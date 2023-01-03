Read full article on original website
Delete this popular task manager app right away if you're an Android User
Experts are recommending to delete the Todo Day Manager app, where scammers can gain access to private messages, information through two-step verification codes.
CNET
Deleting Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you're using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
Android Authority
How to video call between Android and iPhone
Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
makeuseof.com
You Can Safely Disable or Uninstall These Pre-Installed Apps on Samsung Phones
Removing apps you know you are not going to use is one of the first things you should do when setting up a new Android phone. This is especially true for Galaxy devices since they come with so many pre-installed Samsung apps.
WhatsApp will stop working on 47 smartphones this week – here’s the full list
It’s that time of the year again when WhatsApp will stop working on older operating system versions that still power certain iPhones and Android devices. Long-time WhatsApp users might be familiar with the company’s history of discontinuing support for older devices. It’s something Meta does routinely with WhatsApp, and there’s no reason to panic. You’ll still be able to use the popular chat app once you upgrade your device. But the deadline is almost upon us, so people with certain older devices are running out of time.
makeuseof.com
How to Prevent Windows From Saving Files to OneDrive
OneDrive is a powerful cloud storage client that comes pre-installed on both Windows 10 and Windows 11 computers. With it, you can easily store your data in the cloud and share files across multiple devices.
Android users urged to change five settings immediately to protect personal privacy and health of phone
ANDROID Users have been implored to change to five settings that can protect data and boost phone performance. If you have an Android-powered device, then you may need to change some settings to bolster your data protection and make your device run smoother. Below, we have compiled a list of...
technewstoday.com
How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password
Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
Microsoft hopes that adding conversational AI to Bing will actually make people want to use Bing
Microsoft is planning to incorporate ChatGPT inside of Bing in a few months.
Business Insider
How to clear the Messenger app's cache on an iPhone or Android
Messenger, the standalone chatting app that used to be part of Facebook, is one of the most popular apps in the world. It's not hard to find someone whose entire life revolves around Messenger conversations. But the more you use Messenger, the larger its cache — a stockpile of data...
Google Chrome ‘will stop working properly’ for millions next week in shock shutdown
GOOGLE Chrome users browsing on an older version of Windows are racing to upgrade to a newer edition. The search engine is set to halt technical and security support for the browser running on Windows 7 next week. Google tabled plans to ditch its support offering in July 2021. But...
The Windows Club
Restore previous folder windows at logon not working in Windows 11/10
Restoring previous folder windows at logon can be very useful for those who work with a certain set of folders very frequently. By enabling this feature, you can have the folders you had opened when you last logged out open up the next time you start your Windows PC. This can be of help when you are working with some File Explorer folders, but are required to leave it mid-way. If for some reason, you start to experience that this feature is not working anymore, these important folders won’t open automatically. Today we will look at the solutions you can implement to fix the Restore previous folder windows at logon option not working.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable or Disable Password Expiration in Windows 11
The password expiration feature on Windows lets you set a maximum password expiration age for user accounts on your PC. By default, this feature is disabled for all users and is only available for Pro, Education, and Enterprise editions of Windows 10 and 11.
Google Play app changelogs have disappeared without a trace on the web
App updates have become boring. In the past, new releases would almost always bring new features to your favorite Android phone, but these days, they mostly offer bug fixes and changes in the background only. Bigger features are instead released in server-side rollouts and as part of a/b tests. A lot of people still appreciate knowing what an app update brings, if developers care to fill in helpful details. Those days might be counted, as Google was spotted removing changelogs from the Play Store on the web altogether.
The Windows Club
Mouse middle click is not working in Firefox on Windows 11/10
If you are a Firefox user, you may know that the mouse middle click can be used for various purposes in Firefox, like opening links in new tabs, scrolling a web page at different speeds without using the scroll wheel, etc. Middle mouse click also performs the same functions in other popular browsers like Chrome, Edge, etc. For some users, the mouse middle click is not working in Firefox. According to them, the issue occurs only in Firefox. When they use other browsers, the mouse middle click works fine. In this article, we will explain what you should do if you experience this problem.
makeuseof.com
How to Make the Taskbar Bigger or Smaller on Windows 11
Ever looked at the Windows 11 Taskbar and thought it looks too small for your liking? Or maybe you feel it could be a little smaller? If that's the case, you can change its size to suit your needs by making it bigger or smaller.
The Windows Club
Prime.exe Application Error on Windows 11/10
Prime.exe – Application Error. The instruction at Ox00007FFA28483466 referenced memory at Ox0000000000000024. The memory could not be written. Click on OK to terminate the program. Other instances of this error could be:. Application Error: PRIME.EXE. Win32 Software Error: PRIME.EXE. PRIME.EXE not working. PRIME.EXE: App Path is Faulting. In this...
makeuseof.com
How to Always Open the Windows Terminal as Administrator on Windows
Windows Terminal is an incredibly powerful tool for managing and configuring the computer system. With it, users can execute commands and scripts to accomplish tasks faster than ever before. However, if you're new to using the Terminal, making sure it always opens as an administrator can be tricky.
makeuseof.com
How to Switch Your Windows PC From a Microsoft Account to a Local Account
Using your computer with a Microsoft account is one of the best ways to enhance the Windows user experience. For example, it allows you to sync settings and preferences across Windows devices, download restricted apps from the Microsoft Store, and use One Drive for cloud storage on your PC.
The Windows Club
Gotham Knights keeps crashing on Windows PC
Gotham Knights has been downloaded, played, and loved by a lot of users. It can be played on Windows 11/10 by using the Epic Games launchers or Steam. However, as per some reports, the game shows a black screen at launch, freezes for a few seconds, and then crashes. In this post, we are going to talk about this issue and see what you should be doing if Gotham Knights keeps crashing on your computer.
