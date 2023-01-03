ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 concerts to see this week, including Kississippi, Chaka Khan, Wheatus and more

Soul, thrash, and everything in between hit the stage in Philly this week. January is a quiet time for tours, meaning this week’s concert offerings are either highly in-demand (the very sold out, multiple-times-rescheduled They Might Be Giants stint at Union Transfer) or focused strongly on Philly artists playing hometown gigs. Which, the latter is just fine with us; here are 12 concerts to see in the next seven days, all around Philly; tickets and more information can be found at WXPN’s concerts and events page.
