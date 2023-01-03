ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 9

Billy C Stallons
3d ago

probably be sure to go up now that Biden has a give all of our gas reserves to China so now he'll probably have to buy it back at $8 a gallon

Reply
6
Rex Robinson
4d ago

Demand hasn't necessarily increased, just for the holidays...will go back to normal in a week...oil companies just want more $

Reply
5
Scott Childers
3d ago

thats funny they say as demand increases when we just had one of the worst winter blasts and schools been out and a whole bunch of people weren't traveling abroad or to work and all the traffic monitors say travel is low so those that were working your commute is smooth ,,BUT DEMAND IS UP. the only thing that's up is the prices we the public have to pay for everything fuel included.

Reply
2
Related
kentuckytoday.com

LG&E closing business offices across Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – LG&E Energy and Kentucky Utilities announced Thursday they will be closing their 26 business offices across Kentucky, no later than the end of 2024. The company says the decision, which will be implemented in phases, “comes after careful evaluation, and due to a decline in walk-in transactions, increased customer use of self-service channels, and best practice among similar utilities.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 1/6

Kentucky lawmakers advanced a bill to further lower Kentucky's income tax impacting dozens of industries including photography, personal trainers and cosmetics. New West End restaurant hopes to honor Ekoe Alexanda’s legacy. Updated: 22 hours ago. The owner said the two grew up about a mile away from the new...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days

Addressing the long list of pressing modern challenges facing Kentucky requires a unified effort from all of us. How will we create good jobs in a globalized economy, stem climate change and deal with its effects, protect public health against the threat of future pandemics, and more? Instead of tackling the dilemmas of our age, […] The post Regressive Kentucky laws bring back the bad old days appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentuckians feeling the effects of high insulin prices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More people in Kentucky are having to ration their insulin supply, putting them in dangerous situations. People we spoke to say insulin prices are still an issue across the state. Although the price of insulin was capped at $30 for people on state-regulated health insurance plans, many people are not on that plan.
KENTUCKY STATE
newsnationnow.com

Thousands of America’s bridges are in need of repair

(NewsNation) — America has thousands of bridges in need of repair, but how long will it take to fix them, and how safe are they right now?. President Joe Biden and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell appeared in a rare show of bipartisanship in Kentucky to tout the construction of a new Ohio river bridge. The project was made possible with funds from the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package signed in 2021. More than a billion dollars was allocated to Kentucky and Ohio for the project.
KENTUCKY STATE
kyweathercenter.com

Interesting Setup Later Next Week

Good Saturday and welcome to the weekend. The first full weekend of 2023 is off and running with a very weak system impacting a few counties today, with a more important one on Sunday. Looking down the road, a much bigger storm system has the chance to blow up late next week.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Consumers begin to feel pinch of Kentucky state sales tax

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several days into the new year and Kentuckians are beginning to feel the growing pains from the change to the state sales tax. Your first paycheck of 2023 should look a little bit bigger as the state income tax was reduced from 5% to 4.5%. However, some retirees and those on a fixed income won’t experience that break.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is monitoring a new strain of omicron taking over in the United States. However, questions remain on when omicron sub-variant: XBB.1.5. will reach Kentucky and how dangerous it is compared to previous variants. ”We don’t know a lot about it, other than it is even...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Bus driver shortage affecting districts across the state

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) wants to make sure Kentucky children are provided safe transportation to and from school daily. Kentucky, like many states and school districts nationwide, is navigating a bus driver shortage and wants to put passionate drivers on the road. “School districts...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

New Kentucky sales tax in effect

The beginning of the new year brings a new sales tax to Kentuckians. The increased sales tax was approved by the legislature as Republican lawmakers look to increase sales tax while lowering income tax. Among the services that will now be taxed in Kentucky are photography, parking, personal fitness training...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of vehicle voucher scam

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Transporation Cabinet is warning about a vehicle “voucher” scam making rounds. The scam involves a fake check for “money” to go toward a vehicle’s registration. The check shows a record ID number, an expiration date, a dollar amount...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties

FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

House passes bill that would lower Kentucky income tax again

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Another reduction of Kentucky’s income tax is moving through the General Assembly. Legislation passed during the last 2022 session signaled a half-percent drop to 4.5%, which took effect on January 1, 2023. Now, lawmakers have advanced House Bill 1, a measure to drop it further.
KENTUCKY STATE
WJHL

TN, VA legislators mull marijuana policy on eve of new sessions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year and a half after major marijuana legislation became effective in Virginia, law enforcement and legislators on both sides of the border are confronting the consequences. Virginia decriminalized the possession of marijuana in 2021. Some lawmakers say the decision to allow individuals to grow up to four marijuana plants […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy