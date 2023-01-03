The Tigers matched up with the Waco High Lions tonight on Friday night and came home with a 78-44 win. The first quarter saw the Tigers jump out to an early lead 24-2 and never let off the gas from that point on. As the 2nd quarter began the Tigers picked up where they left off and scored 19 in the quarter to head into the half up 43-15. The Tigers came out red hot in the 3rd scoring 23 in the quarter heading into the final stretch up 66-26. The 4th quarter saw the Tigers slow down on scoring leading to an eventual victory of 78-44. Catch the Tigers back in action at home against lake belton at 7:00pm on Tuesday (1/10/2023). The Tigers improve to 16-7 and 1-2 in district on the year.

WACO, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO