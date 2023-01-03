Read full article on original website
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years oldCJ CoombsHoward County, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
Internet Claims the Best Bakery in Missouri is in Macon
If the internet is right, the best bakery in Missouri is located in a general store just off Highway 36 in Macon. Let's see if the talking heads on the net are right about this one. I'll confess that I tend to be skeptical when the internet decides something. Do...
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could be bring half-a-million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” and is planned for the community of Osage Beach. A press release about […]
lakeexpo.com
Dallas Rae Martin (April 20, 1993 - January 2, 2023)
Dallas Rae Martin, 29, passed away at her home surrounded by loved ones on January 2, 2023 in Osage Beach, Missouri. She was born April 20, 1993 in Shawnee Mission, Kansas to Russ and Cindy Martin. Dallas lived life to the fullest. Her life was full of family and friends who she loved with all of her heart. She had an awesome sense of humor and you never knew what she would do next. She loved music, loved to laugh and have fun. She played softball and her passion was being a catcher.
kwos.com
Columbia’s Murry’s makes rare menu change
A popular Columbia restaurant has changed its menu for the first time in a decade. Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine quotes Murry’s owner Jesse Lark as saying people don’t open the menu anymore, because they know what they want. Zimmer’s Zola Crowder reports Murry’s has added...
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next week
These days, most of us are looking for ways to save as much money on our grocery bills as possible. One way to do that is by shopping at discount supermarket chains which tend to have lower prices. Luckily, a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Missouri next week to make it even easier to shop within your budget. Read on to learn more.
Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri was built in 1840
Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri.Photo byClassiv at English Wikipedia, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Dauphine Hotel, built around 1840, is located in Bonnots Mill, Missouri (Osage County). The two-story hotel was expanded in 1879. The brick building has a main facade that is six bays long with a two-story gallery that goes across the whole front of the structure. In 1980, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's also located in the Bonnots Mill Historic District, which is also listed on the National Register.
939theeagle.com
MacLellan: State Farm has gradually moved 1,000 jobs from Columbia to other cities
The retired Landmark Bank board chairman says the insurance industry is no longer one of Columbia’s top three largest employers. Jeff MacLellan, who’s studied economic trends in Columbia for 30 years, says State Farm has quietly moved 1,000 jobs out of Columbia, over several years. “They consolidated into...
lakeexpo.com
Lake Ozark Hires New Police Chief
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — In a special session on Thursday, the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen appointed Jeff Christiansen with an unanimous vote to serve as the city’s next police chief. During his appointment, Christiansen stated that he was “looking forward to getting started soon and to continue...
kjluradio.com
Gas prices on the rise in Missouri due to demand and winter storm
Gas prices are creeping back up in Missouri due to holiday travel demand and winter storms. AAA Missouri reports that the statewide average for a gallon of gas is $2.94, thirteen cents higher than this day last week. Drivers in Jefferson City are paying the most, at $3 a gallon.
Man accused of murdering sports editor to be released on parole Monday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One of the two men convicted for the murder of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor is set to be released on parole next week. Charles Erickson is scheduled for release from the Missouri Department of Corrections on Monday. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison after confessing to the murder of The post Man accused of murdering sports editor to be released on parole Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews are responding to a crash Thursday morning at the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City. Law enforcement agencies alerted drivers about possible delays in the westbound lanes around 7:45 a.m. JeffCity/ColeCounty Urgent Alert: Traffic is delayed in the area of Missouri River Bridge, westbound lanes due to an accident, The post Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myozarksonline.com
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that it plans to widen Highway 54 to three lanes in Jefferson City
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that it plans to widen Highway 54 to three lanes in each direction from the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City to the Route 63/Route 94 interchange. The project also calls for restriping the eastbound lanes of Highway 54 on the bridge to expand from three lanes to four. The Route W bridge over Highway 54 and the interchange bridges at Routes 63 and 94 will be rehabilitated. MoDOT says it expects to award a contract for the project next December, with work expected to take place in 2024.
Break Time store robbed at gunpoint in Boonville
A masked man with a handgun robbed a Boonville convenience store and might have had an accomplice, police say. The post Break Time store robbed at gunpoint in Boonville appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
5 car crash on the Mo River bridge
Two drivers are hurt in a five car chain reaction pile up on the Missouri River Bridge. Police say a box truck rear-ended a car, causing the accident. Two people had moderate injuries. The accident tied up rush hour traffic coming into Jefferson City Thursday.
