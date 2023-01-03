Read full article on original website
wdfxfox34.com
6 Reasons to Book a Hilton Head Cruise
Originally Posted On: https://www.mermaidofhiltonhead.com/blogs/news/6-reasons-to-book-a-hilton-head-cruise. Are you part of the 2.5 million people planning to visit Hilton Head Island this year?. If so, you should be thinking of booking a Hilton Head Cruise!. The island is a paradise blessed with white sandy beaches and leafy walkways. Anywhere you explore, you will...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
New Self-Care Retreat Launches on Hilton Head Island
This January, Hilton Head Health, an all-inclusive health and wellness resort on the coast of South Carolina, is introducing a brand new program focused entirely on self-care: ReNew. This program will help guests learn to preserve their minds, bodies & souls; manage stress and find a path forward to life...
hiltonheadsun.com
Three doors open, while four legends shift to next chapters
Winter in the Lowcountry typically sees a lull in the new business calendar, but that was back in the days when brick and mortar ruled the roost. We have plenty to discuss, both new businesses and some fond farewells. Welcome, welcome!. Parker’s Kitchen, 5 Oliver Court, Bluffton, 843-901-2280, parkerskitchen.com: You’ve...
Savannah is now part of Starbucks’ exclusive mug series
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Those getting ready to fly out of Savannah can now take a little bit of the city with them as Savannah is now officially part of Starbucks’ exclusive Been There Series Across the Globe Collection of mugs. “We have been selling Georgia and Atlanta mugs, we recently just got Savannah. It […]
carolinatails.org
Remembering a Horse Advocate Hero
This article is in memory of D.P. Lowther, 89, who spent his life helping to save the Marsh Tacky horse, unique to South Carolina. The paths of Charleston Animal Society and the founder of the Marsh Tacky Association, D.P. Lowther, first crossed in 2019. It was shortly after the Animal...
Beaufort Planning Commission rejects large St. Helena development plan
ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A controversial 500-acre development on St. Helena Island has been rejected by the Beaufort County Planning Commission. Dozens of residents came to the meeting about the housing development and 18-hole golf course planned for the area. Pine Island GC, LLC wants almost 500 acres to be removed from the […]
WJCL
The Holland House Restaurant to close
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime popular restaurant will close its doors at the end of the month. The Holland House on East 68th Street announced on its Facebook page it would be closing that current location at the end of January. The restaurant, which was packed during its lunch...
wtoc.com
Savannah Mall closing next week, some stores staying open
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to city leaders and tenants, the mall will be closing on January 12th. Stores on the exterior like Target, Bass Pro Shop, Dillard’s and MCI will remain open. With the mall closing, many people living on the southside are wondering what’s next for the...
live5news.com
Gullah/Geechee oppose new development on ‘sacred’ St. Helena Island
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 5,000 people have signed an online petition to protect areas of St. Helena Island in Beaufort County from development. The Beaufort County Planning Commission is considering changes to an ordinance that protects the island because of its cultural and environmental significance. St. Helena...
wtoc.com
Man arrested after breaking into home on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - A man is in custody after breaking into a home on Hilton Head Island two different times on the morning of January 5th. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office, deputies went to a house on Mathews Drive just before 5 a.m. where they learned a 16-year-old girl woke up to find a man in her room.
southmag.com
Drs. Daniel Osimani, Akinniran A. Abisogun, Sidney J. Bolch, Roy D. Flood, Jr., Jonathan A. Lanham & Geoffrey Peters / SouthCoast Health Cardiology
Drs. Daniel Osimani, Akinniran A. Abisogun, Sidney J. Bolch, Roy D. Flood, Jr., Jonathan A. Lanham & Geoffrey Peters / SouthCoast Health Cardiology. State-of-the-art care combined with the latest technology provides the most advanced treatment available. In a country where heart disease is the leading cause of death among adults,...
After half a century, Carver State Bank president Bob James steps down
LISTEN: Bob James, president of Carver State Bank, one of fewer than 20 Black-owned banks in the nation, is stepping down after more than 50 years. GPB's Peter Biello asks what kept him in the role so long. When 24-year-old Bob James became president of Savannah's Carver State Bank in...
lakesidenews.com
‘Tacky’ Tybee is still intact
In the vernacular of the famous wordsmith, Jimmy Buffett, “I want to go back to the island, where the shrimp boats tie up to the pilin’. Give me oysters and beer for dinner every day of the year, and I’ll feel fine!” That scenario is rooted deep inside me when summer ends and I want to be alone with my thoughts while visiting an old friend … Tacky Tybee.
southmag.com
Dr. Ronald Finger / Finger & Associates Plastic Surgery Center
Dr. Ronald Finger / Finger & Associates Plastic Surgery Center. Dr. Finger has been leading in aesthetic excellence for four decades and is still going strong, with a dedication to outstanding patient care. TELL US OF YOUR JOURNEY INTO MEDICINE. My father was a general surgeon in WWII and then...
southmag.com
Dr. Carl Pearl / Chatham Plastic Surgery
Dr. Pearl specializes in both aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, with a passion for providing patients with exquisite results and extraordinary care. The relationship between my patients and me is beyond special. We communicate with each other and reach common goals that we can achieve. We trust each other through the entire journey.
blufftontoday.com
Mayor's Memo: With Blueprint Bluffton, town looks to its future
Another year is ahead of us, and this year will be full of completing many of our capital projects and more. One item that is important to any town is an update of its comprehensive plan. The appropriately titled Blueprint Bluffton was adopted last month. Many residents are not sure about how towns in South Carolina operate; this plan is a major tool.
walterborolive.com
Former Colleton County Councilman, Reverend Evon Robinson, Sr., to Serve as MLK Parade Marshal
For 35 years, the Walterboro Shrine Club of Arabian Temple #139 has sponsored the town’s parade, honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. As a nation, we honor this slain civil rights leader whose mission was to advocate for all people who had been oppressed by unjust laws and immoral abuses. King vowed, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Serving this year as parade marshal is a former Colleton County Councilman and retired pastor, Rev. Evon Arrington Robinson, Sr. When given the invitation to serve as this year’s marshal, Rev. Robinson expressed many words of gratitude and was most elated to accept this honor. Due to COVID restrictions, the parade was not held in 2021, and it was not held in 2022 because of inclement weather.
Pooler could score Dave & Buster’s, Big Shot Golf Driving Range
Editor’s note: This article was originally published on Jan. 5 POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Pooler could be getting cooler as it weighs adding two new family-oriented businesses. On Jan. 9, the City of Pooler plans to discuss plans brought forth by Dave & Busters to add a new location at the Tanger Outlets. “It’s a […]
poolermagazine.com
Continuing a Legacy: A Third Generation Entrepreneur is Bringing Manufacturing to Chatham County
Continuing a Legacy: A Third Generation Entrepreneur is Bringing Manufacturing to Chatham County. Story by Jenny Lynn Anderson | Photography by Emily Roscher. A surname is more than just a name. It tells a story and gives insight into a person’s ancestry. In the case of Salih Zeki Avci,...
wtoc.com
How to make shrimp & grits
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ephrim Edwards calls himself “The Bald Chef.”. The personal chef and caterer from Savannah is steadily building his clientele in Savannah - and also uses his business to support those less fortunate than him. He is in the kitchen showing us how to make shrimp...
