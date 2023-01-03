Read full article on original website
Related
fullycrypto.com
Juno Advises Customers to Withdraw Their Funds
Crypto platform Juno has advised users to take their holdings off its platform. The company is worried about the viability of its crypto custody partner. Juno has liquidated stablecoin holdings into USD and transferred it to users’ bank accounts. Crypto platform Juno has taken the unusual step of advising...
fullycrypto.com
Shopify Allows Trading of Avalanche NFTs
Shopify users can now trade Avalanche-based NFTs directly from the platform. The feature is powered by the platform’s blockchain-focused application developed by Venly. The option was previously only available to a select few but has now been opened to merchants on the platform. Leading e-commerce platform Shopify will allow...
fullycrypto.com
The Week in Crypto – FTX, Celsius, Hacks
No. 3 – Sam Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty. Sam Bankman-Fried will go on trial in October after he pleaded not guilty this week to a litany of crimes associated with the downfall of FTX. Bankman-Fried, who was expected to deny all charges, will remain on a $250 million bond until the trial date, which will be one of the most hotly anticipated legal events of the year when it rolls around later in the year.
Comments / 0