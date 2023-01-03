Read full article on original website
Related
theriver953.com
Global Advanced Materials Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced. materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will invest $40.2 million to expand its operation in. Floyd County. The company will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast...
cardinalnews.org
Company to acquire Patrick County textile plant, add 44 jobs
A New York-based company is acquiring the former HanesBrands facility and its equipment in Patrick County, a move that will retain 96 jobs and create 44 new ones, according to the governor’s office. Apex Mills, a specialty supplier and manufacturer of warp knit fabrics geared toward industrial and technical...
WSLS
Virginia businesses turn to electric vehicles
ROANOKE, Va. – More businesses in the New River Valley and the Roanoke Valley are starting to use electric vehicles instead of gas vehicles. Jessie Kirby is a delivery driver and a fan of the new electric vehicles at Dominos. “It’s so smooth, I barely have to think about...
Fuel leak in Virginia shuts down part of Colonial Pipeline
NORFOLK, Va. — (AP) — A diesel fuel leak in Virginia shut down part of the Colonial Pipeline, the nation’s largest fuel pipeline, which supplies roughly half the fuel consumed on the East Coast, but it is expected to restart Saturday, the company said. The spill was...
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
WSLS
Bedford County property reassessment shows significant value increase
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – People living in Bedford County may be in for a shock soon. The county will mail property reassessments Friday, and many properties will see a dramatic increase in value. The President of Wingate Appraisal Service, Don Thomas, led the reassessment process. “As a group of...
WDBJ7.com
Three southwest Virginia historic sites added to state Landmarks Register
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three historic sites in our hometowns are now a part of the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Colony House Motor Lodge in Roanoke, the Boude-Deaver House in Lexington and the Gravel Hill Christian Church in Craig County. “When the registers were created in 1966, the idea was...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase
At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Roanoke businesses react to 2023 minimum wage increase. At the start of the new year, Virginia's minimum wage jumped by a dollar. Officials expand search area for two men in Smith …. The Virginia Conservation Police...
WSLS
Gov. Youngkin in Salem, Chase the Chill, and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. In Lynchburg, “Chase the Chill” is happening today at 9:30 a.m. A group of volunteers have worked all year long to make as many handmade items as they can. This is the seventh year of the event. In the first year, there was only one pick-up location. Now this year, there are three. If you are in need, you can pick up your free winter gear at the main branch of the Lynchburg Public Library, the Human Services Building and the corner of 5th and Federal.
cardinalnews.org
Virginia Western sets three open houses at new EnVision Center in northwest Roanoke
Virginia Western Community College invites the public to tour its new outreach location at the Roanoke EnVision Center at the site of the former Melrose Library at any of three open houses in January:. Wednesday, January 11; 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday,...
WDBJ7.com
High electric bills in Roanoke Valley: How customers and Appalachian Power are responding
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are now two petitions from customers going around social media to show Appalachian Power Company how high December bills are impacting families. WDBJ7 received dozens of messages from customers sharing concerns about the increased bills. We brought those concerns to the company Friday and they shared some energy conservation tips.
cardinalnews.org
Liberty sends 15 students to Florida to help with hurricane clean-up
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time education reporter west of Richmond covering education. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. * * *. Liberty sends third team to Florida to help with Ian clean-up Liberty Universy’s disaster relief...
WSLS
Franklin County school teachers could be getting a new pay scale
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A new compensation study shows Franklin County teachers are getting paid thousands of dollars less than nearby districts. In Oct. 2021, the division hired Evergreen Solutions to begin a compensation study. At a joint meeting with the Franklin County Board of Supervisors Thursday, the district...
wvtf.org
Update: Judge dismisses case in Massie Mobile Home lawsuit
A judge has dismissed a case against a mobile home park in Christiansburg. 13 tenants who rent mobile homes owned by Massie MHP LLC filed a lawsuit last November against the park’s owners. The plaintiffs sued their landlord for cutting off their water for several hours on November 15.
WSLS
Pulaski receives funds for new brewery
PULASKI, Va. – Downtown Pulaski will be welcoming a new brewery soon thanks to these funds. Staff in Pulaski received a $750,000 grant as part of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Industrial Revitalization Funds, which he announced in late December. The town will use the money to change the former...
cardinalnews.org
COVID cases are rising; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Roanoke City Council discusses gun-related violence. — WDBJ-TV. Danville mayor and vice mayor re-elected — Danville Register and Bee and Chatham Star-Tribune. Neal Osborne elected Bristol mayor. — WCYB-TV. New Bristol mayor...
WSLS
‘It’s a game changer’: Pulaski gets funds for housing program
PULASKI, Va. – A program in Pulaski is helping to attract people to the area and find a place to call home. The Acquire, Renovate, and Sell program through the state’s Department of Housing has been in the works for about a year. Diana Roark enjoys her work...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke city leaders begin work on Evans Spring development plans
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke city officials are starting development plans for the Evans Spring area. Nearly 150 acres of land in the Northwest part of the city have been vacant for years. The city plans to develop that area with commercial and housing units. Project leaders want to work...
Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline
By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team? MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
cardinalnews.org
Kilgore says he’ll back reinstating town charter for Pound; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. New Year’s Eve shooting gives fresh urgency to quell gun-related violence in Roanoke. — The Roanoke Times. Democrats in General Assembly want more money for schools and mental health. — Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Comments / 0