Sensory yoga studio brings new location to Bee Cave
YogaSix opened a new location in Bee Cave at the end of December. (Courtesy YogaSix) Sensory yoga studio YogaSix opened a new location in the Hill Country Galleria in late December at 12800 Hill Country Blvd., Ste. G-130, Bee Cave. The studio has six different class types for all levels...
New commercial development on Hwy. 79 in Hutto to bring bring retail, restaurant and entertainment space
Townwest Commons is a commercial development at the corner of Hwy. 79 and Ed Schmidt Boulevard. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) A pair of economic development agreements for the second phase of Hutto's Townwest Commons commercial development received City Council approval Jan. 5. The Hutto Economic Development Corp. previously held a public...
City of Bee Cave to launch worker appreciation discount card
Bee Cave relies on tax revenue from local businesses for much of its yearly budget. (Greg Perliski/Community Impact Newspaper) After several roundtable discussions, the city of Bee Cave officially announced their worker appreciation card program for residents who work in service, retail or education and live in the 78738 zip code.
Austin Mindfulness Center opens location in South Austin
The mental health counselors at the Austin Mindfulness Center provide in-person and telehealth appointments for anxiety, stress, depression, relationship issues, trauma and more. (Courtesy Austin Mindfulness Center) Austin Mindfulness Center opened a second location at 4425 S. Mopac Expressway, Austin. The first location is at 9501 N. Capital of Texas...
Sephora to open Mueller location
The new Mueller location Sephora will open in spring or summer of 2023. (Courtesy Sephora) Make-up and skincare retailer Sephora will open a new location in the Mueller neighborhood, a company representative confirmed. The location will replace Rue 21 at 1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd., Ste. 420, Austin. Rue 21 closed...
Cilantro Grill By SipSaam Thai now offering Hawaiian, Thai cuisine in Cedar Park
Located on N. Bell Boulevard in Cedar Park, Cilantro Grill By SipSaam Thai offers a variety of Hawaiian and Thai cuisine options. (Courtesy Pexels) Cilantro Grill By SipSaam Thai opened its second Cedar Park location on Jan. 1. The restaurant offers mostly Hawaiian cuisine with Thai options available, owner Gajana...
Family First Fitness arriving soon to San Marcos
David McCartney (left) and Amanda Benavidez will open Family First Fitness in early 2023 at 550 S. Guadalupe St., Ste 109, San Marcos. (Courtesy Family First Fitness) Centered around family, balanced health and inclusivity, Family First Fitness plans to open at 550 S. Guadalupe St., Ste. 109, San Marcos, at the end of January or the beginning of February.
New Braunfels' Adobe Verde to maintain rustic character under new ownership
Adobe Verde will continue to have many of the popular menu items under new ownership with some improvements planned for the restaurant. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The iconic Tex-Mex restaurant Adobe Verde at 1724 Hunter Road is under new ownership and anticipates reopening to customers Feb. 1. Bob Wilson, the owner...
New owner takes over Gino’s Italian Cuisine in Cedar Park, rebrands to Tuscano Italian Kitchen
Tuscano Italian Kitchen in Cedar Park serves Italian cuisine with a special Texas twist, such as the brisket bolognese. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Jay Roush took ownership of Gino’s Italian Cuisine in Cedar Park on Dec. 1 and rebranded and renamed the restaurant Tuscano Italian Kitchen. Roush said Gino’s Italian...
4 restaurants now open, coming soon to Northwest Austin
Dog Haus Biergarten is a national franchise that specializes in hot dogs, sausages, burgers and fried chicken. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Feeling hungry? There are several recently opened and upcoming restaurants in the Northwest Austin area. Whether you are looking for a local eatery or a tried-and-true chain, there is something new to try or look forward to locally.
South Congress Books to move to Kerbey Lane
South Congress Books will close on Jan. 8 and move north. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) South Congress Books will relocate further north after closing its original location on Jan. 8. The bookstore, which sells used, collectible, vintage and unique books, has operated at 1608 S. Congress Ave., Austin, for 11 years.
