7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClearwaterTed RiversClearwater, FL
10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyTampa, FL
Spirit, Rhythm, Blues Exhibit Opens at Gallery 221Modern GlobeTampa, FL
This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America
All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Brandon
Brandon might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Brandon.
Tampa’s first Peach Cobbler Factory opens, The Mill closes St. Pete location, and more Tampa Bay foodie news
And the 3rd annual Sweet & Spicy festival takes over Tampa’s Riverwalk next weekend.
Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.
With property prices seemingly on the rise and rising quickly in Tampa, there is a lot of talk about a real estate bubble in the US and dire predictions that the so-called bubble could burst, leading to a lack of confidence on the part of investors and people seeking a second home. But while this talk of a bubble may be true in some parts of America, it isn’t justified in Florida, particularly in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater areas.
2023 Seminole Hard Rock GASPARILLA PIRATE FEST
Bay to Bay Boulevard and Bayshore Boulevard. To celebrate their capture of the City of Tampa, the Captain and his Krewe share their wealth – glittering beads, treasures and doubloons – with a lively, enthusiastic crowd all along the 4.5 -mile parade route. “Make way, mateys!” shout Tampa’s...
Tampa friends on sailing trip witness hundreds of Cuban refugees coming on shore in the Keys
Sean Motta and nine friends sailed from Tampa to the Florida Keys for the holidays.
Tampa Bay community says wild hogs destroying property
Some Tampa Bay area families tell 8 On Your Side they're afraid to go into their own backyards.
High bacteria levels at 2 Tampa beaches due to possible fecal pollution: officials
A health advisory has been issued for the beaches at Picnic Island and Cypress Point due to high bacteria levels, according to the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County.
Harriett and M15’s 1st hatchling of the season arrives
The eaglet, egg and bald eagle parents can be seen on the popular Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, which livestreams the nest 24/7.
Tampa airport's giant flamingo finally has a name after month-long contest
TAMPA, Fla. - The larger-than-life flamingo at Tampa International Airport has greeted thousands of travelers and taken an endless number of photos with them, but during all that time, it didn't have a name. That all ends now. Say hello to: Phoebe. It was submitted by Bryan M., a 63-year-old...
Owner of embattled pool company makes peculiar offer to some customers
Some customers of Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast say the owner has suddenly reemerged, with a peculiar offer to finish their abandoned pools.
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | January 6-8
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 6-8), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Get ready to see dinosaurs coming to life at Jurassic World Live Tour. This exciting, action-packed event was created for fans of all ages, and will feature special effects including strobe lights and fog, as well as 9 different dinosaurs. There are multiple showtimes throughout the weekend to choose from.
Dozens of Florida manatees in rehab amid ongoing starvation
More than six dozen threatened manatees are currently in rehabilitation centers in Florida and elsewhere amid a chronic starvation problem caused by water pollution, wildlife officials say.
Health-focused chain to open first of three Tampa restaurants in February
Crisp & Green is expanding its fast-casual footprint in Florida with new locations in Sarasota, Venice and Tampa. Water Street Tampa developers have long promised that there was going to be something at the site for nearly everyone. And the newest tenant coming to the property certainly meets that description.
Where To Dine In St Petersburg FL – 13 Best Places In 2023
Regarding the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, Florida, it’s not easy to give you a proper answer since there are many excellent candidates. You may need a few vacations to give all the spots a try. However, I will handle this challenge and give you the best possible list.
7K vehicles stopped, 200 arrested in continued crackdown on I-4
Raymond Morris apologized to deputies after he was caught driving 142 miles per hour through very heavy traffic on I-4, according to his arrest affidavit.
Missing Tampa woman found safe, police say
Authorities have located a 47-year-old woman who went missing in Tampa on Thursday.
Visit the 26th Annual Kumquat Festival January 28: the Family-Friendly Alternative to Gasparilla
Have you ever tasted kumquat pie? Kumquat beer? Kumquat wine? Kumquat jelly? How about the little orange fruit that is both sweet and sour at the same time?. Whether your answer is yes or no, you will want to get out to the 26th Annual Kumquat Festival for all the best in kumquat fun, food, and finery. It’s time to bite down and feel that delightful burst of deliciousness that is nearly as joyful as saying the word, “kumqat” is to the silly side of our lives!
No charges, no job after Pinellas deputy found with 9 whiskey bottles in cruiser
A 32-year-old Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy was fired after he was found "slumped over" behind the wheel in an agency-issued cruiser last month "obviously drunk" with alcohol bottles littered throughout his vehicle.
Hillsborough customers of defunct pool company want accountability
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillary Bello, owner of the now-shuttered Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast, was taken into custody by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office last month. The sheriff’s office charged Bello with one count of contractor fraud. According to the sheriff’s office, a victim paid more than $54,000 for a pool that wasn’t […]
