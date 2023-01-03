ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cat Country 102.9

Remember to Use These Up In the New Year, Billings

As we start the new year it's time to reset. It's time to organize. And it's time to start using all of these danged gift cards. I had quite a few in my junk drawer. And I've got a bunch that I put in my pickup recently. And it's time to start using them. It would change up my dining routine since I eat at four or five of the same places when I go out.
Cat Country 102.9

Look! This Artist Paints Billings, One Day at a Time

Meeting people like Dan make me hopeful for a bright future in the city of Billings. I met Dan at a burlesque show here in town last October and we got to chatting about collaborating on some art projects. I was scrolling social media the other day and I saw a post about his next art project that he wants YOU to be a part of. We had him on the Mix Morning show with Michael and I, to talk all things art and an event in the near future.
Cat Country 102.9

Long-Term Dedication to One Job Becoming an Anomaly?

How many of you have been able to last forty years? Seems like that number is hard to achieve anymore for one reason or another. I bring this up because I see that MOA wrestling official David Maier is hanging it up after refereeing for 40 years. Sure it wasn't a full-time thing but his tenure is commendable, to say the least.
Cat Country 102.9

An Open Letter to One Billings Dog Owner

I love that some of you walk your doggies on a regular basis. I used to own a dog walking business and I really enjoyed it until the pandemic hit. I moved to Billings after all that went down. Dogs have four joys in life: walks, smells, food, and you! Of course, our doggies love to play with toys and chew bones too.
Cat Country 102.9

Bruiser the American Bully Boy is Ready for His Furever Home

Wet Nose Wednesday brought to you by Shipton's Big R. Wednesdays are our favorite day of the week here at Townsquare Media Billings bcause we get to meet dogs like this boy. Bruiser is his name and being a good boy is his game. This gorgeous doggie has been with YVAS (Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter) for about a week now. He came in as a stray and we can’t understand how.
Cat Country 102.9

These Two Troubled Billings Businesses Have Closed Down Forever

Over the holiday break, I've been pretty darn bored. Not having responsibilities for nearly two weeks will do that to a guy. But one thing that caught my attention was a massive Facebook thread (FYI, you need to be a member of "Billings Customer Service Watchdog" in order to see it) about two Billings Businesses that have become well-known for their issues over the years, shutting down FOREVER.
KULR8

Billings Public Works 2023 schedule for garbage collection and landfill closures

BILLINGS, Mont. - City of Billings Public Works has shared the schedule for the 2023 garbage collections and landfill holiday closures. The following is the garbage collections 2023 planned closures:. HolidayDateCollection. Day after New Year’s 2023Monday, January 2On Schedule. Martin Luther King DayMonday, January 16On Schedule. President’s DayMonday, February...
yourbigsky.com

BPD asking public to avoid Division St. & 6th Ave

Updated Saturday, January 7, 2022 at 12:00pm: Billings police were able to talk a mentally distraught man down from a tree near Division St. And 6th Ave. North Friday night after closing down part of Grand. “Due to a significant mental health crisis, measures were taken to reduce sources of...
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

