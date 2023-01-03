Read full article on original website
Related
walterborolive.com
Green Pond announces groundbreaking ceremony for community center
On Wednesday, Dec. 28, Green Pond community celebrated the official groundbreaking ceremony of its first local community center. The intended reach will include areas such as Jacksonboro, Ritter, White Hall, Catholic Hill, Wiggins, Hickory Hill, Bennetts Point and Turkey Hill. The community was invited to attend the event to witness...
blufftontoday.com
Mayor's Memo: With Blueprint Bluffton, town looks to its future
Another year is ahead of us, and this year will be full of completing many of our capital projects and more. One item that is important to any town is an update of its comprehensive plan. The appropriately titled Blueprint Bluffton was adopted last month. Many residents are not sure about how towns in South Carolina operate; this plan is a major tool.
walterborolive.com
Former Colleton County Councilman, Reverend Evon Robinson, Sr., to Serve as MLK Parade Marshal
For 35 years, the Walterboro Shrine Club of Arabian Temple #139 has sponsored the town’s parade, honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. As a nation, we honor this slain civil rights leader whose mission was to advocate for all people who had been oppressed by unjust laws and immoral abuses. King vowed, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Serving this year as parade marshal is a former Colleton County Councilman and retired pastor, Rev. Evon Arrington Robinson, Sr. When given the invitation to serve as this year’s marshal, Rev. Robinson expressed many words of gratitude and was most elated to accept this honor. Due to COVID restrictions, the parade was not held in 2021, and it was not held in 2022 because of inclement weather.
southmag.com
Drs. Daniel Osimani, Akinniran A. Abisogun, Sidney J. Bolch, Roy D. Flood, Jr., Jonathan A. Lanham & Geoffrey Peters / SouthCoast Health Cardiology
Drs. Daniel Osimani, Akinniran A. Abisogun, Sidney J. Bolch, Roy D. Flood, Jr., Jonathan A. Lanham & Geoffrey Peters / SouthCoast Health Cardiology. State-of-the-art care combined with the latest technology provides the most advanced treatment available. In a country where heart disease is the leading cause of death among adults,...
yourislandnews.com
Deadline approaching for 2023 Valentine Ball reservations
Imagine dining in the home of someone you’ve likely never met and making memories you’ll never forget, all while raising money for the health of the entire community. Having trouble picturing it? Then you’ve never experienced the Beaufort Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Valentine Ball. The 34th annual...
live5news.com
Summerville man celebrates 106th birthday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville man celebrated his 106th birthday this Christmas. Mr. Roosevelt Thomas turned 106 on Christmas Day. Thomas was born on December 25, 1916 in Bishopville, South Carolina. Roosevelt and his seven siblings grew up on a farm in Lee County. As a young man, he...
blufftontoday.com
Garden of Light Committee announces Martin Luther King Jr. events in Jasper
Several upcoming events in Jasper County will honor the life and legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Garden of Light Committee recently announced. The highlighted event will be the Jasper County Dr. MLK Jr. Parade, which will take place at 10 a.m. Jan. 14 in downtown Ridgeland. There is a $10 fee to enter the parade this year, and lineup will begin at 8:30 a.m. This year's parade will feature grand marshals Renty Kitty and Mildred Kitty.
After half a century, Carver State Bank president Bob James steps down
LISTEN: Bob James, president of Carver State Bank, one of fewer than 20 Black-owned banks in the nation, is stepping down after more than 50 years. GPB's Peter Biello asks what kept him in the role so long. When 24-year-old Bob James became president of Savannah's Carver State Bank in...
Beaufort Planning Commission rejects large St. Helena development plan
ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A controversial 500-acre development on St. Helena Island has been rejected by the Beaufort County Planning Commission. Dozens of residents came to the meeting about the housing development and 18-hole golf course planned for the area. Pine Island GC, LLC wants almost 500 acres to be removed from the […]
counton2.com
Bosch Charleston hosting hiring event
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Bosch Plant is hosting a hiring event to fill various positions at the Dorchester Road location. The in-person event will take place Saturday, January 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 8101 Dorchester Road. Available positions include maintenance technicians, manufacturing technicians, and...
live5news.com
Gullah/Geechee oppose new development on ‘sacred’ St. Helena Island
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 5,000 people have signed an online petition to protect areas of St. Helena Island in Beaufort County from development. The Beaufort County Planning Commission is considering changes to an ordinance that protects the island because of its cultural and environmental significance. St. Helena...
Hate Ends Now Cattle Car exhibit to make stop in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Holocaust has been described as one of the most prolific genocides in human history, resulting in the death of roughly six million Jews and millions of other people between the years of 1933 to 1945. An immersive experience is returning to Savannah to transport visitors back to that time period. […]
crbjbizwire.com
Black Food Truck Festival Presents Battle of the Bands
The Black Food Truck Festival presents The Battle of the Bands at The Music Farm, located at 32 Ann Street, Charleston, SC. Come sing, dance, and party to the live sounds of 90’s, Hip Hop and R&B, Funk & Soul, and Pop. Tickets are on sale now for the Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend event on Sunday, January 15.
wtoc.com
Department of Juvenile Justice holds career fair in Chatham Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice had a career fair today. The department is hiring for correctional officers, teachers, and food service workers. The director of the Savannah Regional Youth Detention Center explains who they’re looking to hire. “Looking for positive roll models for the...
live5news.com
Summerville cat cafe set to open its doors Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville cafe is offering patrons a chance to make some furry feline friends. When Mews and Brews opens its doors on Friday it will be the first cat cafe in town. The cafe will be stocked with prepackaged food and drink and feature a “cat...
wtoc.com
Savannah Mall closing next week, some stores staying open
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to city leaders and tenants, the mall will be closing on January 12th. Stores on the exterior like Target, Bass Pro Shop, Dillard’s and MCI will remain open. With the mall closing, many people living on the southside are wondering what’s next for the...
groundbreakcarolinas.com
Aventon Companies Announces Construction of Its First Luxury Apartment Property in South Carolina
Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announces that it has broken ground on its very first luxury apartment community in the state of South Carolina. Located in the booming West Ashley submarket of Charleston, Aventon Bees Ferry will be a 30-acre project encompassing 394 units and proximate to major employers as well as world-class dining and shopping options including the historic downtown Charleston peninsula.
blufftonsun.com
Noted restaurateur retires, closes shop after 50 years
Signe Gardo, founder and owner of Hilton Head Island’s landmark eatery, Signe’s Heaven Bound Bakery & Café, has retired and closed her shop Dec. 24. “I have plans to finally relax and then write a cookbook with one of my daughters,” said Signe. The business...
hiltonheadsun.com
Three doors open, while four legends shift to next chapters
Winter in the Lowcountry typically sees a lull in the new business calendar, but that was back in the days when brick and mortar ruled the roost. We have plenty to discuss, both new businesses and some fond farewells. Welcome, welcome!. Parker’s Kitchen, 5 Oliver Court, Bluffton, 843-901-2280, parkerskitchen.com: You’ve...
walterborolive.com
Colleton County Courthouse trial updates
Monday, January 23, 2023, the jury selection process will begin at the courthouse for the Murdaugh trial that is expected to start immediately thereafter. Here are a few facts to know in anticipation of the downtown courthouse square getting rounded up. The Colleton County Courthouse’s Clerk of Court, Rebecca H....
Comments / 0