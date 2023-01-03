ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

abc17news.com

Mizzou football introduces new offensive coordinator

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz introduced the Tigers' new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirby Moore, before the start of the MU men's basketball game on Saturday morning. Moore is joining Drinkwitz's staff after six years at Fresno State, where he most recently served as the offensive...
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Missouri

The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks picked up their first SEC win of the season with a 74-68 victory over the No. 20 Missouri Tigers. The Razorbacks trailed 34-27 after a sluggish first half before outscoring the Tigers by 13 in the second half to secure the win in front of a ruckus crowd in Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville (Ark.).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s Murry’s makes rare menu change

A popular Columbia restaurant has changed its menu for the first time in a decade. Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine quotes Murry’s owner Jesse Lark as saying people don’t open the menu anymore, because they know what they want. Zimmer’s Zola Crowder reports Murry’s has added...
COLUMBIA, MO
Kristen Walters

Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next week

These days, most of us are looking for ways to save as much money on our grocery bills as possible. One way to do that is by shopping at discount supermarket chains which tend to have lower prices. Luckily, a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Missouri next week to make it even easier to shop within your budget. Read on to learn more.
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

Lake Ozark Hires New Police Chief

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — In a special session on Thursday, the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen appointed Jeff Christiansen with an unanimous vote to serve as the city’s next police chief. During his appointment, Christiansen stated that he was “looking forward to getting started soon and to continue...
LAKE OZARK, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man accused of murdering sports editor to be released on parole Monday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One of the two men convicted for the murder of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor is set to be released on parole next week. Charles Erickson is scheduled for release from the Missouri Department of Corrections on Monday. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison after confessing to the murder of The post Man accused of murdering sports editor to be released on parole Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

ALDI to open new store on East Business Loop 70 in Columbia

ALDI announced its new location in Columbia will open 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. The new location will be at 2901 E Business Loop 70. Its daily hours will be 9 a.m.-8 p.m. The grocery chain has several locations in Mid-Missouri, including:. 807 Business Loop 70 West in Columbia. 1000...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking a wintry few days ahead of a warmer weekend

TODAY: Wednesday brings quite a change, and an overall winter like feel back to mid-MO. Overcast skies and temperatures in the 30s through the morning, with highs this afternoon getting close to 40 in Columbia, and warmer to the south with afternoon sunshine possible along and south of I-70. Those north of I-70 will keep clouds into the afternoon. Don't be alarmed if you see a snow flake or two fall from these low clouds, we won't see enough to amount to any accumulation.
COLUMBIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Knob Noster Could Finally Let A Teenage Dream of Mine Come True

I don't know about you, but I was born and raised here in Sedalia. So if you were as well, you know. And you know you know. But if you weren't, basically a lot of lives revolved around the Missouri State Fair when we were kids (hey, might still do now, for some). Every kid wanted to get a summer job there. The competition was crazy high - not just from Sedalia, but all of West Central Missouri was applying. Back in the day, it was a thing that if you wanted the job, you had to put the name of someone you knew that already worked there on the application.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

South College Avenue shut down after car flips

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) First responders shut down a part of College Avenue on Thursday after a driver flipped their car off the side of the road. The Columbia Fire Department tweeted that it is working to pull someone from car. Photos showed a car upside down. Columbia Fire Department working a extrication accident in the The post South College Avenue shut down after car flips appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Broadway Brewery to reopen Thursday following death of owner's son

COLUMBIA - Broadway Brewery will reopen Thursday night following the death of an employee and the co-owner's son. Seventeen-year-old Lushen Claridge, son of Broadway Brewery co-owner Walker Claridge and Kimberly Nichols-Griffin, died after a car crash Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. "Lushen not only grew...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

5 car crash on the Mo River bridge

Two drivers are hurt in a five car chain reaction pile up on the Missouri River Bridge. Police say a box truck rear-ended a car, causing the accident. Two people had moderate injuries. The accident tied up rush hour traffic coming into Jefferson City Thursday.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police found shell casings on Thursday night in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane at Columbia Square Apartments. Police responded to a shots-fired call and a separate domestic disturbance call. An ABC 17 News reporter saw eight police vehicles, including a K-9 unit on the scene searching the area. Police have The post Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
SALINE COUNTY, MO

