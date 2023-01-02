Jeremy Renner exits surgery after suffering blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in accident: report

Jeremy Renner is "making positive progress and is awake, talking and in good spirits," after getting in a snowplow accident, his publicist says. Renner was run over by his PistenBully snowplow while digging a car out of the snow in Reno, Nevada over the weekend. What is the machine and how did the accident occur?What is a PistenBully?A PistenBully is one of several "snow groomers" manufactured by Kässbohrer Geländefahrzeug AG that are used to clear trails, ski slopes and redistribute snow. These machines are often called snowcats and are often seen on ski slopes, grooming the trails. Smaller models weigh 1,410...

RENO, NV ・ 13 HOURS AGO