No. 3 – Sam Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty. Sam Bankman-Fried will go on trial in October after he pleaded not guilty this week to a litany of crimes associated with the downfall of FTX. Bankman-Fried, who was expected to deny all charges, will remain on a $250 million bond until the trial date, which will be one of the most hotly anticipated legal events of the year when it rolls around later in the year.

1 DAY AGO