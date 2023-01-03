Read full article on original website
Related
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Candace Owens Wins $115K Against Black Conservative Kimberly Klacik Who Sued Her for Defamation
Conservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged victorious in a lawsuit that was filed against her by a Black conservative politician, Kimberly Klacik, who sued the controversial author for over $20 million in the summer of 2021. According to Law & Crime, in addition to Owens winning the lawsuit, Klacik must...
Comments / 0