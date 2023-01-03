Read full article on original website
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIllinois State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NapervilleTed RiversNaperville, IL
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With CancerOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the VillageSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wgnradio.com
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the Village
Mayor Sheila Chalmers- Currin and the Village of Matteson are thrilled to welcome another new area business to Matteson. Harbor Freight Quality Tools is among the most highly anticipated new companies within The Southland community. The new quality hardware store is set to attract thousands of CDL drivers, plumbers, electricians, and many other various contractors. Harbor Freight will offer low prices on power tools, generators, jacks, and more. With having over 1300+ locations nationwide, Harbor Freight is excited to expand out into the Chicagoland south suburbs. The new quality hardware store comes as a needed asset to the many developers and local small businesses that travel on Lincoln Highway. Residents like Brad Walsh are excited to have a new hardware store to help expand his business.
fox32chicago.com
Missing Chicago woman found • Woodlawn residents demand answers on migrant housing • shoutout caught on video
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was found after going missing from suburban Burbank early this week, some Chicago residents are demanding answers from Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the city approved a plan to house migrants in an old Woodlawn elementary school, and shocking surveillance video from 2018 was released this week showing a gang shootout on the South Side.
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Illinois were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
fox32chicago.com
Woman found dead inside car in Joliet, toddler unharmed in backseat: police
JOLIET, Ill. - A 24-year-old woman was found dead inside a car in Joliet on Sunday morning. Police also found a 2-year-old girl unharmed in the backseat. Joliet police responded to a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street around 12:31 a.m. and found the victim.
Bridgeport soul food café defaced with racist graffiti
An independently owned soul food café in Bridgeport was defaced with racist graffiti.
Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The second vehicle involved, a Ford […]
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in clouds
Man watching clouds.Photo byGabriel MeinertonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at Homewood reported watching a bright orange, saucer-shaped object moving inside clouds at 7 p.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Illinois Man Attacked By Owl While Jogging In Forest Preserve
When I think of getting attacked in the woods by a wild animal, an owl doesn't come to mind. I've never really thought about getting attacked by a wild animal before. I should probably pay more attention next time I go hang out in the woods. There are plenty of animals out there that are capable of it. In Illinois, we have wolves, coyotes, and foxes to just name a few. A bird that never crossed my mind for being dangerous is the owl. Whenever I've seen them in a zoo, they are usually pretty mellow.
3 Illinois Teens Hospitalized After Eating Too Many Pot Gummies
Teens in Illinois and marijuana edibles don't mix well and here's the perfect example of why. Three Teenagers In Illinois End Up In Hospital After Ingesting Cannabis Candy. Chicago police said three teenage girls were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon for a suspected overdose on cannabis edibles at their school in Rogers Park.
Josephine’s Southern Cooking Considers Relocating to Grow
Potential sites include Bronzeville, Hyde Park, Lincoln Park, and the South Loop
Pizza shop owner thought going cashless would deter burglars; but it didn't work
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: they thought not taking cash would protect them from burglars, but they got hit anyway. A popular Edgewater pizzeria was damaged and burglarized this week, as Chicago police warn about a rise in such crimes. George's Deep Dish makes it clear there is no cash on site, posting signs attesting to that fact, but they still got hit, and it cost the small business in Edgewater a pretty penny in damages. "It's the last call you wanna get in the middle of the night," owner George Bumbaris said. Surveillance cameras caught the whole thing...
Nation’s first Black-owned McDonald’s, located in Chicago, reopens after renovation
After a months-long renovation project, the nation’s first Black-owned McDonald’s, in Woodlawn, reopened its dine-in service area weeks ahead of schedule with an upgraded look and modernized food ordering service. It was a soft opening at the McDonald’s at 6560 S. Stony Island, where this year pioneer franchise...
Woman with ties to Lake County located safe after being missing for months in Chicago area
A 39-year-old woman, who is originally from Lake County, has been located safe after her family said she had been missing for three months from the Chicago area. Jess Porter, also known as Jess Porter-Sypniewski and Jess Quatraro, was last heard from in September. Her last known location was near...
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
fox32chicago.com
SUV found submerged in Little Calumet River
CHICAGO - An SUV was found submerged in the Little Calumet River Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side. The CPD Marine Unit was called to a report of a vehicle in the water around 9 a.m. near the 12700 block of South Indiana Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood, Chicago police said.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Cemetery Plots for Sale in Mt. Auburn
For Sale: 2 Cemetery Plots in Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Stickney. Section H, roadside. $2,500.00 for both. Call 708-795-5310 and leave a message if there’s no answer.
$150,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
The ticket matched four out of five numbers for Dec. 31, which were 18-37-44-50-64 with the Powerball of 11.
Fast-growing popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Illinois next week
A popular fast-casual restaurant chain is opening its fourth location in Illinois next week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chicken Salad Chick will be opening its newest Illinois restaurant location in Batavia.
