A Naval Academy ‘Assault Team’ Once Stole West Point’s Treasured Mules and Were Awarded for It

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In New Jersey”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSWest Milford, NJ
Mulino's of Westchester, 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Honored Westchester Art Teacher For Intervening In Subway Knife AttackAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Related
Washingtonian.com
A New Book Explores Maryland’s Quirks
Starting in 2005, Eugene L. Meyer chronicled the Old Line State in “Hidden Maryland,” a column for Maryland Life magazine. The ex–Washington Post writer dug up undertold stories, penning about 50 columns before the magazine closed in 2013. Now most of them have been compiled in the book Hidden Maryland. Here are four of our favorite bits.
WTOP
Can a ferry system increase tourism for waterfront towns along the Chesapeake Bay?
Right now, it’s just an idea, and not a new one, but tourism groups around Maryland are coming together to fund a study that will look at whether a ferry system could work around the Chesapeake Bay. When the ferry would run, how often it would run, exactly where...
Cape Gazette
Dewey Beach selects new police chief
According to a draft resolution posted on the Town of Dewey Beach website, Constance Speake is set to be confirmed by commissioner vote as the the town’s next police chief at the Jan. 13 council meeting. The resolution states that Speake’s appointment is contingent upon her obtaining a Delaware...
NY GOP eyes replacements for Santos
New York Congressman-Elect George Santos speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Meeting at the Venetian Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 19, 2022. (David Becker for the Washington Post via Getty Images) The Republican Party in New York is staring reality in the face as...
News 12
Community mourns sudden death of Massapequa International Little League coach
A coach with the Massapequa International Little League team died on New Year’s Day in a car crash. Members of the community and other coaches say Joe Laudisio brought passion and compassion to the game. “Whatever we were doing, he was giving a kid a hug and they might...
stnonline.com
Round Up: Separate School Bus Incidents in New York
On Christmas Day, a 5-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus n Kiryas Joel, New York, reported Mid-Hudson News. The school bus involved in the incident is operated by Emes Transportation of Spring Valley and was transporting children on behalf of the Sheri Torah School, a non-public Jewish school that was operating on Sunday, Dec. 25.
Stony Brook prof Anna Hayward blames stabbed cops for ‘murder’ of their attacker
A New York university professor is drawing heat as “anti-cop” and “blaming the victim” for condemning as murderers two Suffolk County cops who shot dead the knife-wielding man who tried to kill them, leaving them with serious stab wounds. “This was a wellness check — why didn’t they de-escalate the situation?” Prof. Anna Hayward posted on a Stony Brook Medicine Instagram update on the conditions of the two stabbed officers with its staff and Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison. “Why did a man have to die? What about the man they murdered?” Hayward brazenly accused, using the handle “hayanna72.” The Suffolk County...
‘Things Remembered’ to close all stores at Long Island malls this weekend
The chain known for personalizing gifts has three locations on Long Island that will be closing this weekend – at Roosevelt Field Mall, Smith Haven Mall and Green Acres Mall.
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey State Trooper Ag Says 26-year-old Driver Was Killed During Police Pursuit on I-95 in Maryland
On New Year’s Weekend in Maryland, a police pursuit of a New Jersey lady who had fled to Baltimore lasted nine miles before the woman lost control of her vehicle and was killed. Julie Clark, a resident of Tenafly, was stopped by a Maryland state trooper around 12:10 p.m....
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Bear Mountain, NY
Bear Mountain used to be the primary ski-jumping site in the United States and one of the well-known peaks of New York’s Hudson Highlands. Partially located in Orange County and Rockland County, Bear Mountain extends to the adjacent Bear Mountain Bridge and Bear Mountain State Park. The summit is...
Trooper Says Hudson Valley Woman Assaulted, Spit Blood On Him
A Hudson Valley woman is set to appear in court this morning after authorities say she attacked a New York State trooper. All was not quiet on New Year's Day when state troopers in Orange County responded to reports of a vehicle attempting to run someone over. The City of Middletown Police joined the New York State Police just after the ball dropped at Crescent Place in Middletown after receiving word that someone was being targeted by a person behind the wheel of a vehicle.
Upstate New York Killer On The Run, Hudson Valley Cops Seek Help
A Hudson Valley man was shockingly gunned down outside of his home. The shooter remains on the loose. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F asked the public for help after a man was found dead outside a home in Ulster County. Man Fatally Shot Outside Home In...
Massive Firearms Show Returns To Western New York
The new year is here and if you are looking to learn more about how to get a pistol permit or hear about new innovations in the firearms industry, there is a show that you will want to visit this weekend. New York State is changing the laws and regulations...
Goshen, NY Police Officer Goes Viral for Astonishing Reason
It's a very touching story that deserves to be highlighted. I was on Facebook the other day and noticed a pretty incredible video that was posted and going viral. A local police officer from the Hudson Valley recently went above and beyond the call of duty to help make a young resident's day.
WMDT.com
Watermen look back on 2022 and where industry is headed
SALISBURY- Watermen say 2022, was full of surprises for their industry, and overall was better than expected. Early forecasts from MDNR had them dreading that crabs in the bay would be few and far between. “Our crab season started out slow, but out of nowhere in August crabs showed up...
Police Impersonator Flashes Badge At Route 80 Crash, Flattens Trooper's Tires At Hospital: NJSP
Here's a strange one: A Wallington man was jailed after New Jersey State Police said he showed up at the scene of a traffic accident on Route 80, flashed a badge and pretended to be a police officer. And that's not all. Kenneth David Delgado, 53, was later caught puncturing...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Maryland
A fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 6, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Landover Hills.
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern Shore
There are so many places to get a sweet treat in Maryland. We've got Fisher's Popcorn, Candy Kitchen, and Island Creamery, along with countless other small, locally-owned dessert shops. Here are a few places on the peninsula where you can get cupcakes, pies, ice cream cones, and candy to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Family searches for missing Port Jervis woman
Hope Alive 845 is sharing Melissa Lee Conklin’s photos on social media, saying she was last seen in August of 2022.
Ocean City Today
Worcester County, State of Maryland report major jump in property assessments
Worcester County could end up raking in roughly $6 million more in tax revenues this year following a record more than 30 percent increase in property assessments. The Maryland Department of Taxation recently released the annual assessment results for residential and commercial properties in Area 2, which in Worcester encompasses the entire southern region of Pocomoke City, Snow Hill and Newark, as well as Assateague Island and West Ocean City.
Comments / 0