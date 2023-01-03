Read full article on original website
Age of Virginia class shooter presents rarity, legal hurdle
NORFOLK, Va. — (AP) — A school shooting that Virginia police said was committed by a 6-year-old student represents an extremely rare occurrence of a young child bringing a gun into school and wounding a teacher, according to experts who study gun violence. The boy shot and wounded...
Trial set for Virginia soldier suing police over violent stop
Video of the 2020 traffic stop got millions of views the next year after Caron Nazario filed the federal lawsuit that is now being heard, highlighting fears of mistreatment among Black drivers.
Augusta Free Press
Massive Virginia cocaine operation dismantled, ringleader sentenced to 27.5 years
A narcotics supply chain was officially shut down this week in Central Virginia when a former Lynchburg resident and the ringleader of the operation was sentenced to 27.5 years in federal prison. Jermel Lawrence Storey, 45, who most recently resided in Charlotte, N.C., pled guilty in July to conspiring to...
WSET
Delegate files bill to bar January 6 insurrectionists from public office in Virginia
(WSET) — On the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, one Virginia delegate filed a bill that would bar anyone convicted of participating in the January 6 insurrection from serving in a position of public trust within the Commonwealth of Virginia. I fought to...
Solitary prison murder case goes to trial as Virginia prisoners await progress in class-action lawsuit
The body of Anwar Phillips was discovered on Jan. 4, 2022, in his solitary cell at Red Onion State Prison -- one of Virginia's two "super-max" prisons. A year later, the man accused of his murder is going to trial.
Bill could set minimum staffing requirements for Virginia nursing facilities
"These facilities are making a profit," Joanna Heiskill with Justice and Change for Victims of Nursing Facilities said. "Why is there a staffing shortage? Why aren't the CNAs [certified nursing assistants] and nurses being paid enough, and why isn't there enough staff to pay to facilitate quality care?"
Virginia teacher works to pay off students’ meals debt, as permanent solutions are sought
HERNDON, Va. (DC News Now) — A Northern Virginia teacher is working with others to solve a problem he believes is overlooked and hasn’t gotten enough attention since the early days of the pandemic. Gabe Segal, who teaches science and special education to students at Herndon Middle School in Fairfax County, told DC News Now […]
Augusta Free Press
Fire ant detection leads to expanded quarantine zone in Virginia
Five Virginia counties have joined the growing list of localities facing a fire ant quarantine zone. The pests have established a presence in Charlotte, Dinwiddie, Halifax, Lunenburg and Sussex counties. The invasive species pose a threat to Virginia’s agricultural and natural resources because they damage crops and agricultural equipment and...
WDBJ7.com
Clinics offering mental health services quickly through pilot program
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The demand for behavioral and mental health services in Virginia has grown exponentially over the last few years, especially for those who are medically underserved and are in households with lower incomes. The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative (VTMHI), a new pro bono program that provides free...
cbs19news
Virginia Gov. Youngkin vows to probe 'heinous cover-ups' at state schools: 'I'm not going away'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' Tuesday to break down two key school scandals that have riddled The Old Dominion State.
Augusta Free Press
All in: Caregivers initiative aims to prevent burnout, help heath workers feel supported
During the COVID pandemic, it became evident that healthcare professionals were struggling. A new statewide initiative aims to help protect the mental and emotional well-being of healthcare workers. The initiative, titled ALL IN, seeks to support Virginia hospitals and health systems in redesigning their work environments to help team members...
cvillecountry.com
UVa infectious disease specialist says new omicron variant more contagious, but not immensely potent
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A new omicron variant is becoming more dominant that, once again, is a bit better at evading immunization than previous variants. The prominence in Virginia is such that the CDC recommends masking for those in higher risk categories in 57 Virginia localities — including the entire metro Richmond area. UVa Health infectious disease specialist, Dr. Patrick Jackson, says the “X-B-B 1.5” omicron variant is what’s taking off now, and the percentage of the infections is different in different regions. In our area, it’s about 30-percent. The good news is while “X-B-B 1.5” is increasing infections, people are not getting any sicker than previous variants… and the thinking continues that there’s enough natural immunity and vaccination that we’re not going to see the surge we saw with previous variants.
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through January
According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, SNAP benefits for Virginians will be automatically loaded onto EBT cards on Monday, Jan. 16.
thewesternhemisphere.org
Get Them Out of Here: Youngkin’s Model Policies Violate the Rights of Trans Students
Trigger Warning: This article contains brief mentions of self harm and suicide. In case you missed it, the Youngkin administration is attacking the basic human rights of Virginia students. Shocker. On September 14th, the governor’s office quietly released new model policies that completely overhaul current, evidence based protections for transgender students in Virginia public schools.
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
Mount Hope man wanted out of Virginia is arrested
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mount Hope man is facing extradition to Virginia after getting additional charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Just after 1:00 a.m. on January 4, 2022, deputies were performing routine traffic control on US Rt in...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia inmate, former VEC employee convicted in fraud cases
INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WDBJ/OSIG Release) - An Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) investigation has revealed an inmate at River North Correctional Center in Independence filed false unemployment claims with the Virginia Employment Commission, using the names of other inmates. OSIG says the scheme was to defraud the Commonwealth of Virginia of unemployment insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
foxrichmond.com
Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
