Columbus, OH

No. 12 Buckeyes Open 2023 with 3-1 Win over No. 14/13 Spartans

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With a goal in each period, the No. 12 Ohio State men’s hockey defeated No. 14/13 Michigan State, 3-1, Friday in its first game of the second half of the season. Tate Singleton opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game and Stephen Halliday’s second-period power play goal pushed the Buckeye lead to 2-0 through 40 minutes. The Spartans made it a one-goal game midway through the third before Joe Dunlap sealed the win with an empty net goal in the final minute. Jakub Dobes made 27 saves in the Buckeye net and Mason Lohrei had two assists.
Buckeyes Open Big Ten Season with Win at Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 9 Ohio State (7-1) opened the Big Ten Conference portion of the season with a 26-13 win at Indiana (4-1) Friday. Pins by Sammy Sasso (149) and Kaleb Romero (184) along with major decision victories by Jesse Mendez (133) and Dylan D’Emilio (141) helped solidify the win.
Ohio State’s 16-0 is Best Start in Program History

MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 3/3 Ohio State Buckeyes (16-0, 5-0 B1G) beat Minnesota (8-7, 1-3 B1G) by an 83-71 margin on Thursday night inside Williams Arena to record the best start in program history. Ohio State started quickly with the first seven points and led by as many as...
Buckeyes Off to a Strong Start in the Classroom

COLUMBUS, Ohio – While the 2023 season is quickly approaching, the Ohio State men’s lacrosse team is already showing signs of a successful year with its performance in the classroom last fall. In true Buckeye fashion, the men’s lacrosse team attacked the fall semester with relentless effort and...
No. 13 Buckeyes Win Season Opener 3-0 Over Marauders

COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 13 Ohio State (1-0) earned a season-opening 3-0 win (25-11, 25-19, 25-23) over visiting Central State (0-1) Thursday at the Covelli Center. The Buckeyes hit .438 for the match while holding CSU to .183 accuracy. Samuel Clark led both teams with 15 kills on 21...
Buckeyes Fall Late to No. 1 Purdue 71-69

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a game befitting of two of the top teams in the Big Ten, No. 1 Purdue hit a three-pointer with 11 seconds to play to lift the Boilermakers to a 71-69 victory over No. 24 Ohio State on Thursday. The loss snaps the Buckeyes’ three-game...
🎥 Rohlik Previews Series vs. Michigan State

This week, the No. 12-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team hosts No. 14/13 Michigan State in a two-game series in Value City Arena in Columbus. The teams will meet at 7 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday, with Big Ten Plus streaming game one and BTN televising game two.
Men’s Hockey Promotions vs. Penn State

See below for various promotions taking place during the Buckeyes’ next home series vs. Penn State on Feb. 3-4. First 500 students receive an Ohio State trucker hat. Police car & fire engine will be on the concourse for fans to interact with.
