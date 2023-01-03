Read full article on original website
u.today
"Crypto King” Barry Silbert Hits Back at Cameron Winklevoss
Barry Silbert, the founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, responded to an open letter by Cameron Winklevoss on Wednesday addressing DCG’s supposed $1.675 billion debt. Silbert’s tweet focused on denying any missed payments, assuring that DCG had never missed an interest payment and was current on all loans outstanding, with the next payment due in May 2023.
FTX aftermath: Crypto exchange Gemini's investors lose payouts, sue founders
Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss have been sued alongside Gemini, the crypto exchange they founded, over charges of fraud by investors in the company, Markets Insider reported. The class action complaint was filed in the Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, earlier this week. Tyler and Cameron, popularly known as Winklevoss twins,...
The Winklevoss twins are in a big mess—and it has to do with crypto
“The idea in your head that you can quietly hide in your ivory tower and that this will all just magically go away, or that this is someone else’s problem, is pure fantasy,” Cameron Winklevoss wrote to former friend Barry Silbert.
NBC Connecticut
Gemini's Winklevoss Accuses Crypto Mogul Silbert of ‘Bad Faith Stalling Tactics' Over Frozen Funds
In an open letter, Gemini President Cameron Winklevoss accused Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert of engaging in "bad faith stalling tactics." Gemini is attempting to recoup $900 million of client funds which it lent to Digital Currency Group subsidiary Genesis to generate yields for its interest-bearing Gemini Earn accounts.
Genesis CEO tells clients the crypto brokerage needs more time to get its finances in order as Gemini's Cameron Winklevoss says the exchange is owed nearly $1 billion
The interim CEO of Genesis said that the firm is "committed to moving as quickly as possible" but will need more time to sort out its finances.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Crypto Broker Genesis Asks for Clients’ Patience
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The interim CEO of Genesis Global Trading, the cryptocurrency brokerage and lender forced to halt withdrawals in November, saidit needs more time to sort out its tricky position. This article originally appeared in Crypto...
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
NEWSBTC
Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund Is Betting Against Bitcoin And Grayscale, Not Just USDT
The pressure continues to mount on Grayscale with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and parent company Digital Currency Group. And as Ram Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of crypto-native investment advisor Lumida, pointed out in a recent thread, two new characters, Valkyrie Investments and Fir Tree have entered the “Shakespearean drama.”
The Crypto Winter will last through 2023 and maybe 2024, predicts PayPal and Meta alum David Marcus
David Marcus doesn't see the crypto sector recovering next year. David Marcus may lead a Bitcoin-focused company, but he doesn’t see the Crypto Winter ending anytime soon. Marcus was CEO of PayPal and also ran crypto efforts at Facebook (now Meta). He currently leads Lightspark, a Los Angeles startup creating payment infrastructure by building upon Bitcoin’s capabilities.
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP: American Lawyer Says SEC’s Lawsuit Against Ripple Is Not “About Securities Laws”
On Wednesday (4 January 2023), American attorney John Deaton, the owner of the Deaton Law Firm, on the U.S. SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple. As you may remember, on 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had “filed an action against Ripple Labs Inc. and two of its executives, who are also significant security holders, alleging that they raised over $1.3 billion through an unregistered, ongoing digital asset securities offering.”
ambcrypto.com
Crypto winter unrivaled as Digital Currency Group forced to shut down HQ
HQ Digital has ceased its operations due to the ongoing crypto winter. The firm was the wealth management division of the Digital Currency Group. The after-effects of 2022’s crypto winter seem to have followed the Digital Currency Group (DCG) into 2023. DCG boasted of an impressive portfolio which included companies such as Grayscale Investments Inc and Genesis Global. However, the firm lost a key part of its crypto empire on 2 January, according to a 5 January report by The Information.
dailyhodl.com
FTX Collapse Triggered $8,100,000,000 in Withdrawals at Crypto-Friendly Bank Silvergate: Report
The high-profile collapse of crypto exchange FTX has reportedly triggered a mass exodus from Silvergate, a crypto-friendly bank. According to a new report by The Wall Street Journal, the disintegration of the FTX ecosystem led to over $8 billion worth of withdrawals from Silvergate, a bank known for embracing digital assets.
decrypt.co
Genesis CEO Asks for More Time as Winklevoss Pressures Parent Company DCG
The CEO of crypto broker Genesis has asked for time to sort out its troubled lending unit as its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) faces increasing pressure. Genesis halted withdrawals in November following the crash of crypto exchange FTX. And the platform owes high-yield savings product Gemini Earn $900 million.
Cryptocurrency giant Coinbase strikes a $100 million deal with New York regulators
A review found that the exchange's compliance program violated state laws, making it "vulnerable to serious criminal conduct." It will pay a $50 million fine and spend the rest beefing up oversight.
cryptonewsz.com
Gemini and DCG work to resolve frozen funds
Cameron Winklevoss, a Co-Founder of Gemini, has accused DCG of stalling their efforts to claim funds worth approximately $1.7 billion. The funds have been on hold reportedly since mid-November. The accusation cites that Barry Silbert, the Head of Digital Currency Group, has acted in bad faith stall tactics despite Gemini...
Cameron Winklevoss gives crypto baron Barry Silbert one week to come up with a $1 billion solution to make his Gemini customers whole
Winklevoss and his identical twin brother first rose to prominence through their lawsuit against Mark Zuckerberg, who they claimed stole their idea for Facebook.
u.today
XRP Listed by Major Exchange
BitMart, one of the leading digital assets trading platforms, has listed the Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency on its platform. Users will be able to trade it against the Tether (USDT) stablecoin. The new pair went live earlier today. The cryptocurrency's deposit feature became available from 7:00 a.m. UTC, while trading began...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Customers That Filed Lawsuit for Stolen Crypto Stalling Investigation: Report
The plaintiffs behind a class action lawsuit against Coinbase who incurred losses from the unauthorized transfer of crypto assets are reportedly stalling the case. According to a new report by Bloomberg Law, the Coinbase customers that are suing the top US-based crypto exchange are refusing to release relevant account information, delaying the proceedings.
decrypt.co
Coinbase Stock Price Jumps 12% Following $100M NYDSF Settlement
The settlement means the end of the New York regulator’s probe, which Coinbase first disclosed in 2021. Coinbase’s stock jumped Wednesday following news that the cryptocurrency exchange had reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. Nasdaq Composite-listed COIN was up over 12%...
