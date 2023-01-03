Read full article on original website
Girls Basketball battle the Waco Lions
The Tigers hosted the Waco Lions. The first quarter started slowly as the Tigers held a 2-0 lead for the first couple minutes. Then the Lions amped up their pressure and closed the quarter with a 12-5 lead. Belton settled in and had better offense in the second quarter, led by Trinity Espitia going 7-9 from the FT in the second quarter. The Tigers were down 15 – 23 at halftime. The Lions opened up the 3rd quarter being more aggressive attacking the rim and building a 35 – 20 lead going into the 4th quarter. Belton continued to play hard but couldn’t close the gap, eventually falling 29 – 50.
Tigers Awaken in The Lion’s Den
The Tigers matched up with the Waco High Lions tonight on Friday night and came home with a 78-44 win. The first quarter saw the Tigers jump out to an early lead 24-2 and never let off the gas from that point on. As the 2nd quarter began the Tigers picked up where they left off and scored 19 in the quarter to head into the half up 43-15. The Tigers came out red hot in the 3rd scoring 23 in the quarter heading into the final stretch up 66-26. The 4th quarter saw the Tigers slow down on scoring leading to an eventual victory of 78-44. Catch the Tigers back in action at home against lake belton at 7:00pm on Tuesday (1/10/2023). The Tigers improve to 16-7 and 1-2 in district on the year.
