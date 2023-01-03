ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

City council elects Petersburg mayor and vice mayor

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Petersburg City Council announced in an organizational meeting that Mayor Sam Parham was re-elected by fellow Council members Tuesday afternoon. Parham was first elected as Mayor of Petersburg in January 2017. He has continued to serve as Mayor since that time. Darrin Hill was also elected as...
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

‘BetterMed Urgent Care’ rebrands to ‘Care Now’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - BetterMed Urgent Care Centers are undergoing some changes around town. HCA Virginia Health System is rebranding its ten locations in central Virginia to “Care Now Urgent Care.”. It stems from last summer, when HCA acquired 12 BetterMed Urgent Care Centers, including two in North Carolina.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Governor Youngkin calls for investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC 29 News

More than $250,000 heading to community health services in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Orange County is getting some new free healthcare services, thanks to legislation that made its way to President Biden’s desk. Representative Abigail Spanberger is making sure central Virginia is a healthy community in 2023. More than $250,000 in funding is coming to the county to provide basic health services.
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
wina.com

New wineries, hotel, and an Edna Lewis Menu Trail area attractions in 2023 VTC guide

RICHMOND (WINA) – A number of area attractions are featured in the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s new video and guide “What’s New in Virginia in 2023”. Ryan Winfree with the VTC says two wineries — Southwest Mountain Vineyards and Paradise Springs Winery — are poised to open this year in Albemarle County. Winfree says the Forum Hotel — built on the Grounds at UVa as part of the Darden School of Business — opens in April.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Groundbreaking in Sussex looks to the future

The State of Virginia, and especially Sussex County, got an early Christmas Present this month when Restoration Bioproducts broke ground for its new facility in Waverly – the first such site in the entire commonwealth. So popular that first 7 years’ production for the plant, which is scheduled to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
wvtf.org

Saving Northern Neck Ginger Ale

The original ginger ale – a sweet, carbonated non-alcoholic beverage – was developed in 1907 by a pharmacist in Canada, and by 1926 it had spread to the lower 48 with many regional variations including one made by the Carver Family in Virginia’s Northern Neck. It has since inspired a cult following with one man turning his ginger ale container into this instrument – the Northern Neck canjo.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

BSHS Class of 1972 celebrates Golden Reunion

The sky is the limit! 50 years later, the sky is still the limit!. From September 30, 2022 through October 1, 2022 the Class of 1972 of Brunswick Senior High School celebrated our GOLDEN Class Reunion. And celebrate we did, with classmates from the west coast to the east coast, 49 strong! Classmates from elementary and junior high school, a classmate for only one year, and a classmate who moved away before graduation.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
WRIC TV

Richmond’s southern-style fried chicken eatery, Hot Chick, closes with the end of 2022

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After almost three years in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom, Hot Chick has officially closed, the restaurant’s website says. The self-proclaimed “Fried Chicken Joint” opened in January 2019, with an open kitchen-style interior and a menu catering to all of your fried chicken needs. From chicken tacos, to chicken and waffles, buffalo chicken mac and cheese and the tried and true fried chicken sandwich, Hot Chick seemed to have it all, yet, it silently shuttered its doors before the first day of the new year.
RICHMOND, VA

