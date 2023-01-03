ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America

All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.

With property prices seemingly on the rise and rising quickly in Tampa, there is a lot of talk about a real estate bubble in the US and dire predictions that the so-called bubble could burst, leading to a lack of confidence on the part of investors and people seeking a second home. But while this talk of a bubble may be true in some parts of America, it isn’t justified in Florida, particularly in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater areas.
2023 Seminole Hard Rock GASPARILLA PIRATE FEST

Bay to Bay Boulevard and Bayshore Boulevard. To celebrate their capture of the City of Tampa, the Captain and his Krewe share their wealth – glittering beads, treasures and doubloons – with a lively, enthusiastic crowd all along the 4.5 -mile parade route. “Make way, mateys!” shout Tampa’s...
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | January 6-8

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (January 6-8), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Get ready to see dinosaurs coming to life at Jurassic World Live Tour. This exciting, action-packed event was created for fans of all ages, and will feature special effects including strobe lights and fog, as well as 9 different dinosaurs. There are multiple showtimes throughout the weekend to choose from.
Health-focused chain to open first of three Tampa restaurants in February

Crisp & Green is expanding its fast-casual footprint in Florida with new locations in Sarasota, Venice and Tampa. Water Street Tampa developers have long promised that there was going to be something at the site for nearly everyone. And the newest tenant coming to the property certainly meets that description.
Visit the 26th Annual Kumquat Festival January 28: the Family-Friendly Alternative to Gasparilla

Have you ever tasted kumquat pie? Kumquat beer? Kumquat wine? Kumquat jelly? How about the little orange fruit that is both sweet and sour at the same time?. Whether your answer is yes or no, you will want to get out to the 26th Annual Kumquat Festival for all the best in kumquat fun, food, and finery. It’s time to bite down and feel that delightful burst of deliciousness that is nearly as joyful as saying the word, “kumqat” is to the silly side of our lives!
