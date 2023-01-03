ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Augusta Free Press

Fire ant detection leads to expanded quarantine zone in Virginia

Five Virginia counties have joined the growing list of localities facing a fire ant quarantine zone. The pests have established a presence in Charlotte, Dinwiddie, Halifax, Lunenburg and Sussex counties. The invasive species pose a threat to Virginia’s agricultural and natural resources because they damage crops and agricultural equipment and...
WDBJ7.com

Clinics offering mental health services quickly through pilot program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The demand for behavioral and mental health services in Virginia has grown exponentially over the last few years, especially for those who are medically underserved and are in households with lower incomes. The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative (VTMHI), a new pro bono program that provides free...
cbs19news

Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
cvillecountry.com

UVa infectious disease specialist says new omicron variant more contagious, but not immensely potent

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A new omicron variant is becoming more dominant that, once again, is a bit better at evading immunization than previous variants. The prominence in Virginia is such that the CDC recommends masking for those in higher risk categories in 57 Virginia localities — including the entire metro Richmond area. UVa Health infectious disease specialist, Dr. Patrick Jackson, says the “X-B-B 1.5” omicron variant is what’s taking off now, and the percentage of the infections is different in different regions. In our area, it’s about 30-percent. The good news is while “X-B-B 1.5” is increasing infections, people are not getting any sicker than previous variants… and the thinking continues that there’s enough natural immunity and vaccination that we’re not going to see the surge we saw with previous variants.
thewesternhemisphere.org

Get Them Out of Here: Youngkin’s Model Policies Violate the Rights of Trans Students

Trigger Warning: This article contains brief mentions of self harm and suicide. In case you missed it, the Youngkin administration is attacking the basic human rights of Virginia students. Shocker. On September 14th, the governor’s office quietly released new model policies that completely overhaul current, evidence based protections for transgender students in Virginia public schools.
Lootpress

Mount Hope man wanted out of Virginia is arrested

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mount Hope man is facing extradition to Virginia after getting additional charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Just after 1:00 a.m. on January 4, 2022, deputies were performing routine traffic control on US Rt in...
WDBJ7.com

Virginia inmate, former VEC employee convicted in fraud cases

INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WDBJ/OSIG Release) - An Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) investigation has revealed an inmate at River North Correctional Center in Independence filed false unemployment claims with the Virginia Employment Commission, using the names of other inmates. OSIG says the scheme was to defraud the Commonwealth of Virginia of unemployment insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
foxrichmond.com

Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
wfxrtv.com

Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers

Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
