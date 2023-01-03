ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentuckytoday.com

Black gold is goal for Virginia biochar startup

FLOYD, Va. (AP) — Bio is business in this bucolic community, where a high-tech biochar facility readies for production. The wood-based biochar that Jack Wall and Jeff Wade are readying to cook is turned into such pure carbon, you could eat the stuff, Wall said. But there are better uses.
FLOYD, VA
theriver953.com

Global Advanced Materials Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced. materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will invest $40.2 million to expand its operation in. Floyd County. The company will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

In Salem, Youngkin pushes tax cuts

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. In Salem, Gov. Glenn Youngkin pushes tax cuts. — The Roanoke Times and WSLS-TV and WSET-TV. Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, introduces bill to speed up house-building. — Chatham Star-Tribune. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem,...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg drug conspiracy dismantled, leader sentenced

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A North Carolina resident was sentenced to 27.5 years in prison for distributing and conspiring with dozens of others to distribute drugs into Lynchburg and the greater Central Virginia region, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia. Former Lynchburg resident Jermel...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WBTV

CMPD searching for missing Virginia man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for man last seen three days ago. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking around 4:23 p.m. June 3 along the 2300 block of Tipton Drive. McLaughlin is from Danville, Virginia and might request help getting back home, officers said. Police also...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Virginia Mercury

Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline

By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?  MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Company to acquire Patrick County textile plant, add 44 jobs

A New York-based company is acquiring the former HanesBrands facility and its equipment in Patrick County, a move that will retain 96 jobs and create 44 new ones, according to the governor’s office. Apex Mills, a specialty supplier and manufacturer of warp knit fabrics geared toward industrial and technical...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Names released of boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The identities of two boaters found dead in Smith Mountain Lake have been released. The men were identified as 21-year-old Landon Oakes and 20-year-old Zachary Travis, both from Danville. The two men were reported missing Monday after their boat capsized. The search and rescue mission...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

New Danville School Board chair and vice-chair announced

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Ty’Quan Graves and Tyrell Payne were elected as the new chair and vice chair of the Danville School Board, respectively, during the board's first meeting of 2023 on Thursday. Graves has served on the school board since 2018 and was previously the vice chair,...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Evidence uncovered against earlier suspected Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have issued an update regarding an early morning New Year’s Day shooting in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. “Roanoke Police have determined that there is no evidence to support the initial claims of a shooting or shots fired regarding this offense.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Two Lynchburg Elementary Schools closed because of severe damage

LYNCHBURG Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg City School officials say two elementary schools including T.C. Miller and R.S. Payne are closed because of heavy water damage and heating issues. The Superintendent of Lynchburg City Schools Dr. Reid Wodicka says students from these schools will be fully remote until repairs are...
LYNCHBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy