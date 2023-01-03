ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, NY

A Naval Academy ‘Assault Team’ Once Stole West Point’s Treasured Mules and Were Awarded for It

By Samantha Franco, Guest Author
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washingtonian.com

A New Book Explores Maryland’s Quirks

Starting in 2005, Eugene L. Meyer chronicled the Old Line State in “Hidden Maryland,” a column for Maryland Life magazine. The ex–Washington Post writer dug up undertold stories, penning about 50 columns before the magazine closed in 2013. Now most of them have been compiled in the book Hidden Maryland. Here are four of our favorite bits.
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Dewey Beach selects new police chief

According to a draft resolution posted on the Town of Dewey Beach website, Constance Speake is set to be confirmed by commissioner vote as the the town’s next police chief at the Jan. 13 council meeting. The resolution states that Speake’s appointment is contingent upon her obtaining a Delaware...
DELAWARE STATE
Salon

NY GOP eyes replacements for Santos

New York Congressman-Elect George Santos speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Meeting at the Venetian Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 19, 2022. (David Becker for the Washington Post via Getty Images) The Republican Party in New York is staring reality in the face as...
NEVADA STATE
stnonline.com

Round Up: Separate School Bus Incidents in New York

On Christmas Day, a 5-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus n Kiryas Joel, New York, reported Mid-Hudson News. The school bus involved in the incident is operated by Emes Transportation of Spring Valley and was transporting children on behalf of the Sheri Torah School, a non-public Jewish school that was operating on Sunday, Dec. 25.
KIRYAS JOEL, NY
New York Post

Stony Brook prof Anna Hayward blames stabbed cops for ‘murder’ of their attacker

A New York university professor is drawing heat as “anti-cop” and “blaming the victim” for condemning as murderers two Suffolk County cops who shot dead the knife-wielding man who tried to kill them, leaving them with serious stab wounds. “This was a wellness check — why didn’t they de-escalate the situation?” Prof. Anna Hayward posted on a Stony Brook Medicine Instagram update on the conditions of the two stabbed officers with its staff and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison. “Why did a man have to die? What about the man they murdered?” Hayward brazenly accused, using the handle “hayanna72.” The Suffolk County...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Bear Mountain, NY

Bear Mountain used to be the primary ski-jumping site in the United States and one of the well-known peaks of New York’s Hudson Highlands. Partially located in Orange County and Rockland County, Bear Mountain extends to the adjacent Bear Mountain Bridge and Bear Mountain State Park. The summit is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Trooper Says Hudson Valley Woman Assaulted, Spit Blood On Him

A Hudson Valley woman is set to appear in court this morning after authorities say she attacked a New York State trooper. All was not quiet on New Year's Day when state troopers in Orange County responded to reports of a vehicle attempting to run someone over. The City of Middletown Police joined the New York State Police just after the ball dropped at Crescent Place in Middletown after receiving word that someone was being targeted by a person behind the wheel of a vehicle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
WMDT.com

Watermen look back on 2022 and where industry is headed

SALISBURY- Watermen say 2022, was full of surprises for their industry, and overall was better than expected. Early forecasts from MDNR had them dreading that crabs in the bay would be few and far between. “Our crab season started out slow, but out of nowhere in August crabs showed up...
MARYLAND STATE
Katie Cherrix

Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern Shore

There are so many places to get a sweet treat in Maryland. We've got Fisher's Popcorn, Candy Kitchen, and Island Creamery, along with countless other small, locally-owned dessert shops. Here are a few places on the peninsula where you can get cupcakes, pies, ice cream cones, and candy to satisfy your sweet tooth.
MARYLAND STATE
Ocean City Today

Worcester County, State of Maryland report major jump in property assessments

Worcester County could end up raking in roughly $6 million more in tax revenues this year following a record more than 30 percent increase in property assessments. The Maryland Department of Taxation recently released the annual assessment results for residential and commercial properties in Area 2, which in Worcester encompasses the entire southern region of Pocomoke City, Snow Hill and Newark, as well as Assateague Island and West Ocean City.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy