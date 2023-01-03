Read full article on original website
blufftontoday.com
Mayor's Memo: With Blueprint Bluffton, town looks to its future
Another year is ahead of us, and this year will be full of completing many of our capital projects and more. One item that is important to any town is an update of its comprehensive plan. The appropriately titled Blueprint Bluffton was adopted last month. Many residents are not sure about how towns in South Carolina operate; this plan is a major tool.
wtoc.com
UPDATE: Missing Burton man found
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A missing Burton man has been found, according to police. In a post on their social media page, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said that James Filiaggi, 38, had been returned home. ********************************************************************************************************************************************************************. {ORIGINAL STORY}. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help...
wtoc.com
Man arrested after breaking into home on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - A man is in custody after breaking into a home on Hilton Head Island two different times on the morning of January 5th. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office, deputies went to a house on Mathews Drive just before 5 a.m. where they learned a 16-year-old girl woke up to find a man in her room.
live5news.com
Summerville man celebrates 106th birthday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville man celebrated his 106th birthday this Christmas. Mr. Roosevelt Thomas turned 106 on Christmas Day. Thomas was born on December 25, 1916 in Bishopville, South Carolina. Roosevelt and his seven siblings grew up on a farm in Lee County. As a young man, he...
wtoc.com
Savannah Mall closing next week, some stores staying open
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to city leaders and tenants, the mall will be closing on January 12th. Stores on the exterior like Target, Bass Pro Shop, Dillard’s and MCI will remain open. With the mall closing, many people living on the southside are wondering what’s next for the...
live5news.com
Gullah/Geechee oppose new development on ‘sacred’ St. Helena Island
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 5,000 people have signed an online petition to protect areas of St. Helena Island in Beaufort County from development. The Beaufort County Planning Commission is considering changes to an ordinance that protects the island because of its cultural and environmental significance. St. Helena...
live5news.com
VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
Major shopping center set to close permanently next week in Georgia
A major shopping center is set to close its doors for good next week in Georgia. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Savannah Mall will be closing permanently, according to local sources.
Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner talks plans for 7th term
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County Sheriff PJ tanner was officially sworn in for a seventh term in office and he is already working on initiatives to make the community safer. Tanner has worked for the sheriff’s office for four decades. Three of those overseeing all the deputies in the area. He admits a […]
walterborolive.com
Colleton County Courthouse trial updates
Monday, January 23, 2023, the jury selection process will begin at the courthouse for the Murdaugh trial that is expected to start immediately thereafter. Here are a few facts to know in anticipation of the downtown courthouse square getting rounded up. The Colleton County Courthouse’s Clerk of Court, Rebecca H....
Popular Statesboro businesses who are not open in 2023
Six popular Statesboro businesses closed the end of 2022 and will not open in 2023. Many of these have been in business for decades. The reasons for closure varies with each business. From leases expiring, selling the property to retirement no matter the reason for the closure the community will miss all of these business.
blufftontoday.com
Garden of Light Committee announces Martin Luther King Jr. events in Jasper
Several upcoming events in Jasper County will honor the life and legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Garden of Light Committee recently announced. The highlighted event will be the Jasper County Dr. MLK Jr. Parade, which will take place at 10 a.m. Jan. 14 in downtown Ridgeland. There is a $10 fee to enter the parade this year, and lineup will begin at 8:30 a.m. This year's parade will feature grand marshals Renty Kitty and Mildred Kitty.
Beaufort Planning Commission rejects large St. Helena development plan
ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A controversial 500-acre development on St. Helena Island has been rejected by the Beaufort County Planning Commission. Dozens of residents came to the meeting about the housing development and 18-hole golf course planned for the area. Pine Island GC, LLC wants almost 500 acres to be removed from the […]
Dirty Paws Pet Wash opens downtown for self-serve pet washing
The Dirty Paws Pet Wash LLC officially opened in downtown Statesboro on Wednesday, December 28th. Its mission is to serve local pet owners in need of a quick pet grooming option. This self-serve washing station offers a step-by-step system to conveniently give your pet a speedy shampoo and rinse. The...
Savannah is now part of Starbucks’ exclusive mug series
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Those getting ready to fly out of Savannah can now take a little bit of the city with them as Savannah is now officially part of Starbucks’ exclusive Been There Series Across the Globe Collection of mugs. “We have been selling Georgia and Atlanta mugs, we recently just got Savannah. It […]
WSAV-TV
Port Royal shooting suspect turns herself in, another still at large
One suspect has surrendered to the authorities in connection to a shooting on Dec. 29 in Port Royal, while a second suspect remains at large. Port Royal shooting suspect turns herself in, another …. One suspect has surrendered to the authorities in connection to a shooting on Dec. 29 in...
David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
carolinatails.org
Best of “Ask the Lawyer”
Charleston is mourning the loss of well-known attorney David Aylor who passed away at his home on January 2nd, 2023, at the age of 41. For four years (2016 – 2022), David never missed an issue of our Carolina Tails magazine with his “Ask a Lawyer” column. He made it a point to share sound legal advice regarding pets with our readers in every issue. Here is a look back at some of the best questions and answers David has provided. Our most sincere condolences to David’s family and friends who miss him dearly, as does Charleston Animal Society.
wtoc.com
Changes to impact WTOC antenna viewers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is doing something big. Really big. We’re investing in a new super megawatt antenna that will improve our signal across the southeast. But before we power it up, we must make some adjustments beginning the week of Jan. 9. If you have cable, satellite...
