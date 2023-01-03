Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Remember to Use These Up In the New Year, Billings
As we start the new year it's time to reset. It's time to organize. And it's time to start using all of these danged gift cards. I had quite a few in my junk drawer. And I've got a bunch that I put in my pickup recently. And it's time to start using them. It would change up my dining routine since I eat at four or five of the same places when I go out.
Look! This Artist Paints Billings, One Day at a Time
Meeting people like Dan make me hopeful for a bright future in the city of Billings. I met Dan at a burlesque show here in town last October and we got to chatting about collaborating on some art projects. I was scrolling social media the other day and I saw a post about his next art project that he wants YOU to be a part of. We had him on the Mix Morning show with Michael and I, to talk all things art and an event in the near future.
Long-Term Dedication to One Job Becoming an Anomaly?
How many of you have been able to last forty years? Seems like that number is hard to achieve anymore for one reason or another. I bring this up because I see that MOA wrestling official David Maier is hanging it up after refereeing for 40 years. Sure it wasn't a full-time thing but his tenure is commendable, to say the least.
Sudden closure of Rise Again Tattoo angers Billings customers
The shop unexpectedly closed its doors last week, just days after Kayla received a $400 dollar gift certificate for more ink.
An Open Letter to One Billings Dog Owner
I love that some of you walk your doggies on a regular basis. I used to own a dog walking business and I really enjoyed it until the pandemic hit. I moved to Billings after all that went down. Dogs have four joys in life: walks, smells, food, and you! Of course, our doggies love to play with toys and chew bones too.
Best Cities For Work In Montana? These Two May Surprise You
People are moving to and from Montana weekly. If we are not seeing job postings looking for employees, we are seeing employees looking for jobs. Is this a struggle throughout the United States? Or is Montana just a hard spot to find work?. According to WalletHub's recent study regarding best...
Bruiser the American Bully Boy is Ready for His Furever Home
Wet Nose Wednesday brought to you by Shipton's Big R. Wednesdays are our favorite day of the week here at Townsquare Media Billings bcause we get to meet dogs like this boy. Bruiser is his name and being a good boy is his game. This gorgeous doggie has been with YVAS (Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter) for about a week now. He came in as a stray and we can’t understand how.
Why I Gave a Ride to a Billings Transient at 5:30 in the Morning
I did something today that I don't typically do. I pulled into the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Billings this morning a little after 5 AM and started to circle through our tiny parking lot. Of course, it was full. "No biggie", I thought, "I'll just find a spot to park on Montana Avenue."
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
These Two Troubled Billings Businesses Have Closed Down Forever
Over the holiday break, I've been pretty darn bored. Not having responsibilities for nearly two weeks will do that to a guy. But one thing that caught my attention was a massive Facebook thread (FYI, you need to be a member of "Billings Customer Service Watchdog" in order to see it) about two Billings Businesses that have become well-known for their issues over the years, shutting down FOREVER.
Montana-made marketplace opens in Billings
The Made in Montana label is as popular as ever, with 2,600 members statewide, including retail stores and makers, 325 Grown in Montana members and 70 Native American Made in Montana members.
KULR8
Billings Public Works 2023 schedule for garbage collection and landfill closures
BILLINGS, Mont. - City of Billings Public Works has shared the schedule for the 2023 garbage collections and landfill holiday closures. The following is the garbage collections 2023 planned closures:. HolidayDateCollection. Day after New Year’s 2023Monday, January 2On Schedule. Martin Luther King DayMonday, January 16On Schedule. President’s DayMonday, February...
406mtsports.com
'Living in fear' finally pushed Billings' Brooke Berry to leave New Mexico for Montana State
BILLINGS — The first gunshots Brooke Berry says she ever heard in her life sent her and her roommates scurrying back to their apartment, where they fell to the floor hoping to get out of harm’s way. Berry’s life was disrupted — changed, even, she says — just...
Tech Hates Mark, Country Female Movement, and Football Frenzies: Friday Fragments
It feels like I spend half of my day undoing what autocorrect thought I meant. The other half resetting passwords. Technology doesn't like me. I think that Gazette photographer Larry Mayer might be the only person with a better job than mine in Billings. I'm becoming a big Lainey Wilson...
[Updated] Downtown Billings reopens after Mental Health Crisis
Today around 3:40 PM, Billings Police Department in conjunction with the Billings Fire Department and AMR closed down the corner of Division and Grand Avenue in Downtown Billings due to a man on a rooftop. At this time, it is unknown how or why the man got onto the rooftop.
Blue Angels return to Billings
The Blue Angels will perform a short flyover in Billings on Jan. 13 in advance of the return of the Yellowstone International Air Show.
Montana's seeing more reported flu cases this year
Yellowstone County alone has seen over 1,500 flu cases since September, and influenza has sent nearly 100 people to the hospital. Three Yellowstone County residents have died.
yourbigsky.com
BPD asking public to avoid Division St. & 6th Ave
Updated Saturday, January 7, 2022 at 12:00pm: Billings police were able to talk a mentally distraught man down from a tree near Division St. And 6th Ave. North Friday night after closing down part of Grand. “Due to a significant mental health crisis, measures were taken to reduce sources of...
Police trying to coax man off downtown Billings roof
Police are urging drivers to avoid the intersection of Division Street and Sixth Avenue North, and traffic was shut down for a two-block radius around 3:40 p.m.
Cat Country 102.9
Billings, MT
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0