Beaufort County, SC

Comments / 0

walterborolive.com

Former Colleton County Councilman, Reverend Evon Robinson, Sr., to Serve as MLK Parade Marshal

For 35 years, the Walterboro Shrine Club of Arabian Temple #139 has sponsored the town’s parade, honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. As a nation, we honor this slain civil rights leader whose mission was to advocate for all people who had been oppressed by unjust laws and immoral abuses. King vowed, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Serving this year as parade marshal is a former Colleton County Councilman and retired pastor, Rev. Evon Arrington Robinson, Sr. When given the invitation to serve as this year’s marshal, Rev. Robinson expressed many words of gratitude and was most elated to accept this honor. Due to COVID restrictions, the parade was not held in 2021, and it was not held in 2022 because of inclement weather.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville woman arrested amid investigation into man held captive in dog kennel before deadly shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities have charged a Summerville woman with murder and kidnapping in the death of a man found dead in the Timmonsville area in October. Warrants in the case say the woman, Paislee Ann Davis, and an unspecified number of co-defendants, allegedly confined the man in a dog kennel […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Large law enforcement presence at N. Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office vehicles responded to a North Charleston apartment complex Tuesday afternoon for a standoff. The sheriff’s office says deputies are looking for a man at the Archdale Forest Apartments off of Dorchester Road. Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Rick Carson says the man is wanted for failure to appear on a bench warrant.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Attorney Aylor found dead in his home Monday

[UPDATED, 1/3/22] Well-known Charleston defense attorney David Aylor was found dead Monday morning in his Lowndes Pointe Drive home by a roommate, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal confirmed late Monday afternoon. No foul play is suspected, she said, adding that an autopsy would be performed. “We won’t have...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston police investigating West Ashley shooting incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon. Police say there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the 2000 block of Applebee Way in West Ashley after a shooting incident. A reporter with Live 5 News is on...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Putting on a different uniform

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Patrol Officer Trevon Sanders has a daily duty to serve and protect his native North Charleston. “Honestly this moment right now, I know this is real I’m actually about to go back and play football,” said Ptl. Sanders. The former prep star at Garret Tech, Sanders worked […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

Memorial Health in Savannah welcomes first baby of 2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Memorial Health University Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the new year at 6:28 a.m. on Sunday. Eliana Mae was born weighing 7 lbs, 10 ounces. Memorial Health said it was proud to help Eliana Mae enter the world as the first baby born in 2023 at Memorial Health.
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Pool company faces legal action after Live 5 News Investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Following a Live 5 News Investigation of a Lowcountry pool company, new legal and financial developments have come to light. Indigo Pools, founded by Josh and Ashley Ingram in 2020, served hundreds of customers by building what should have been their dream pools. A Dec. 5 story by Live 5 News revealed customers who had experienced large delays in installations, bad communication from the owners, dangerous hazards within installed equipment and large amounts of money still unpaid.
CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

The Holland House Restaurant to close

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A longtime popular restaurant will close its doors at the end of the month. The Holland House on East 68th Street announced on its Facebook page it would be closing that current location at the end of January. The restaurant, which was packed during its lunch...
SAVANNAH, GA
iheart.com

Foul Play Not Suspected In Charleston Attorney's Death

(Charleston, SC) -Foul play is not suspected in the death of a well-known South Carolina attorney. Forty-one-year-old David Aylor was found dead in his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The Charleston Police Department is investigating. The coroner's office says the cause and manner of death is pending.
CHARLESTON, SC
blufftonsun.com

Noted restaurateur retires, closes shop after 50 years

Signe Gardo, founder and owner of Hilton Head Island’s landmark eatery, Signe’s Heaven Bound Bakery & Café, has retired and closed her shop Dec. 24. “I have plans to finally relax and then write a cookbook with one of my daughters,” said Signe. The business...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC

