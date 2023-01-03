Read full article on original website
Missouri Is Set to Execute Amber McLaughlin, First Openly Transgender Death Row Inmate
Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) intervenes, Missouri will begin the new year by conducting the first-ever execution of an openly transgender person in the United States when it puts Amber McLaughlin to death on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. McLaughlin, 49, is a transgender woman who has been held at...
Federal judge allows state to commence with execution of Mississippi death row inmate
A federal judge has rejected a Mississippi death row inmate’s request to block the state from carrying out his execution while the courts decide a constitutional challenge to the drugs the state plans to use to put the inmate to death. U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate wrote in his...
Missouri could become first state to execute a transgender woman
Missouri could become the first state to execute a transgender woman in the United States if Gov. Mark Parson does not grant a request for clemency.
What is it like to survive an execution by lethal injection?
Alabama’s corrections department has bungled the procedure on three recent occasions, with IV teams failing for hours on end, adding immense distress to a difficult situation
WIBW
Kansas lawyers reinstated, disbarred, put on probation by Supreme Court
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawyers have been reinstated, disbarred and put on probation by the Kansas Supreme Court. In the case of Case No. 118,310: In the Matter of Curtis N. Holmes, the Kansas Supreme Court says it held that - contrary to findings of a hearing panel - Holmes had met his burden of proof to the degree necessary for reinstatement.
KELOLAND TV
SD Supreme Court affirms mansion demolition ruling
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit court ruling allowing the City of Sioux Falls to order a demolition of a mansion in southwestern part of the city has been affirmed by the South Dakota Supreme Court. In a 15-page decision released Thursday, the state’s highest court said Vitaliy...
From Wedding Websites to ‘Whites Only’: Will the Supreme Court OK Economic Discrimination?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the Supreme Court heard 303 Creative v. Elenis, a case brought by a Colorado designer who only will create wedding websites for opposite-sex couples—not same-sex ones—and wants to advertise that fact, just like brick-and-mortar businesses once hung signs announcing whom they would refuse to serve. After arguments, it appeared clear that the 6-3 conservative majority is ready to use the case to undermine civil rights laws that secured equal access to goods and services for all, by carving giant loopholes that would allow businesses to, once again, boldly turn away clients based on who they are.
Missouri court rules in favor of Planned Parenthood Medicaid patients, ‘defunding’ is unconstitutional
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri state court ruled in favor of Planned Parenthood and found the Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) violated the state’s constitution. According to a press release from Planned Parenthood, the department refused to reimburse care provided to patients through the Medicaid program.
Electric chair, firing squad's legality at S. Carolina court
COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — South Carolina's highest court will hear arguments Thursday on whether a newly organized firing squad or the old electric chair are legal ways to execute inmates in the state, which has been unable to obtain drugs for lethal injections. A lower court judge...
Elimination of cash bail ruled unconstitutional by circuit judge, state to appeal to Supreme Court
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (NEXSTAR) — A Kankakee County Judge ruled Wednesday night that the Pre-Trial Fairness Act is unconstitutional. Over 60 State’s Attorneys filed suit against the SAFE-T Act, alleging that cash bail is guaranteed in the Constitution, among other counts. Judge Thomas Cunnington agreed with the State’s Attorneys that the elimination of cash bail is […]
NOLA.com
Oregon court goes where Louisiana refused, voiding hundreds of split jury convictions
Two months after the Louisiana Supreme Court denied new trials to as many as 1,500 inmates convicted years ago by divided juries that are now illegal, the Oregon Supreme Court did just the opposite. In a unanimous ruling on Friday, the seven Oregon justices agreed to apply a U.S. Supreme...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Supreme Court upholds decisions in cabin dispute
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit judge didn’t err in a disagreement over a remodeling contract for a Black Hills cabin, according to the South Dakota Supreme Court. The justices found no reason to overturn any of the decisions in Suvada v. Muller. The court publicly released its unanimous opinion Thursday.
Pipeline trespassing case against SD man goes to court in Iowa
A company that wants to build a sprawling carbon dioxide pipeline in northwest Iowa should have obtained a court order before attempting to survey private land from which it had been previously barred, a Dickinson County prosecutor argued Thursday. At issue is a trespassing charge against Stephen James Larsen, 28, of Arlington, South Dakota, who […] The post Pipeline trespassing case against SD man goes to court in Iowa appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Missouri Republican pushes for constitutional change to recognize same-sex marriages
A Republican state lawmaker says it is time to alter a 2004 constitutional amendment to say legal marriages are between "two individuals."
Prosecutors Drop Marijuana Citation Against Terminal Cancer Patient Who Used THC to Ease His Symptoms
Kansas authorities have dropped a drug possession citation against a terminally ill cancer patient caught using THC products in his hospital room. The son of defendant Greg Bretz, 69, voiced mixed feelings about the entire incident. “Well, it makes me feel good, but it still don’t stop the fact that,...
Illinois Attorney General appeals ruling holding end to cash bail unconstitutional
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Friday has filed an appeal with the Illinois Supreme Court, seeking to overturn a Kankakee County judge's ruling that a provision of a new state law eliminating cash bail is unconstitutional.The ruling by 21st Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington late Wednesday found that the pretrial release portions of the SAFE-T Act - a major criminal justice reform law signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in February 2021 - violate the separation of powers clause of the Illinois Constitution. The judge's ruling means the end to cash bail will not take effect in 65...
Missouri Divorce Laws & How To File (2022 Guide)
If you no longer wish to be married to your spouse, you need to get a divorce. You generally must file for divorce in a state where you or your spouse reside. This guide to how to file for divorce in Missouri helps you understand what to expect as you go through the process of submitting court paperwork and ending your union.
1470 WMBD
Judge invalidates cash bail reform in some counties; Supreme Court appeal pending
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Capitol News Illinois) – A Kankakee County judge ruled Wednesday that lawmakers overreached their constitutional authority in passing a measure to abolish cash bail in Illinois, while other provisions in the wide-ranging SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform were not affected by the ruling. The ruling by Judge...
Derailing ‘America’s most dangerous law’: Sheriff hopes Illinois Supreme Court upholds SAFE-T Act decision
Southern Illinois sheriff, Jeff Bullard, hopes the no-cash bail ruling will hold, but remains concerned about existing SAFE-T Act provisions affecting police.
Iowa Supreme Court Reselects Christensen as Chief Justice
(Des Moines) The Iowa Supreme Court reselected Justice Susan Christensen, Harlan, as chief justice. Chief Justice Christensen’s previous term on the court expired December 31, 2022. Her new term begins January 1, 2023. A chief justice serves for two years. Justice Christensen was first selected in 2020. She succeeded...
