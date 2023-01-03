Read full article on original website
High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 13:38:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet through Monday, increasing to 6 to 9 feet Tuesday. Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, especially along southwest and west facing shores. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A rare, strong west swell has created abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.
Flood Watch issued for Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 06:00:00 Expires: 2023-01-10 06:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Saipan; Tinian FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Guam. Rota, Saipan and Tinian. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical disturbance interacting with a descending shearline. Model trends and most recent satellite interpretation consensus indicate rainfall amounts between 3 and 5 inches with locally heavier amounts in excess of 8 inches possible through late Monday afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Surf Advisory issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 06:00:00 Expires: 2023-01-10 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO 6 AM CHST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...North facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 6 AM Monday to 6 AM ChST Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
