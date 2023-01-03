Dallas Rae Martin, 29, passed away at her home surrounded by loved ones on January 2, 2023 in Osage Beach, Missouri. She was born April 20, 1993 in Shawnee Mission, Kansas to Russ and Cindy Martin. Dallas lived life to the fullest. Her life was full of family and friends who she loved with all of her heart. She had an awesome sense of humor and you never knew what she would do next. She loved music, loved to laugh and have fun. She played softball and her passion was being a catcher.

OSAGE BEACH, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO