last person to be sentenced was 32-year-old Kristin Sheppard, of Savannah, who was sentenced to nine years and three months in prison […]
SAVANNAH, GA

