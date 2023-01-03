ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccook, IL

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE
South Suburban News

Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the Village

Mayor Sheila Chalmers- Currin and the Village of Matteson are thrilled to welcome another new area business to Matteson. Harbor Freight Quality Tools is among the most highly anticipated new companies within The Southland community. The new quality hardware store is set to attract thousands of CDL drivers, plumbers, electricians, and many other various contractors. Harbor Freight will offer low prices on power tools, generators, jacks, and more. With having over 1300+ locations nationwide, Harbor Freight is excited to expand out into the Chicagoland south suburbs. The new quality hardware store comes as a needed asset to the many developers and local small businesses that travel on Lincoln Highway. Residents like Brad Walsh are excited to have a new hardware store to help expand his business.
MATTESON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing Chicago woman found • Woodlawn residents demand answers on migrant housing • shoutout caught on video

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was found after going missing from suburban Burbank early this week, some Chicago residents are demanding answers from Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the city approved a plan to house migrants in an old Woodlawn elementary school, and shocking surveillance video from 2018 was released this week showing a gang shootout on the South Side.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Illinois State Police release driver details in I-57 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have released new details in the deadly two-vehicle Interstate 57 crash on Friday night. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was Sarah L. White, a 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Fla. She was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The second vehicle involved, a Ford […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Q985

Illinois Man Attacked By Owl While Jogging In Forest Preserve

When I think of getting attacked in the woods by a wild animal, an owl doesn't come to mind. I've never really thought about getting attacked by a wild animal before. I should probably pay more attention next time I go hang out in the woods. There are plenty of animals out there that are capable of it. In Illinois, we have wolves, coyotes, and foxes to just name a few. A bird that never crossed my mind for being dangerous is the owl. Whenever I've seen them in a zoo, they are usually pretty mellow.
LA GRANGE PARK, IL
1440 WROK

3 Illinois Teens Hospitalized After Eating Too Many Pot Gummies

Teens in Illinois and marijuana edibles don't mix well and here's the perfect example of why. Three Teenagers In Illinois End Up In Hospital After Ingesting Cannabis Candy. Chicago police said three teenage girls were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon for a suspected overdose on cannabis edibles at their school in Rogers Park.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Pizza shop owner thought going cashless would deter burglars; but it didn't work

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: they thought not taking cash would protect them from burglars, but they got hit anyway. A popular Edgewater pizzeria was damaged and burglarized this week, as Chicago police warn about a rise in such crimes. George's Deep Dish makes it clear there is no cash on site, posting signs attesting to that fact, but they still got hit, and it cost the small business in Edgewater a pretty penny in damages. "It's the last call you wanna get in the middle of the night," owner George Bumbaris said. Surveillance cameras caught the whole thing...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

SUV found submerged in Little Calumet River

CHICAGO - An SUV was found submerged in the Little Calumet River Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side. The CPD Marine Unit was called to a report of a vehicle in the water around 9 a.m. near the 12700 block of South Indiana Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Cemetery Plots for Sale in Mt. Auburn

For Sale: 2 Cemetery Plots in Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Stickney. Section H, roadside. $2,500.00 for both. Call 708-795-5310 and leave a message if there’s no answer.
STICKNEY, IL

