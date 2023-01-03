ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, VA

theriver953.com

Global Advanced Materials Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced. materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will invest $40.2 million to expand its operation in. Floyd County. The company will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Company to acquire Patrick County textile plant, add 44 jobs

A New York-based company is acquiring the former HanesBrands facility and its equipment in Patrick County, a move that will retain 96 jobs and create 44 new ones, according to the governor’s office. Apex Mills, a specialty supplier and manufacturer of warp knit fabrics geared toward industrial and technical...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Virginia businesses turn to electric vehicles

ROANOKE, Va. – More businesses in the New River Valley and the Roanoke Valley are starting to use electric vehicles instead of gas vehicles. Jessie Kirby is a delivery driver and a fan of the new electric vehicles at Dominos. “It’s so smooth, I barely have to think about...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers

Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Bedford County property reassessment shows significant value increase

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – People living in Bedford County may be in for a shock soon. The county will mail property reassessments Friday, and many properties will see a dramatic increase in value. The President of Wingate Appraisal Service, Don Thomas, led the reassessment process. “As a group of...
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase

At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase. At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Officials expand search area for two men in Smith …. The Virginia Conservation Police...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Gov. Youngkin in Salem, Chase the Chill, and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. In Lynchburg, “Chase the Chill” is happening today at 9:30 a.m. A group of volunteers have worked all year long to make as many handmade items as they can. This is the seventh year of the event. In the first year, there was only one pick-up location. Now this year, there are three. If you are in need, you can pick up your free winter gear at the main branch of the Lynchburg Public Library, the Human Services Building and the corner of 5th and Federal.
SALEM, VA
cardinalnews.org

Liberty sends 15 students to Florida to help with hurricane clean-up

Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time education reporter west of Richmond covering education. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. * * *. Liberty sends third team to Florida to help with Ian clean-up Liberty Universy’s disaster relief...
RICHMOND, VA
WSLS

Franklin County school teachers could be getting a new pay scale

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A new compensation study shows Franklin County teachers are getting paid thousands of dollars less than nearby districts. In Oct. 2021, the division hired Evergreen Solutions to begin a compensation study. At a joint meeting with the Franklin County Board of Supervisors Thursday, the district...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wvtf.org

Update: Judge dismisses case in Massie Mobile Home lawsuit

A judge has dismissed a case against a mobile home park in Christiansburg. 13 tenants who rent mobile homes owned by Massie MHP LLC filed a lawsuit last November against the park’s owners. The plaintiffs sued their landlord for cutting off their water for several hours on November 15.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Pulaski receives funds for new brewery

PULASKI, Va. – Downtown Pulaski will be welcoming a new brewery soon thanks to these funds. Staff in Pulaski received a $750,000 grant as part of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Industrial Revitalization Funds, which he announced in late December. The town will use the money to change the former...
PULASKI, VA
cardinalnews.org

COVID cases are rising; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Roanoke City Council discusses gun-related violence. — WDBJ-TV. Danville mayor and vice mayor re-elected — Danville Register and Bee and Chatham Star-Tribune. Neal Osborne elected Bristol mayor. — WCYB-TV. New Bristol mayor...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke city leaders begin work on Evans Spring development plans

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke city officials are starting development plans for the Evans Spring area. Nearly 150 acres of land in the Northwest part of the city have been vacant for years. The city plans to develop that area with commercial and housing units. Project leaders want to work...
ROANOKE, VA
Virginia Mercury

Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline

By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?  MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Kilgore says he’ll back reinstating town charter for Pound; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. New Year’s Eve shooting gives fresh urgency to quell gun-related violence in Roanoke. — The Roanoke Times. Democrats in General Assembly want more money for schools and mental health. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.
ROANOKE, VA

