RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After almost three years in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom, Hot Chick has officially closed, the restaurant’s website says. The self-proclaimed “Fried Chicken Joint” opened in January 2019, with an open kitchen-style interior and a menu catering to all of your fried chicken needs. From chicken tacos, to chicken and waffles, buffalo chicken mac and cheese and the tried and true fried chicken sandwich, Hot Chick seemed to have it all, yet, it silently shuttered its doors before the first day of the new year.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO