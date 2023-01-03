Read full article on original website
walterborolive.com
Former Colleton County Councilman, Reverend Evon Robinson, Sr., to Serve as MLK Parade Marshal
For 35 years, the Walterboro Shrine Club of Arabian Temple #139 has sponsored the town’s parade, honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. As a nation, we honor this slain civil rights leader whose mission was to advocate for all people who had been oppressed by unjust laws and immoral abuses. King vowed, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Serving this year as parade marshal is a former Colleton County Councilman and retired pastor, Rev. Evon Arrington Robinson, Sr. When given the invitation to serve as this year’s marshal, Rev. Robinson expressed many words of gratitude and was most elated to accept this honor. Due to COVID restrictions, the parade was not held in 2021, and it was not held in 2022 because of inclement weather.
This South Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
Disappearance of Colleton County man deemed ‘suspicious’, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a 62-year-old man who has been missing for several months. According to deputies, Gregory Donell Bodison was last seen at his residence in Round O, S.C. on Sept. 11, 2022, wearing blue jeans and a black and brown shirt. […]
David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
WSAV-TV
Port Royal shooting suspect turns herself in, another still at large
One suspect has surrendered to the authorities in connection to a shooting on Dec. 29 in Port Royal, while a second suspect remains at large. Port Royal shooting suspect turns herself in, another …. One suspect has surrendered to the authorities in connection to a shooting on Dec. 29 in...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
3 charged after drone used to smuggle contraband into South Carolina prison
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A Colleton County man is among those facing charges after reportedly using a drone to smuggle contraband into a state prison facility. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) said three men used a drone to fly a package containing contraband items to inmates at McCormick Correctional Institution on […]
Summerville woman arrested amid investigation into man held captive in dog kennel before deadly shooting in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities have charged a Summerville woman with murder and kidnapping in the death of a man found dead in the Timmonsville area in October. Warrants in the case say the woman, Paislee Ann Davis, and an unspecified number of co-defendants, allegedly confined the man in a dog kennel […]
live5news.com
Large law enforcement presence at N. Charleston apartment complex
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office vehicles responded to a North Charleston apartment complex Tuesday afternoon for a standoff. The sheriff’s office says deputies are looking for a man at the Archdale Forest Apartments off of Dorchester Road. Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Rick Carson says the man is wanted for failure to appear on a bench warrant.
Charleston City Paper
Attorney Aylor found dead in his home Monday
[UPDATED, 1/3/22] Well-known Charleston defense attorney David Aylor was found dead Monday morning in his Lowndes Pointe Drive home by a roommate, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal confirmed late Monday afternoon. No foul play is suspected, she said, adding that an autopsy would be performed. “We won’t have...
live5news.com
Charleston police investigating West Ashley shooting incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon. Police say there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the 2000 block of Applebee Way in West Ashley after a shooting incident. A reporter with Live 5 News is on...
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. Animal Services investigating after 21 dogs dumped along Garrard Ave.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - What would you do if you saw someone in your neighborhood putting an animal out on the side of the road?. That’s exactly what one Chatham County man says he witnessed this past Monday. People that live in this area of Garrard Avenue say...
Putting on a different uniform
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Patrol Officer Trevon Sanders has a daily duty to serve and protect his native North Charleston. “Honestly this moment right now, I know this is real I’m actually about to go back and play football,” said Ptl. Sanders. The former prep star at Garret Tech, Sanders worked […]
WJCL
Memorial Health in Savannah welcomes first baby of 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Memorial Health University Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the new year at 6:28 a.m. on Sunday. Eliana Mae was born weighing 7 lbs, 10 ounces. Memorial Health said it was proud to help Eliana Mae enter the world as the first baby born in 2023 at Memorial Health.
live5news.com
Pool company faces legal action after Live 5 News Investigation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Following a Live 5 News Investigation of a Lowcountry pool company, new legal and financial developments have come to light. Indigo Pools, founded by Josh and Ashley Ingram in 2020, served hundreds of customers by building what should have been their dream pools. A Dec. 5 story by Live 5 News revealed customers who had experienced large delays in installations, bad communication from the owners, dangerous hazards within installed equipment and large amounts of money still unpaid.
Deputies recover drugs, handgun during Colleton Co. traffic stop
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A Colleton County man is facing multiple charges after deputies discovered narcotics and a weapon during a Friday morning traffic stop. Deputies stopped a vehicle on Henderson Street around 4:45 a.m. due to a mismatched license tag. The passenger, Haskell Magwood, fled leading deputies on a brief foot chase, according to […]
WJCL
The Holland House Restaurant to close
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime popular restaurant will close its doors at the end of the month. The Holland House on East 68th Street announced on its Facebook page it would be closing that current location at the end of January. The restaurant, which was packed during its lunch...
iheart.com
Foul Play Not Suspected In Charleston Attorney's Death
(Charleston, SC) -Foul play is not suspected in the death of a well-known South Carolina attorney. Forty-one-year-old David Aylor was found dead in his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The Charleston Police Department is investigating. The coroner's office says the cause and manner of death is pending.
blufftonsun.com
Noted restaurateur retires, closes shop after 50 years
Signe Gardo, founder and owner of Hilton Head Island’s landmark eatery, Signe’s Heaven Bound Bakery & Café, has retired and closed her shop Dec. 24. “I have plans to finally relax and then write a cookbook with one of my daughters,” said Signe. The business...
