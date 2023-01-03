ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor's Memo: With Blueprint Bluffton, town looks to its future

Another year is ahead of us, and this year will be full of completing many of our capital projects and more. One item that is important to any town is an update of its comprehensive plan. The appropriately titled Blueprint Bluffton was adopted last month. Many residents are not sure about how towns in South Carolina operate; this plan is a major tool.
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

UPDATE: Missing Burton man found

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A missing Burton man has been found, according to police. In a post on their social media page, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said that James Filiaggi, 38, had been returned home. ********************************************************************************************************************************************************************. {ORIGINAL STORY}. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help...
BURTON, SC
wtoc.com

Man arrested after breaking into home on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - A man is in custody after breaking into a home on Hilton Head Island two different times on the morning of January 5th. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office, deputies went to a house on Mathews Drive just before 5 a.m. where they learned a 16-year-old girl woke up to find a man in her room.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Summerville man celebrates 106th birthday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville man celebrated his 106th birthday this Christmas. Mr. Roosevelt Thomas turned 106 on Christmas Day. Thomas was born on December 25, 1916 in Bishopville, South Carolina. Roosevelt and his seven siblings grew up on a farm in Lee County. As a young man, he...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
wtoc.com

Savannah Mall closing next week, some stores staying open

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to city leaders and tenants, the mall will be closing on January 12th. Stores on the exterior like Target, Bass Pro Shop, Dillard’s and MCI will remain open. With the mall closing, many people living on the southside are wondering what’s next for the...
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Gullah/Geechee oppose new development on ‘sacred’ St. Helena Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 5,000 people have signed an online petition to protect areas of St. Helena Island in Beaufort County from development. The Beaufort County Planning Commission is considering changes to an ordinance that protects the island because of its cultural and environmental significance. St. Helena...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
LEXINGTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Colleton County Courthouse trial updates

Monday, January 23, 2023, the jury selection process will begin at the courthouse for the Murdaugh trial that is expected to start immediately thereafter. Here are a few facts to know in anticipation of the downtown courthouse square getting rounded up. The Colleton County Courthouse’s Clerk of Court, Rebecca H....
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Grice Connect

Popular Statesboro businesses who are not open in 2023

Six popular Statesboro businesses closed the end of 2022 and will not open in 2023. Many of these have been in business for decades. The reasons for closure varies with each business. From leases expiring, selling the property to retirement no matter the reason for the closure the community will miss all of these business.
STATESBORO, GA
blufftontoday.com

Garden of Light Committee announces Martin Luther King Jr. events in Jasper

Several upcoming events in Jasper County will honor the life and legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Garden of Light Committee recently announced. The highlighted event will be the Jasper County Dr. MLK Jr. Parade, which will take place at 10 a.m. Jan. 14 in downtown Ridgeland. There is a $10 fee to enter the parade this year, and lineup will begin at 8:30 a.m. This year's parade will feature grand marshals Renty Kitty and Mildred Kitty.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah is now part of Starbucks’ exclusive mug series

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Those getting ready to fly out of Savannah can now take a little bit of the city with them as Savannah is now officially part of Starbucks’ exclusive Been There Series Across the Globe Collection of mugs. “We have been selling Georgia and Atlanta mugs, we recently just got Savannah.  It […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
CHARLESTON, SC
carolinatails.org

Best of “Ask the Lawyer”

Charleston is mourning the loss of well-known attorney David Aylor who passed away at his home on January 2nd, 2023, at the age of 41. For four years (2016 – 2022), David never missed an issue of our Carolina Tails magazine with his “Ask a Lawyer” column. He made it a point to share sound legal advice regarding pets with our readers in every issue. Here is a look back at some of the best questions and answers David has provided. Our most sincere condolences to David’s family and friends who miss him dearly, as does Charleston Animal Society.
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Changes to impact WTOC antenna viewers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is doing something big. Really big. We’re investing in a new super megawatt antenna that will improve our signal across the southeast. But before we power it up, we must make some adjustments beginning the week of Jan. 9. If you have cable, satellite...
SAVANNAH, GA