Schertz, Cibolo residents invited to regional job fair
A regional job fair featuring employers located in Cibolo, Schertz, New Braunfels and Seguin will be held Feb. 2 in New Braunfels. (Courtesy Pexels) The New Braunfels, Schertz, Seguin, and Cibolo Regional Job Fair is scheduled to take place 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 2 at the McKenna Events Center, 801 W. San Antonio St. in New Braunfels.
Immersive indoor cycling studio now open in Bee Cave
Sara and Ali Golshani are the owners of Cyced, a new cycling studio that opened Jan. 1 in Bee Cave (Courtesy Sara and Ali Golshani) Indoor cycling studio Cyced opened Jan. 1 at 15500 Hwy. 71, Ste. 140, Bee Cave. Owners Sara and Ali Golshani are dentists who own a practice called Serene Hills Dentistry in Lakeway and decided to open an indoor cycling studio during the pandemic, Sara Golshani said.
36th annual Gruene Music & Wine Festival proceeds donated to United Way of Comal County
The 36th Annual Gruene Music & Wine Festival was presented by Gruene Hall and KNBT 92.1 FM Radio New Braunfels and included numerous sponsors. (Courtesy Gruene Music & Wine Festival) A record-breaking amount of proceeds from the 36th annual Gruene Music & Wine Festival in November went to support nonprofit...
Austindia Bar and Restaurant now serving authentic, fusion Indian cuisine in Round Rock
Austindia, an Indian restaurant locally owned by Major Gill, opened mid-November with grand opening held Dec. 22. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Austindia, an Indian restaurant locally owned by Major Gill, opened mid-November at 300 Hesters Crossing Road, Round Rock, with a grand opening held Dec. 22. The restaurant offers a food and bar menu, with appetizers like samosas, chaat and pakora; meals such as naan tacos, wings, curries, soups and salads. On the bar menu are cocktails including the Sassy Lassi, The Everest and Chai White Russian. 512-291-7816.
Gallagher Orthodontics opens new office for patients in Lakeway, Spicewood area
Gallagher Orthodontics opened its new office building in Spicewood in mid-November. (Courtesy Dr. Robert Gallagher) Gallagher Orthodontics opened its brick-and-mortar location at 4900 Bee Creek Road Ste. 201, Spicewood, in mid-November. The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Robert Gallagher and his wife Dana Gallagher. The orthodontics studio offers...
The Great British Baking Company opens in downtown Dripping Springs, offers traditional British goods
The Great British Baking Company offers traditional baked British goods such as sausage rolls, scotch eggs and sticky toffee pudding. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Locally-owned bakery The Great British Baking Company opened Dec. 14 in downtown Dripping Springs at 104 W. Mercer St. and offers traditional British pastries and goods. The bakery is owned by father and son Andrew and Johnty Scriven, who are originally from Yorkshire, England. The family has resided in Dripping Springs for two years and came up with the idea for the bakery about a year ago.
Campus Trailhead apartments set for August opening in San Marcos
While under construction, the Campus Trailhead office will be located at 202 N LBJ Drive, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Campus Trailhead is a new apartment complex, located at 222 Ramsay St., San Marcos, set to open in August in time for the fall semester at Texas State University. The new apartments are not strictly for students, but students can opt to rent out a single room in an apartment or an entire apartment. The complex will offer roommate matching with other students.
Ziki to open Georgetown location Jan. 9
Ziki is a health-conscious Greek and Mexican fusion kitchen, offering bowls, burritos, salads and more. (Courtesy Ziki) Ziki is opening its new Georgetown location at 1003 W. University Ave. Jan. 9. The health-conscious, Greek and Medical fusion restaurant has a menu featuring a twist on burritos, bowls, salads and other items. Priding itself on using locally sourced organics, Ziki does not use seed oils, vegetable oils or soy in any of its kitchens. The eatery is open 10 a.m.-3 a.m. every day.
52 Social Club closes, will reopen under new ownership, name
52 Social Club, a Las Vegas-style poker club and bar in Round Rock, closed Dec. 1. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) 52 Social Club, a Las Vegas-style poker club and bar at 2400 S I-35, Ste. 160, Round Rock, closed Dec. 1 after being acquired by a new ownership group. The business was purchased by No Limits Group LLC, managing partner John Chance said. It will reopen in mid-February as The Player's Poker Room. www.52socialclub.com.
