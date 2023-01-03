ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Vandalism Suspect Arrested After Damaging Truck In Santa Clarita

By Louie Diaz
 4 days ago

A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly caused thousands of dollars of damage to a truck during an attempted assault in Santa Clarita.

Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to Stillmore Street and Walnut Springs in Canyon Country for an attempted assault, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station .

“During a verbal altercation between the victim and the suspect, the suspect attempted to assault the victim,” Arriaga said. “The suspect then entered the bed of the victim’s truck and kicked a speaker in the back seat of his truck through an open window, causing an estimated $3,000 in damages.”

Isaac Aleman, 31, from Van Nuys, was arrested for felony vandalism, Arriaga said.

Aleman was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s station and remains in custody as of Tuesday morning, Arriaga said.

