FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Major shopping center set to close permanently next week in GeorgiaKristen WaltersSavannah, GA
Georgia witness says UFO sighting not worth $700 expenseRoger MarshSavannah, GA
Former Georgia police officer arrested for shoplifting at Orange Park Mall, deputies sayZoey FieldsSavannah, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SavannahTed RiversSavannah, GA
wtoc.com
‘Today is a blessing from God:’ Savannah man with Alzheimer’s is hopeful after FDA announced new drug
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A huge breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer’s. The FDA approved the second ever drug that will slow down the disease for patients in the early stages of their battle. Playing with his dogs is a hopeful Rod Stephenson. He and his wife Deb live...
live5news.com
VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
abcnews4.com
Colleton Councilman Gene Whetsell passes away after illness
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Beloved Colleton County Councilman and one of the original Fire-Rescue Commissioners and Vice Chairman, Gene Whetsell, passed away Thursday night. Whetsell died in his home from a long-time illness. Colleton County Councilman Phillip Taylor's statement reads:. "There is no question that the late Mr....
wtoc.com
UPDATE: Missing Burton man found
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A missing Burton man has been found, according to police. In a post on their social media page, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said that James Filiaggi, 38, had been returned home. ********************************************************************************************************************************************************************. {ORIGINAL STORY}. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help...
blufftontoday.com
Mayor's Memo: With Blueprint Bluffton, town looks to its future
Another year is ahead of us, and this year will be full of completing many of our capital projects and more. One item that is important to any town is an update of its comprehensive plan. The appropriately titled Blueprint Bluffton was adopted last month. Many residents are not sure about how towns in South Carolina operate; this plan is a major tool.
wtoc.com
Memorial health doctor recommending booster shot ahead of new COVID variant
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Health experts are watching out for a new coronavirus variant. Memorial health internal medicine physician Tim Connelly says with the fast-moving strain, it’s a good idea to go ahead and get that booster shot if you haven’t already. “People that received the original vaccine...
southmag.com
Dr. Carl Pearl / Chatham Plastic Surgery
Dr. Pearl specializes in both aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, with a passion for providing patients with exquisite results and extraordinary care. The relationship between my patients and me is beyond special. We communicate with each other and reach common goals that we can achieve. We trust each other through the entire journey.
This South Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
Dirty Paws Pet Wash opens downtown for self-serve pet washing
The Dirty Paws Pet Wash LLC officially opened in downtown Statesboro on Wednesday, December 28th. Its mission is to serve local pet owners in need of a quick pet grooming option. This self-serve washing station offers a step-by-step system to conveniently give your pet a speedy shampoo and rinse. The...
allongeorgia.com
Bulloch County Hiring, Many Job Opportunities Available
Bulloch County is hiring full and part-time positions throughout the county. All jobs will be open until filled. There is no deadline to apply. Applications are accepted online only. Positions listed include:. Animal Control Officer. Building Maintenance Technician. Deputy Clerk. Detention Officer. E-911 Communications Officer. Firefighter. Fleet Maintenance Technician. Human...
WJCL
Quinton Simon: A full timeline of events surrounding the disappearance and death of Savannah toddler
Here is what we know right now about the disappearance of Quinton Simon. Check back for updates as they develop. Quinton is seen around 6 a.m. in his playpen at his Buckhalter Road home. He is noticed missing around 9 a.m. and the police are contacted. This content is imported...
Man apologizes for shooting teen campaigning for Warnock: ‘I am sincerely ashamed to have hurt you … while you were out righteously serving our community’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The man accused of shooting a teenager campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock during the run-off election apologized to him. The teen was at the front door of Jimmy Paiz’s home on Dec. 1, 2022, when Paiz allegedly shot through the closed door and hit him. “Young man, that I could apologize […]
Deputies recover drugs, handgun during Colleton Co. traffic stop
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A Colleton County man is facing multiple charges after deputies discovered narcotics and a weapon during a Friday morning traffic stop. Deputies stopped a vehicle on Henderson Street around 4:45 a.m. due to a mismatched license tag. The passenger, Haskell Magwood, fled leading deputies on a brief foot chase, according to […]
WSAV-TV
Port Royal shooting suspect turns herself in, another still at large
One suspect has surrendered to the authorities in connection to a shooting on Dec. 29 in Port Royal, while a second suspect remains at large. Port Royal shooting suspect turns herself in, another …. One suspect has surrendered to the authorities in connection to a shooting on Dec. 29 in...
Deputies arrest man accused of breaking and entering Hilton Head home, teenagers room
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a man accused of breaking into a Hilton Head home and entering a teenage resident’s room several times. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said it was called to a home on Matthews Drive around 5 a.m. on Friday for a burglary. Deputies said a 16-year-old resident […]
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. Animal Services investigating after 21 dogs dumped along Garrard Ave.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - What would you do if you saw someone in your neighborhood putting an animal out on the side of the road?. That’s exactly what one Chatham County man says he witnessed this past Monday. People that live in this area of Garrard Avenue say...
Warrant scam alert: Caller impersonating Savannah Police officers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam. According to SPD, a caller is impersonating officers in an attempt to scam citizens out of money or personal information. The scam has surfaced in the past for SPD and has recently affected other law enforcement departments in the […]
Final defendant sentenced in 35-person local meth trafficking operation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The final sentencing in Operation Stranded Bandit, a major methamphetamine trafficking operation, has come to a close. Nearly three dozen defendants were sent to prison after pleading guilty. The last person to be sentenced was 32-year-old Kristin Sheppard, of Savannah, who was sentenced to nine years and three months in prison […]
WJCL
Quinton Simon's family waiting on federal investigators before holding funeral for killed toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thursday marked three months since toddler Quinton Simon disappeared from his Savannah home. And while his mother, 23-year-old Leilani Simon, is behind bars charged with his murder, his family still can't bury him. It's unknown when the family of Quinton will be able to lay him...
