Tyler Perry will direct movie Six Triple Eight for Netflix ... film tells story of only all-Black, female troop in World War II
Tyler Perry is slated to direct an upcoming Netflix movie titled Six Triple Eight, which chronicles the only all-Black, female troop in World War II, the 6888th battalion. The 53-year-old director's upcoming film, his fourth for the streaming service, comes from an adaptation from a story penned by Kevin M. Hymel for WWII History Magazine from Sovereign Media.
Polygon
The biggest new movies coming out in 2023
The question for movie-release status quo will continue in 2023, as some of the production-pipeline delays and COVID-era skittishness about theatrical releases appears to be dissipating. This doesn’t mean that the dates of the following 60-plus new releases are set in stone, or that audiences will show up in pre-2020 numbers for those that are coming out in theaters. The movie business remains in feast-and-famine flux, with a litany of streaming services providing plenty more question marks.
27 Movies That Utterly Butchered The Book They Were Based On
"Imagine whatever you love about the book being stomped, sh*t upon, then stomped again by a bunch of otherwise talented actors."
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Little Richard Doc Exploring the Black Queer Origins of Rock to Premiere at Sundance 2023
A documentary on Little Richard, a reexamination of the history of the Meatpacking District through the lens of trans sex workers, the film adaptation of a viral short story, and more will premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The U.S. Documentary competition will boast the world premiere of Lisa Cortés’ Little Richard: I Am Everything. The film will simultaneously chronicle the career of the titular rock and roll pioneer while examining the genre’s Black queer origins in an effort to counterbalance the whitewashed history of American pop. Somewhat similarly, Kristen Lovell and Zachary Drucker’s documentary The Stroll will tackle the...
ancientpages.com
Older Than Dracula: In Search Of The English Vampire
AncientPages.com - The story of Count Dracula, as many of us know it, was created by Bram Stoker, an Irishman, in 1897. But most of the action takes place in England, from the moment the Transylvanian vampire arrives on a shipwrecked vessel in Whitby, North Yorkshire, with plans to make his lair in the spookily named Carfax estate, west of the river in London.
Ruggero Deodato Dies: Director Of Notorious ‘Cannibal Holocaust’ Was 83
Ruggero Deodato, the Italian filmmaker whose hyper-realistic found-footage horror pic Cannibal Holocaust got him arrested and was banned in more than 50 countries, died today, Italian media reported. He was 83. No details of his death were given. Deodato wrote and/or directed dozens of films and TV shows spanning myriad genres during a 60-year career, but none was more notorious, controversial or scrutinized than 1980’s Cannibal Holocaust. The film’s intense and authentic-looking gore led many to believe that local actors actually were murdered on screen. The film was seized by Italian authorities, who later arrested Deodato and put him on trial...
‘Till’: Read The Screenplay From Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp And Chinonye Chukwu That Shifts Narrative On True Story
Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. When Chinonye Chukwu was approached to direct Till, she saw it as an opportunity to shift the narrative, and give viewers a varied point of view. One that centered on the characters, and the aftermath. “I saw an opportunity to subvert expectations and approach the narrative through another lens – from the maternal point of view of Mamie Till-Mobley,” Chukwu said. Directed by Chukwu with a screenplay by Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp and Chukwu, Till tells the true story of the...
Historians Uncover Fresh Details of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’s Time in Chile
Some of the historical figures immortalized in books and films are remembered for their best qualities. Others, though — well, let’s just say that popular culture has a fondness for outlaws. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid were active from the 1880s through the early 1900s, and were memorably portrayed on screen by Paul Newman and Robert Redford in a 1969 film.
Gizmodo
Netflix Makes Pinocchio's Art Book and Screenplay Free for All
Ever since Netflix’s stop-motion Pinocchio movie arrived on the platform earlier in the month, the film from directors Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson has received high marks and no shortage of acclaim. It seems likely to get some nominations at the Oscars (and already has over at the Golden Globes), and has been made a part of several end of year “Best of” lists, including two of io9's own.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Janeway Brings up Bashir, Chakotay, and the Temporal Prime Directive in New Log
Star Trek has revealed a new log record by Vice Adm. Janeway following the events of Star Trek: Prodigy's first season finale, "Supernova, Part 2." The log makes mention of Dr. Julian Bashir from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Janeway's former first officer Chakotay, and the Temporal Prime Directive. (SPOILERS for the episode follow). Janeway (voiced by Kate Mulgrew) records the log about a week after the Protostar crew arrives on Earth. In the season finale, Janeway is seen fighting for their place in Starfleet, eventually getting Starfleet to agree to have her oversee their training as non-commissioned warrant officers:
ComicBook
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
Popculture
Netflix Just Added a Divisive New Movie This Week
A new Netflix original film hit the platform this weekend, and curious viewers may find mixed reviews if they look ahead. White Noise is directed by Noah Baumbach and stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola and May Nivola. Since its first screening in August, critics have been at odds about this film.
Trending On Netflix: The Top 10 Lists For Movies And TV For Wednesday, January 4, 2023
What titles rule the Top 10 Movies and TV Shows on Netflix on January 4, 2023?
NME
‘1899’ cancelled by Netflix after one season: “That’s life”
Netflix sci-fi mystery series 1899 has been cancelled after one season. The series, about a passenger ship that was heading from London to New York, launched on the streaming service in November. Today (January 2) however, its creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Freise shared a statement confirming that it...
IGN
Doctor Strange 2: Behind-the-Scenes Reveal One New Illuminati Character Likely Starring a James Bond Actor
New behind-the-scenes footage of Marvel Studios' 2022 blockbuster Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reveal an interesting removal from the film's massive roster of characters. Marvel's most recent attempt at a multiverse film saw Sam Raimi introducing various characters from the Marvel world. This includes superheroes like Reed Richards,...
Why Does The Necronomicon In The Evil Dead Rise Trailer Look So Different?
Longtime fans of Sam Raimi's iconic horror franchise "Evil Dead" will know that essentially every story in the series revolves around a sinister book known as the "Necronomicon Ex-Mortis," most often referred to simply as the Necronomicon. Introduced in 1981's "The Evil Dead," the Necronomicon, or "Book of the Dead," is an ancient Sumerian packed with incantations and demonic rituals, and it has the ability to control and summon the demonic entities known as Deadites.
10 of the creepiest dolls in horror movies and TV history
Megan, a new lifelike doll, is sweeping the internet as part of the film "M3GAN." She's not the first scary doll to grace our screens.
House of the Dragon: The Real Reason Behind That Surprise Exit (Report)
Queen Alicent’s maid Talya — or, at least, the woman who portrayed her — turns out to be a more important House of the Dragon figure than we might have realized. Dragon co-showrunner and director Miguel Sapochnik left HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff ahead of Season 2 “after a protracted standoff over his wife and her involvement in the show,” Puck reports. Sapochnik’s wife? Alexis Raben, who played the queen’s lady-in-waiting in several Season 1 episodes and who also was one of the show’s producers. Per the report, Thrones vet Sapochnik wanted Raben to join his and co-showrunner Ryan Condal’s producing team...
How Amazon Could 'Steal' Season 2 of Netflix's Hottest Show
When it comes to popular intellectual property, Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Free Report streaming service, Prime Video, has really been coming up in the world. Sure, it's nowhere near as established as Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report or Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report. But the streamer has seen some success with original programming, from its early series like "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" to its far more cynical take on the comic book superhero genre "The Boys". Most recently, the streaming platform hit the IP big time when it produced "Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power".
