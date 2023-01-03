Read full article on original website
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off noticesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Williamson Road Library offers patrons a January filled with fun activities and eventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
cardinalnews.org
Lynchburg has elected four women in a row as mayor. Here’s how unusual that is.
Want more Lynchburg news? Help us fund a reporter based in the Hill City. Here’s how. The Lynchburg City Council, with its first Republican majority in decades, gavelled in this week and, as one of its first acts, elected a mayor. The council’s choice, on a 4-3 vote, was...
kentuckytoday.com
Black gold is goal for Virginia biochar startup
FLOYD, Va. (AP) — Bio is business in this bucolic community, where a high-tech biochar facility readies for production. The wood-based biochar that Jack Wall and Jeff Wade are readying to cook is turned into such pure carbon, you could eat the stuff, Wall said. But there are better uses.
theriver953.com
Global Advanced Materials Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced. materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will invest $40.2 million to expand its operation in. Floyd County. The company will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast...
cardinalnews.org
In Salem, Youngkin pushes tax cuts
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. In Salem, Gov. Glenn Youngkin pushes tax cuts. — The Roanoke Times and WSLS-TV and WSET-TV. Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, introduces bill to speed up house-building. — Chatham Star-Tribune. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem,...
Augusta Free Press
Massive Virginia cocaine operation dismantled, ringleader sentenced to 27.5 years
A narcotics supply chain was officially shut down this week in Central Virginia when a former Lynchburg resident and the ringleader of the operation was sentenced to 27.5 years in federal prison. Jermel Lawrence Storey, 45, who most recently resided in Charlotte, N.C., pled guilty in July to conspiring to...
cardinalnews.org
Virginia Western sets three open houses at new EnVision Center in northwest Roanoke
Virginia Western Community College invites the public to tour its new outreach location at the Roanoke EnVision Center at the site of the former Melrose Library at any of three open houses in January:. Wednesday, January 11; 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday,...
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg drug conspiracy dismantled, leader sentenced
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A North Carolina resident was sentenced to 27.5 years in prison for distributing and conspiring with dozens of others to distribute drugs into Lynchburg and the greater Central Virginia region, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia. Former Lynchburg resident Jermel...
Equipment failure causes 60-barrel diesel fuel spill from Colonial Pipeline in Virginia
It is estimated Tuesday's equipment failure caused 60 barrels of fuel to spill, the equivalent of around 2,520 gallons.
WBTV
CMPD searching for missing Virginia man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for man last seen three days ago. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking around 4:23 p.m. June 3 along the 2300 block of Tipton Drive. McLaughlin is from Danville, Virginia and might request help getting back home, officers said. Police also...
Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline
By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team? MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
cardinalnews.org
Company to acquire Patrick County textile plant, add 44 jobs
A New York-based company is acquiring the former HanesBrands facility and its equipment in Patrick County, a move that will retain 96 jobs and create 44 new ones, according to the governor’s office. Apex Mills, a specialty supplier and manufacturer of warp knit fabrics geared toward industrial and technical...
NBC Washington
Are You a Millionaire? Check Your Mega Millions Ticket If You Bought It in MD or VA
Some lucky Mega Millions players -- including two who bought their tickets in Maryland and Virginia -- have tickets worth $1 million in their possession. Tickets in Maryland, Virginia and Texas matched five of the winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing. The numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41 and 44. Those tickets are each worth $1 million.
WHSV
Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The identities of two boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake have been released. The men were identified as 21-year-old Landon Oakes and 20-year-old Zachary Travis, both from Danville. The two men were reported missing Monday after their boat capsized. The search and rescue mission...
WSET
New Danville School Board chair and vice-chair announced
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Ty’Quan Graves and Tyrell Payne were elected as the new chair and vice chair of the Danville School Board, respectively, during the board's first meeting of 2023 on Thursday. Graves has served on the school board since 2018 and was previously the vice chair,...
WDBJ7.com
Evidence uncovered against earlier suspected Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have issued an update regarding an early morning New Year’s Day shooting in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. “Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense.
WDBJ7.com
High electric bills in Roanoke Valley: How customers and Appalachian Power are responding
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are now two petitions from customers going around social media to show Appalachian Power Company how high December bills are impacting families. WDBJ7 received dozens of messages from customers sharing concerns about the increased bills. We brought those concerns to the company Friday and they shared some energy conservation tips.
altavistajournal.com
Local woman saves man’s life while working at Quality Suites in Altavista
A guest who had checked into the Quality Suites in Altavista last week had no idea that he might be "checking out" sooner than he expected. That afternoon, he experienced a near-fatal medical emergency, but thanks to his housekeeper, Gaynell Angela "Angel" Woodruff, he is alive today. The day began...
wfxrtv.com
13 Massie’s Mobile Home Park tenants head to Montgomery Co. court; Suing owners for water cut-off
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — More than a dozen tenants at Massie’s Mobile Home Park and Christiansburg-based Southwest Virginia Legal are headed to Montgomery County General District Court on Friday, Jan. 6, for a scheduled hearing against their trailer park’s current owners. “I’m looking for respect, and for...
wfxrtv.com
Two Lynchburg Elementary Schools closed because of severe damage
LYNCHBURG Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg City School officials say two elementary schools including T.C. Miller and R.S. Payne are closed because of heavy water damage and heating issues. The Superintendent of Lynchburg City Schools Dr. Reid Wodicka says students from these schools will be fully remote until repairs are...
